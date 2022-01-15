8 beautiful scarves, hand-made by local artisans, under $30
The scarf, a simple accessory that some find an essential fashion piece. Both fashionable and function with the warmth they provide, scarves can be a valuable gift for any occasion or person. Here, we've selected our best selling scarves from our store. At Upworthy Market, when you purchase a product, you directly support the artisans who craft their own products, so with every purchase, you're doing good. These scarves are not only unique, but they are hand-made by local artisans and all under $30.
1. Fair Trade Woven Dark Gray Alpaca Blend Scarf
Celinda Jaco selects a cozy blend of Andean alpaca for this handsome men's scarf. Classic in style, it features fine stripes of white and black woven through the dark grey textile. Hand-tied fringe completes a distinguished design.
2. Handwoven Grey Herringbone 100% Alpaca Scarf
Woven by hand on a traditional loom, alpaca in shades of grey form a classic herringbone pattern. Raquel and Gregor weave this distinguished scarf by hand. The ends are not hemmed but are neatly trimmed for a smooth silhouette.
3. Hand Woven 100% Cotton Infinity Scarf
Vinita of Thailand presents this lovely striped scarf in burgundy and white. Thai artisans masterfully weave this cotton infinity scarf by hand, creating the perfect accessory for a chilly day.
4. Textured 100% Baby Alpaca Wrap Scarf
Peruvian artisan Alfredo Falcon uses baby alpaca wool, which refers to the fine fleece from the season's first shearing, to knit this sophisticated scarf.
5. Tied-Dyed Cotton Wrap Scarf
Decorated with fantastic hues of pink, purple, and blue, this impressive wrap scarf from Thailand features an original design by Vinita. The skilled artisan hand-weaves the scarf of cotton, applying the colors with the traditional tie-dye technique. Dainty fringes complete the scarf at each end.
6. Blue Cotton Hand Woven Scarf
A palette of cotton strands in blue and beige evokes ocean freshness from the Guatemala coasts. Woven by hand on a backstrap loom, they are transformed into a stylish scarf by women from the Yama Aj Chixot Artisan Group.
7. Men's Artisan Crafted Woven Brown Alpaca Blend Scarf
Celinda Jaco selects a cozy blend of Andean alpaca for this handsome men's scarf. Classic in style, it features fine stripes of ivory and camel woven through the chestnut brown textile. Hand-tied fringe completes a distinguished design.
8. Artisan Crafted Woven Black Alpaca Blend Scarf
Celinda Jaco selects a cozy blend of Andean alpaca for this handsome men's scarf. Classic in style, it features fine stripes of white and gunmetal grey woven through the midnight-black textile. Hand-tied fringe completes a distinguished design.