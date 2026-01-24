13 behaviors that were totally normal in 2019 but make you look like a 'psychopath' today
"Posting every meal, every location, and every thought in real time."
The world is changing faster than ever. Cultural shifts that may have taken decades before can now happen in just a few short years thanks to rapidly evolving technology and global interconnectedness.
To demonstrate just how much society has changed in the last couple of years, users on social media are sounding off in response to the prompt: "What was normal in 2019, but looks like 'psychopath behavior' in 2026?"
Here are some of the best responses from the viral Reddit thread:
1. Going to work sick
Going to work or school sick. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
"Being sick but still showing up somewhere because its 'just a little cold' but you’re visibly unwell. After the pandemic, showing up to work with a cough or the sniffles is a total no-go."
"Going to work/school sick and acting proud about it. Absolute villain behavior now."
"I had to gently insist with my boss that I could not return to work while still showing positive for the flu."
"going to work sick and bragging about it. coughing through meetings, no mask, acting like you’re a hero for 'powering through' instead of realizing you’re just spreading illness. pre-2020 that was normal grind culture. now it just looks selfish and unhinged."
2. Posting frequently on social media
"Posting your location, meals, and every thought in real time. Totally normal in 2019, kinda unhinged in 2026"
Data confirms that regular people are posting far less on social media. Most users are "passively active," meaning they just scroll and interact with others' content without posting much of their own. The days of the early Instagram algorithm sure are long gone.
@cntrtnr
It's important to remember that people who post on tiktok are not representative of most of humanity. #socialmedia #anxiety
3. Commuting unnecessarily
"Spending 2 hours a day in a cramped train just to sit at a desk you have at home"
Prior to 2020, work from home was typically a special perk reserved for certain workers on certain days. Then it became the norm, and even in 2026 amid the return to office push, a majority of "office" workers work from home either full or part time.
4. Visiting the US for vacation
"Visiting family in the US, sadly"
"There was a dip in international tourism to US in 2025, but it was only 6%. International travelers are still very much visiting the US."
The most recent data shows international visits to America are down about 5-6%. It's hardly a drastic fall-off, but considering that many of the most-visited countries in the world are actually seeing increases, it tells a tale about how foreigners are feeling about the United States right now.
5. American flags
"Having an American flag in your yard. It used to be a sign of patriotism."
American flags have certainly not gone completely out of style, but in 2026 it has gotten much harder to separate any American flag paraphernalia from certain political beliefs. Most people won't buy and display a flag unless they're intending to send a specific message.
Displaying an American flag. Photo by Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash
6. Hustle culture
"Bragging about how hard you work. Work culture stuff like a sign on your desk that says 'The Boss'. Bragging about how much coffee you have to drink to stay up for all the extra work you're doing for your 9-5 job. Making being a good employee a big part of your personality."
Gen Z is primarily driving this change. They work to live, not the other way around.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
7. Apps for everything
"Ordering literally everything through an app. Groceries, food, furniture, therapy, dates all normal now."
COVID-19 was clearly the main driver of a huge surge in apps like UberEats, but they've stuck around and even expanded their foothold since then into new categories.
8. Using Twitter/X
X, formerly Twitter, used to be a main hub for breaking news, live-sports analysis, and funny one-liner jokes. In recent years, usage has fallen significantly and the app has been embroiled in scandals involving its built-in AI assistant, Grok.
9. Having tons of kids
The reasons are many, including inflation, housing costs, and the demands of career. But however you slice it, people are widely choosing to have fewer children, or not to have kids at all. The trend has been steady since the '60s, but the birth rate has fallen even since 2019, with couples finding going with just one child (or even zero) gives them more financial and social freedom.
10. Using public water fountains
COVID-19 definitely took its toll on public drinking fountains, but so did the rise of bottled water and, even more recently, trendy water bottles. Fountains that fill reusable bottles are a lot more popular now than the traditional models where the water went straight into your mouth.
11. Buying a Tesla
In 2019, the Tesla was seen primarily as a marvel of modern engineering and a huge step toward more environmentally friendly transportation. Today, much like the American flag, it's become much harder to separate the product from its political ties. Tesla sales slumped dramatically in 2025 as a result.
12. Calling people on the phone
"Calling someone without texting first. In 2019 it was normal. In 2026 it feels unhinged. If my phone rings now, I assume it’s bad news or an emergency."
Calling was well on its way out in 2019, but the drop off has been accelerated by a rapid rise in spam and robocalls. Junk calls reached an all-time high in 2025 and now, many Americans simply ignore it when their phone rings.
Calling people on the phone unannounced. Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash
13. Questioning the validity of everything
"Is this AI?"
It's a question that inspires many Google searches and even has its own popular subreddit. ChatGPT wasn't released until 2022, so in 2019, AI was a fledgling, far-off idea. In 2026, people all over the world must question almost everything they see and hear on the Internet.