Country music duo hilariously makes a '2025 appropriate' version of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
"I really can't stay"…"ok!" 😂
The yuletide tune “Baby It’s Cold Outside” has had quite the fall from grace since its debut in 1944. Listening to it through a more modern, progressive lens, it’s understandable why folks might find it…less than charming. And let’s not forget that classic Key & Peele sketch that practically solidified its creepy implications.
Well, now there’s a new parody in town, only this one hilariously makes the once “problematic” much more 2025 appropriate.
Comedic country western duo The Doohickeys (Haley Spence Brown and Jack Hackett), who previously went viral for their funny cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” have now altered “Baby It’s Cold Outside” to make the male completely innocent.
But as the song goes on, the script gets completely flipped and homeboy becomes the victim.
Watch:
Well that was a hoot, wasn’t it? People in the comments sure thought so.
“SO clever and funny! I love this AND I love the original x”
“I thought this was going to piss me off, it actually made me chuckle…nice twist.”
“From now on, this is the only way I want to hear this song 🤣 well done!!”
“This is top tier creativity.”
Blame it on the original song’s inherent catchiness, or the way it can take on many different interpretations of relationship dynamics, but the Doohickey’s cheeky cover is not the first, nor will it likely be the last.
It’s probably worth noting that many experts have set the record straight with the actual context of the original. The song, created by Broadway legend Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), was a diddy he and his wife performed together at parties long before it hit the radio.
The dynamic between the two characters is anything but predatory. Rather, it’s a coy, consensual flirtation, spoken through subtle innuendo to navigate the societal constraints of the time that made it socially taboo for an unmarried woman to stay overnight with a man, even a fiancé.
The polite refusals, like "I ought to say no," masked the woman’s genuine desire to stay due to the cold and attraction. In the scenario, the man is actually helping his lady friend out by offering a few excuses to stay.
Even the “what’s in this drink” line (which is arguably the most controversial) was not nearly as nefarious as it sounds today. In actuality, Loesser was making a nod to a common alibi people used for acting uninhibited.
“It’s not about a date rape drug being put in a drink,” Karen North, whose great uncle was a producer of several Loesser shows, told NBS News. “It’s about a woman coming up with an excuse to stay because she’s had too much to drink and is referring to alcohol.”
Perhaps comedy writer Jen Kirkman said it best in 2018, when she wrote, “If you want to be outraged, be outraged about what the song is actually about - the double standard in regards to sex that women face and how nothing much has changed. And then enjoy the song. It’s a delight.”
3. of this song is NOT that it’s about forcing a woman into sex. If you want to be outraged, be outraged about what the song is actually about - the double standard in regards to sex that women face and how nothing much has changed. And then enjoy the song. It’s a delight. 🎄
The Doohickeys certainly seem to embody that last part. Be sure to give 'em a follow on Instagram and TikTok. And also check out their new Christmas album, Merry Happy Whatever, on Spotify!