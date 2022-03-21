Science

Enjoy the world’s best specialty coffees without the guilt
They say that even a bad cup of coffee is better than no coffee at all. And maybe that’s true. But we do not recommend testing this theory for yourself. Life is too short for bad coffee, especially when coffee subscription services make it easy to enjoy great coffee every day.

Want to take your coffee game to the next level? The best coffee subscriptions offer a wide selection of premium coffees, fast shipping, expert recommendations, customizable options, and easy cancellation or hold options.


Of course, there are a few different services that meet these criteria. But our favorite—and one you’ll find on just about every “best of” list out there—is Trade.


Whether you’re new to specialty coffee or you’re a certified coffee nerd who enjoys cupping in your spare time, Trade has everything you could possibly want. Their team of experienced coffee industry experts tasted and handpicked a selection of over 450 different coffees, with every flavor profile imaginable, from 52 of the best artisanal roasters in the country.

If you already know what kind of coffee you’re into, you can use Trade’s plethora of filter options to create a customized subscription right from the get-go. However, if you want a little help from the pros, Trade has a really cool coffee quiz to help you get started. This quiz will ask you how you make your coffee, how you take it, what types of flavors and roasts you enjoy, and a few other pertinent questions. Then Taste will run your answers through its database to generate personalized coffee recommendations.

Once you’ve got your first recommendation and are ready to go, all you have to do is choose your shipment frequency, grind setting, and how many bags you’d like to receive. And that’s it. Unlike the stale stuff you buy at the grocery store, Trade won’t roast your coffee until you confirm your order, and it’s always promptly delivered to ensure optimal freshness.

Making A Difference One Cup At A Time

The best part about Trade is that they don’t just sell amazing coffee. They also have an unrivaled commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices.

Trade only partners with small-batch roasters who are willing to take their “Roaster Pledge,” which prioritizes seasonality, quality control, variety, sustainability, and equity. When you buy your coffee from Trade, you are making a choice to support human connections over profits. You’re not supporting giant corporations, but small farms and businesses owned by and employ real people.

The impact of this choice is significant. In 2021 alone, Trade helped create or sustain over 100 local jobs, while their decision to switch to compostable shipping materials saved 85 tons of waste. On top of all that, Trade’s wide selection of fair trade, organic, and rainforest alliance coffees is helping the coffee industry become more sustainable.


At Trade, they’re on a mission to turn coffee drinkers into coffee lovers while also doing their part to make the world a better place. If that sounds like something you’d be into, click here to start your Trade coffee subscription today.
Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Health

Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes

This article originally appeared on 04.11.19


For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict.

According to Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. Through this technique, 96% of the pilots were able to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If pilots could fall asleep during war, you should be able to use it to knock out in the comfort of your bedroom.

Here's how to do it:

Democracy

Watch Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson give her historic opening remarks before Senate committee

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson makes her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, gave her opening statement at her confirmation hearing on Monday, March 21. She currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and will face questions from the U.S. Senate committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over two days.

The proceedings are sure to be contentious, but Jackson’s opening statement showed that she has the calm demeanor and humility necessary to be appointed to the highest court in the land.

After thanking President Biden for the nomination, she showed the primacy that faith has in her life.

“And while I am on the subject of gratitude, I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to God, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment,” she said. “Even prior to today, I can honestly say that my life had been blessed beyond measure.”

Education

People are sharing the one 'simple rule that would fix the world if people actually followed it'

A teacher lists his class rules.

The world would be a much better place if humans weren’t so … human. We all fall short of perfection. Common sense is, sadly, not too common. And there’s one guy out there who always manages to screw things up when things start getting good.

Call it Murphy’s law. Call it the great “reason we can’t have nice things.” Call it entropy. It feels like a whole lot of pain could be avoided if we all had just a little bit more sense.

But what if there was one rule that we all agreed to follow to make everyone’s life better? What would this magical rule be?

A Reddit user who goes by the name P4insplatter came to this realization and asked the AskReddit subforum, “What simple rule would fix the world if everyone actually followed it?” They received dozens of simple rules that if everyone got behind would make the world drastically better.

It’s no shock that most of them felt like a variation of the Golden Rule. It’s funny that a lot of folks believe the world would seriously improve if we could just abide by a simple saying that we all learned in kindergarten.

Also known as the “ethics of reciprocity,” the Golden Rule is so innate to humans that versions of it have been found in religions and cultures throughout the world.

Here are 17 of the best responses to P4insplatter’s simple, but world-altering question.

