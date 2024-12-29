Lone volunteer shares his dramatic before and after photos of cleaning up Bay Area streets
One man is making a difference.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Andrew Y. Wang, known online as “Pengweather”, stumbled upon YouTube videos of people dedicating their time to community improvement projects and Bay Area volunteer initiatives. From cleaning up litter in Southeast Asia to unclogging storm drains, these efforts struck a chord. Andy found himself inspired, but it wasn’t until late 2021, while driving along I-580 between Livermore and Tracy, California, that inspiration turned to action. Seeing illegal dumping and trash lining this busy corridor gave him a sudden realization: “Greeting travelers with the presence of litter is not a good reflection of Bay Area values.”
What began as a solo community cleanup in California near Altamont Pass has since expanded into a Bay Area-wide mission to tackle illegal dumping and restore public spaces. Andy cleans everything from urban alleys to neglected natural areas, often using his own money to pay for landfill fees—sometimes up to $500 per trip. Alongside the physical cleanup, Andy also documents his work on social media, using striking before-and-after photos to motivate others to join the cause and shed light on systemic issues.
Andy’s impact has not gone unnoticed. Across Reddit and other platforms, Bay Area residents have rallied around his efforts, praising his dedication and calling him a local hero. “He’s such a GOAT around here! I swear he does more for the community than most elected local politicians,” one commenter wrote. His actions have inspired a ripple effect, with many people stepping up to clean their own neighborhoods.
Before and after Andy's Christmas Day 2024 efforts showing the impact one dedicated person can have.pengweather
From inspiration to action
Andy’s commitment comes from a deep desire to make his community cleaner, safer, and more welcoming. Yet his journey has not been without challenges. Early on, he faced hostility from motorists, including threats of violence, prompting him to shift his work to safer locations. Today, he cleans up a range of sites, often funding his efforts out of pocket.
Reflecting on his work, Andy shared a powerful moment that cemented his resolve. In November 2023, he cleared an illegal dumping site near the Napa River in Vallejo. “It was just a horrendous site with piles of litter that built up over several months, if not a year,” he recalled. After clearing the area, he revisited it weeks later to find it still pristine. Returning again on Christmas 2024, Andy was delighted to see not only the absence of trash but new grass beginning to grow.
"Greeting travelers with the presence of litter is not a good reflection of Bay Area values."— Andy / “Pengweather”
A wave of Reddit praise
On Reddit, an enthusiastic chorus has gathered to applaud Andy’s volunteer work. One user highlighted his far-reaching impact by saying:
“He’s such a GOAT around here! I swear he does more for the community than most elected local politicians.”
Others emphasized the local legend status he’s earned, echoing remarks like:
“u/pengweather is a local legend in the SF Bay Area.”
Some revealed how Andy has personally motivated them, with one commenter noting:
“Honestly, you have inspired me to pick up trash whenever I am out working.”
Even beyond the Bay Area, people are amazed by Andy’s dedication and selfless approach to service.
Building a community of change
Andy’s story resonates with locals, many of whom have been inspired to take up cleanups themselves. One supporter even started a group called the Trash Pandas, which organizes monthly efforts at Oakland’s Grizzly Peak. “This is evidence that my work is achieving one of its goals, which is to be inspiring,” Andy says.
The community’s support fuels his motivation, but not everyone is convinced. Some critics argue that such work doesn’t address the root causes of illegal dumping. Andy doesn’t dismiss these concerns. “I fully understand,” he says, noting that he has worked tirelessly to promote low-cost, long-term solutions with local governments. Frustratingly, he’s often met with resistance or indifference. Despite the setbacks, Andy remains focused on making a lasting impact.
"Nothing warms my heart more than hearing about people who have been inspired by my work and decided to also volunteer."— Andy / “Pengweather”
Looking ahead
Andy has big plans for 2025. His goal is to monetize his YouTube and Instagram platforms to fund his cleanup efforts and support local nonprofits, unhoused services, and more. He’s currently working to increase his video content, hoping to reach the required 3,000 watch hours to earn ad revenue.
In addition to expanding his own cleanups, Andy wants to highlight the work of other volunteers. Though he prefers to work alone most of the time due to his self-described introverted nature, he sees the power in showcasing a broader movement. “This effort may be minuscule compared to other initiatives, but it is something to start from,” he says.
"This effort may be minuscule compared to other initiatives, but it is something to start from."— Andy / “Pengweather”
Inspired by Andy’s story? Here are a few ways to get involved:
- Organize a cleanup: Gather friends or neighbors to tackle a local problem area.
- Support volunteers: Donate gloves, trash bags, or funds to cover landfill fees.
- Advocate for change: Push local governments to provide more dumpsters, lower disposal fees, and crack down on repeat offenders.
"I always tell people that you do not have to go out and physically volunteer to make a difference."— Andy / “Pengweather”
Andy’s efforts prove that one person can inspire a movement. By taking small steps—like picking up a single bag of trash—you can contribute to creating cleaner, safer communities. Together, these actions add up, one block at a time.
Every watch, share, and subscribe helps ‘Pengweather’ fund more cleanups, donate to local nonprofits, and expand his efforts, so be sure to like and follow on YouTubeor Instagram.