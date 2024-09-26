18 of the funniest finalists in the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Which one do you think is the funniest?
For the past 9 years, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has made people laugh with its competition, highlighting great nature photography that's too funny to find itself in National Geographic. This year is no different. The photography contest has announced 40 standalone images that have made the cut to compete for the top prizes after over 9,000 entries from 98 countries.
The top prize winner will receive a one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in Masai Mara. Among the entries are a cheetah playing hide-and-seek behind a tree, a squirrel stuck in a tree trunk and a frog caught in a bubble of his own making. The photographs are a lot of fun, but they also promote the message of conservation.
"We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world," Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe's Senior General Manager of Marketing, said in a statement. "These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life."
Each year, the competition supports a sustainable conservation organization and this year, Comedy Wildlife is delighted to be working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.
Upworthy looked at the 40 finalists and chose 18 of our favorites. Check out the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see all 40 finalists and vote for the People's Choice Award.
1. "Holding on for a Ride" (brown bear) by Alexander Fine, U.S.A.
Cubs riding a brown bear.© Alexander Fine/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"After a nap, the mother brown bear wanted to go for a walk, but the cubs wanted a ride." — Alexander Fine
2. "Alright Mate, Back Off, This is My Bird" by Andy Rouse (king penguin), Georgia
Some penguins getting into a fight.© Andy Rouse/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"This image was taken in South Georgia; it really does show a male king penguin trying to make a move on a female who has already paired up with her male. The body position and wing posture make the message clear, "Back off! This image was highly commended in the 2006 BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year." — Andy Rouse
3. "I'm Too Sexy for My Love" by Arthur Stankiewicz (hippopotamus), Zimbabwe
A hippo with a crown of flowers.© Arthur Stankiewicz /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"One of the 'lazy' mornings we have decided to stop by the pool with hippos while in Mana Pools NP. My idea was to try and catch fighting hippos, yet they all were quite peaceful. I have positioned on the bank, safely from the potential charge and waited. Some of them raised their heads in curiosity or when proximity to the other individuals was too close. Then I got this idea to catch the portrait with water plants decorating he head,It looked like the guy just got our of the hairdresser with a big smile on his face." — Arthur Stankiewicz
4. "The Contemplative Chimpanzee" by Arvind Mohandas (chimpanzee), Uganda
A chimp with something on his mind.© Arvind Mohandas /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"Shot in the jungles of Uganda, following a group of around 50 chimpanzees. This one was obviously contemplating an important issue, on a day of realization and reaffirmation of how close chimpanzees are to humans!" — Arvind Mohandas
5. "Otter Guru" by Charles Janson (sea otter), U.S.A
A sea otter's blessing.© Charles Janson /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"In a kayak with my camera balanced precariously on the gunnel, I stayed very still while floating by this resting Sea Otter. It stayed relaxed (you can tell because it is still floating on its back) and kept on grooming its fur. With its peaceful face and upturned paws, it reminded me of a Guru meditating." — Charles Janson
6. "Saying My Prayers" by Christine Haines (sea otter), U.S.A
A praying sea otter. © Christine Haines /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"I visited Lake Clark National Park to photograph bears. While there, I had an opportunity to travel to Duck Island, where I saw an otter floating next to the boat. Otters hold their food with their paws, making it appear like they are praying." — Christine Haines
7. "Whiskered Tern Crash Landing" by Damyan Petkov (whiskered tern)
A whiskered tern misses the landing.© Damyan Petkov /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"Whiskered tern head hit the rock when try to land." — Damyan Petkov
8. "Frog in a Balloon by Eberhard Ehmke (frog), Germany
A frog in a bubble.© Eberhard Ehmke /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"During a photo shoot at the pond, I discovered this frog with its head in a bubble. This resembles a tree bell." — Eberhard Ehmke
9. "Smiling Elephant Seal" by Gabriel Rojo (elephant seal), Argentina
An elephant seal that appears to be smiling, but he isn't. © Gabriel Rojo /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"These multi-ton giants fight to keep their harem of females. In the instant of the photo, the animal seems to be smiling. But the reality of the situation is that its expression of astonishment and smile is at the moment of fleeing quickly, because the dominant male was on his way to a bloody fight. It is better to preserve physical integrity... I better go." — Gabriel Rojo
10. "Laughing Out Loud" by Ingo Haman (seal), Germany
A seal that appears to be luaghing.© Ingo Haman /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"This newborn seal seems to be laughing at a good joke." — Ingo Haman
11. "Where Do You Think You are Going" by Jörn Clausen (puffin), U.K.
A puffin appears to be taking a bold step. © Jörn Clausen /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"This picture was taken in 2015 during my first visit to the Farne Islands (UK). The islands were full of puffins, kittywakes, shags, guillemots and razorbills, and I never before and since then have taken so many photos in such a short time. I think I really "saw" this image only later that day when I checked my haul." — Jörn Clausen
12. "Song of the Zeisel" by Kath Aggiss (European ground squirrel), Austria
A squirrel calling out to his family.© Kath Aggiss /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"Ground squirrel (local name Zeisel) is calling the family to say that he's found food." — Kath Aggiss
13. "Hide and Seek" by Leslie McLeod (cheetah and topi), Kenya
A cheetah hides to catch a topi.© Leslie McLeod /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"We were on safari in Kenya and happened upon this beautiful female who was looking for a mate. A group of topi were also keeping a pretty close eye her as she left messages for a potential partner on various trees. This shot makes me think that the cheetah is just about to shout out, "ready or not, here I come!" — Leslie McLeod
14. "Are You Kidding" by Marti Phillips (Cape Fur seals), Namibia
Seals laughing together.© Marti Phillips /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"Two Cape Fur seals having a laugh." — Marti Phillips
15. "Gecko Fashion Model" by Michaela Bordoli (gecko), Namibia
A smiling desert gecko.© Michaela Bordoli /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"
As we walked on the sands of the Namib Desert, a gecko suddenly appeared, emerging out of nowhere with a smile on its face. It positioned itself perfectly, posing for a portrait worthy of a National Geography cover. It seemed to say: 'Take my picture, I'm ready for my cover!'" — Michaela Bordoli
16. "Stuck Squirrel" by Milko Marchetti (squirrel), Italy
A squrrel stuck in a tree.© Milko Marchetti /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"When the squirrel entered, he removed his feet from the trunk for a moment, and for the moment, it seemed as if he was blocked at the entrance to the burrow." — Milko Marchetti
17. "Wait, Which Zebra is in Front?" by Sarosh Lodhi (zebra), Kenya
© Sarosh Lodhi /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024
"An image that causes optical illusion, making it difficult for the viewer to tell which zebra is in front. Shot in Kenya, I stayed focused on these two as they started coming towards each other. I was expecting them to interact, nozzle or maybe fight, but they coincidentally got aligned in a way to cause this beautiful optical illusion." — Sarosh Lodhi