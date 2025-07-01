Expert reveals 6 ways we've created 'a world our nervous system no longer wants to live in'
We're so out of balance.
There has been an alarming increase in the number of Americans who experience chronic pain, disease, and mental illness. According to the White House, six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. A 2023 CNN survey found that 90% of Americans feel we are in a mental health crisis, and according to Pew Research, 38% more people are in mental health care since the onset of the pandemic than before.
What’s the cause of this rising tide of poor physical and mental health in the U.S.? Brittany Piper, a 36-year-old Somatic Experiencing practitioner and author of Body-First Healing, believes there is a single cause for this destructive trend. "It is my personal and professional belief that the drastic rise we are seeing in chronic physical and mental illness can be attributed to this one thing. Basically, we have created a world that our nervous system no longer wants to live in,” she said in a TikTok video with over 900,000 views.
To explain her theory, she said we should look at our nervous system—the body’s command center that transmits brain signals throughout the body—as a security system. Whenever this system detects a perceived threat, it releases survival hormones into the body, such as adrenaline and cortisol, to prepare you for battle. “Now, as survival becomes priority number one, all of the other working systems within the brain and body, like your hormones, your immune system, digestion, muscular, skeletal, etc. These all fall to the back burner and become disrupted,” Piper posits.
Piper argues that prolonged exposure to these stressors means that we continue to produce stress hormones, creating a vicious cycle. “Walk through the doors of my practice every single day with my clients. Symptoms like anxiety, depression, burnout, fatigue, chronic illness, chronic pain, digestive issues, fibromyalgia, migraines, TMJ, dissociation, and so much more,” she said.
Piper outlined six reasons why we are stuck in survival mode:
1. Pressure to succeed
2. Divisive political climate
3. A culture of emotional suppression
4. Unhealthy environment
5. Constant catastrophic news
6. Personal guilt
The good news is that Piper didn’t just describe the problem, but also shared six ways to heal our stressed nervous systems.
Six ways to heal a stressed nervous system
Step 1: Slow down
Permit yourself to slow down to the slowest part of you.
Step 2: Get into your body
Get out of your head and into your body, which is where your nervous system lives, operates, and constantly communicates with you through your emotions, feelings, and sensations.
Step 3: Become present
Your nervous system is always being pulled into the past or to the future. Instead, when you slow down, take the time to be present in the moment with your body and senses.
Step 4: Take time to validate
Acknowledge what sucks, what's hard in your life, what triggers you. But also take time to acknowledge the positive parts of your life.
Step 5: Focus on what you can control
Give more power to what you actually can control and influence.
Step 6: Regulate the chaos
Identify what regulates your nervous system. These could include activities such as nature play, co-regulation, spending time with family, music, expression, dance, and other forms of creative engagement.
Piper’s post brings up a very important question in American life: Has our dependence on technology, high-pressure work ethic, disconnection from nature, and culture, obsessed with negative news and division, finally reached the tipping point where the society we’ve created no longer bears any resemblance to the world in which we evolved to thrive? If so, how can we create a more harmonious way of living that fosters both health and material abundance?
