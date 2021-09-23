Family

When these moms realized their babies were switched at birth, they raised them together

When these moms realized their babies were switched at birth, they raised them together
via Jeremy Miles / Flickr

Sicilian moms Caterina Alagna and Melissa Fodera were both 23 years old when they went into labor at the same maternity ward on December 31, 1998. During the New Year's celebrations at the hospital, a monumental mistake was made.

The babies were switched and given to the wrong mothers.

When it was time for the mothers to take their newborn daughters home, both asked hospital staff why they weren't wearing the clothes they brought for them. But hospital staff assured them that it was just a mistake.

Three years later, when Alagna was picking up her daughter, Melissa, from preschool, she noticed that another girl at the school, Caterina, looked a lot like her two other daughters. When she learned that the little girl's mother was the woman she shared the maternity ward with, it all clicked.

Could it be that their daughters were switched at birth?"

"I recognized Caterina's mother, Gisella Fodera, from the maternity ward and got suspicious — 15 days later we did DNA tests and my mind went blank. It was too surreal, too impossible," Alagna said according to The Sun.

How could the mothers go on knowing that they were raising the wrong child? How could they give up the child they had raised for three years?

"I challenge anyone to raise a daughter for three years then give her up over a simple mistake," Fodera told the Times UK.

The mothers decided they would ease into a potential child swap by having both families spend time together in the same house. When experts suggested that they separate for a six-month trial, the plan was quickly abandoned.

The two families soon merged together and the girls bonded like twin sisters. The families would spend days together, had joint birthdays, and the girls spent weekends together. "They chose to live together during the weekends and free time. And the girls were classmates until college," Mauro Caporiccio, author of the book "Sisters Forever," told the Times U.K.

Things were a bit confusing at first but ended up for the better.

"At first, loving Melissa, my biological daughter, felt like betraying the daughter I had raised, but today Melissa and I truly feel like mother and daughter," Fodera said.

Melissa and Caterina learned about the switch when they were eight years old, but it hasn't posed any real problems. The only issue they face is dealing with their legal names.

"It seemed like a game and today neither of us have any memory of life before we were three," Melissa said. "Growing up I had Marinella as a second mother, as she still is," she said.

"The girls effectively grew up with four parents and eight grandparents, and the experiment worked," Caporiccio said. "Today they are more like twins than sisters and there is a kind of love which binds the two families."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
family
Badge
FOX's The Big Leap
FOX's The Big Leap
popular

Is it too late to take your second chance? This foundation is determined to give you the confidence to take that big leap.

Courtesy of Movemeant Foundation

True

Have you ever woken up one day and wondered if you were destined to do more in your life? Or worried you didn't take that shot at your dream?

FOX's new show "The Big Leap." is here to show you that all you need to take that second chance is the confidence to do so.

Watch as a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life try to change their lives by auditioning for a reality TV dance show, finding themselves on an emotional journey when suddenly thrust into the spotlight. And they're not letting the fact that they don't have the traditional dancer body type, age, or background hold them back.

Unfortunately, far too many people lack this kind of confidence. That's why FOX is partnering with the Movemeant Foundation, an organization whose whole mission is to teach women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to helping them develop self-confidence, resilience, and commitment with communities of like-minded girls.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

This thrifty dad bought a washing machine and was stunned by the surprise he found inside

Photo by Tod Perry

The first few months after having a newborn are seriously stressful. It's tough to get any sleep and your entire schedule revolves around the needs of the baby.

It's expensive, too! It seems like you're constantly shelling out $25 for a box of diapers and $40 for a can of formula.

So it's understandable that a Facebook user who goes by the name of Chris Blaze asked for a deal when buying a Samsung washer and dryer set of a guy named Dave he met online.

Keep Reading Show less
parents
Trending Stories