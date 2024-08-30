The story behind Drew Brees' birthmark, and why he'll never get it removed
It's important to him to teach kids there's nothing wrong with being different.
(This story originally appeared on 8.13.15. It has been updated)
Drew Brees never did look like your typical NFL quarterback.
Though Brees is retired now, the former New Orleans Saint was listed at a generous 6 feet tall, 209 pounds in his playing days, while the average height of a pro quarterback is more like 6'3".
He also has a pretty big birthmark placed prominently over his right cheek.
What happened to Drew Brees' face?
Nothing at all!
To set the record straight, the mark on Drew Brees' face is indeed a birthmark and not a scar or burn mark. It's been there his whole life.
Still, it's easy to see why fans might ask the question. It can be hard for people to wrap their heads around a celebrity having such a glaringly obvious "imperfection." In fact, the first time Oprah met Drew in person, she thought his birthmark was a lipstick smudge and tried to wipe it off.
Awkward!
Drew was selected to 13 Pro Bowls, led the league in passing yards seven times, and, of course, was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. He retired in 2021 as one of the most decorated athletes to ever play the sport, and has since had stints as a commentator and coach at his alma mater of Purdue.
But long before he was an NFL superstar and worldwide celeb, he was just a kid who got made fun of for being different.
"Because of my birthmark, which I was obviously born with, I got all kinds of comments when I was a kid, about 'Wipe that whatever off your face.' ... All kinds of names. People would call me 'Spot,'" Drew told CNN.
"I think they were trying to be malicious. They were trying to be hurtful."
When he grew up and found his way to fame and fortune, he had a choice: have the birthmark removed or use it to send a message.
Drew Brees has, to put it bluntly ... a lot of freaking money.
Over the course of his illustrious career, he signed multiple lucrative contracts and most years he earned upwards of $20 million per season.
There's no question he could pay for the plastic surgery to have that birthmark removed for good and have plenty of money leftover to enjoy his recovery in a five-star resort on Neptune, if he wanted.
But for Drew, this option never even crossed his mind.
In his book, "Coming Back Stronger," he writes: "Instead of seeing it as a bad thing, I chose to see it as something that made me unique and special. It set me apart from everyone else. ... Now it's just a part of who I am. I wouldn't consider cutting off my arm. Neither would I cut off my birthmark."
As his career blossomed, Drew began using his platform to tell kids like him that they don't need to be ashamed of who they are.
"There's lots of kids that may have something that somebody is going to make fun of. Their name, the way they look, the way they talk, the way they laugh. And it's so unfair, but it's reality," he said during his interview with CNN.
And in 2010, he teamed up with the It Gets Better movement to put out a message.
"Making fun of someone because they're different from you? That's not being tough, it's being ignorant," he said. "I want my fans to know that if you're making fun of someone ... then you are no friend of mine."
In Brees' heyday, fans would attend Saints games with fake birthmarks — sometimes stickers, sometimes temporary tattoos, sometimes eye black — on their faces to show their quarterback some love.
Life is pretty good as one of the NFL's most revered legends. But every time Drew takes the field or shows up on TV, he's showing kids all over the world that being different is good — and not only will it not hold you back from achieving whatever you want, it might even help you get there.
And as for whether he'll ever change his mind and have the mark removed?
He told TMZ, "As long as there's no health issues with it, then it stays."
Right on, Drew. Right on.
Here's Drew on CNN talking about the birthmark, dealing with his bullies, and how he used it as motivation to become great:
