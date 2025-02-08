Egg prices are at record highs. Here are some egg substitutes that actually work.
Time to tap our vegan friends for some tips to save our grocery bills.
It's been a rough year for egg lovers and bakers alike, as the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 have not been kind to our pocketbooks. The price of eggs has always fluctuated, but rarely this much. Thanks in part to the highly infectious H5N1 bird flu wiping out entire flocks of hens, the average retail cost of a dozen eggs was $5.29 in mid-January 2025 compared to $3.50 in February of 2024, according to data from the NIQ consumer research group. Skyrocketing egg prices have even caused Waffle House, a breakfast staple across the American South, to raise their prices by 50 cents per egg.
With no end to rising egg prices in sight, people are looking for alternatives to the kitchen staple, and who better to tap than our vegan and plant-based friends who have mastered the art of egg-free cooking? While it's hard to replace an over-easy or poached egg experience if that's your thing, there are ways to swap out eggs in baking without sacrificing taste or texture, and there are even ways to recreate scrambled eggs with just a few key ingredients.
Upworthy asked nutritionist and plant-based food blogger Rae Aflatooni from Raepublic to share some cost-wise tips for substituting eggs in cooking in baking.
Egg-free substitute for scrambled eggs
Let's start with the toughest thing to substitute—just straight-up cooked eggs. Rae explains how a tofu scramble recipe mimics the look and taste of eggs, as long as you have the right spices.
"Turmeric gives these plant-based scrambles their color," she says. "It's really for aesthetics, so you can 100% skip this ingredient to save money." And the key to getting a real egg-like flavor? Black salt (kala namik), as it contains sulfur compounds.
"If you are making the switch from chicken eggs to an alternative option for the long term, and you like the taste of traditional eggs, then investing in black salt makes sense," Rae says. "This will get you as close in taste as possible."
If you can't stand tofu or don't eat soy, Rae recommends a chickpea scramble as well.
But what about alternatives to eggs in baked goods? Here's what works best for cooking and baking.
Alternatives to eggs in cooked and baked goods
Eggs act as a binder, adding moisture and structure to baked goods. Rae shared with us her favorite egg substitutes for cooking and baking, as well as a cost breakdown per "egg," based on current prices at Safeway. The average single egg costs $0.44 as of mid-January, and likely much more if you're buying cage-free or organic eggs, so compare accordingly.
Flax Egg
(Best in brownies, cookies, pancakes, pies, and muffins.)
One egg = 1 Tbsp flaxseed meal (aka ground flaxseed) and 3 Tbsp water. Whisk together, then let sit for 3-5 minutes.
Cost: Around $0.14 cents
Chia Egg
(Best in muffins, brownies, and quick breads.)
One egg = 1 Tbsp chia seeds and 3 Tbsp water. Mix and let sit for 5-10 minutes.
Cost: Around $0.28
Other egg substitutes for muffins, quick breads, and pancakes
Substitute any of the following in muffins, quick breads and pancakes:
One egg = 1/4 cup of mashed banana, which is about 1/2 a banana (Cost: $0.12 cents)
One egg = 1/4 cup applesauce (Cost: $0.33 cents)
Egg substitute for cakes
This one works well in cakes, but can also be used in muffins, quick breads, and pancakes.
One egg = 3 Tbsp aquafaba (the liquid from a can of garbanzo beans, aka chickpeas)
(Cost varies on this one, but considering most people just drain and toss the aquafaba from a can of beans anyway, this could be seen as basically costing nothing.)
For cheesecakes, pies and custards
One egg = 1/4 cup of silken tofu
Cost: Around $.75
(This is the only baking substitute that tends to be more expensive than eggs at current prices.)
Rae also shared some egg substitutes for pumpkin pie, which includes various starches and cashew cream in addition to the alternatives above.
What about ready-made egg substitutes?
For a quick and easy store-bought egg substitute, Rae recommends Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer. "When it comes to a premade, ready-to-use egg replacement, this is the most cost-effective option," she says. "When it comes to other premade options, they're going to be more expensive than just buying traditional eggs. This one 12 oz bag of egg replacer equates to roughly 24 eggs for $6.49, which is about $.27 per egg."
Hopefully egg prices will start to come down sometime this year, but unless or until they do, it might be financially wise to replace eggs at least in some baked goods if nothing else. Vegan recipes have come a long way over the years, and maybe now is a prime opportunity to experiment with some plant-based cooking and baking.
Find plant-based recipes and more at raepublic.com and follow Rae on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.