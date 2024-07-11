The world of pain management is changing quickly, and it's largely thanks to the benefits CBD cream offers. CBD cream is formulated with hemp oil and is applied topically to penetrate the skin and ease pain and swelling caused by arthritis, orthopedic injuries, or muscle overuse. Whether you're trying to avoid prescription pain relievers or are looking for a more natural and effective topical pain product, CBD creams are well worth considering.
What Is CBD?
CBD is one of many cannabinoids found in the marijuana plant and hemp plant. Unlike THC, it’s non-psychoactive and won’t make you feel high. CBD has a long list of potential benefits, including relaxation and sleep support.
This compound is used to make various hemp products, including gummies, drinks, and CBD oil. CBD cream is the unsung hero of hemp products, and it can help to alleviate pain and inflammation.
Unlike oral CBD oil, which provides general pain relief, CBD cream is applied topically and delivers targeted relief where it’s needed most. CBD oil, cream, and other infused products are federally legal if they’re derived from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight.
Topical cannabis cream doesn’t enter the bloodstream, so even if a product is made with full-spectrum hemp extract and contains traces of THC, it won’t cause you to fail a drug test. Many customers use topical CBD daily and applaud its effectiveness, saying it relieves discomfort and swelling.
Potential Benefits of CBD Creams and Lotions
Here's a closer look at the key health benefits people often experience with hemp topicals.
Pain Relief
CBD topicals may relieve both chronic and acute pain. People with arthritis often apply CBD cream to their joints, with many users claiming noticeable relief and improved mobility within minutes of application.
Athletes use topical CBD products to relieve muscle pain after difficult workouts. CBD can also aid in recovery, allowing athletes to train harder and longer with shorter recovery periods in between.
If you have an acute injury, such as a sprained ankle or stress fracture, applying CBD cream to the affected area may provide relief. People who prefer to avoid prescription and over-the-counter pain relievers often find topical CBD to be an effective, natural, non-addictive alternative.
Reduced Inflammation
Hemp cream not only relieves pain but also reduces swelling. Pain and swelling often go hand-in-hand, especially with chronic conditions like arthritis. By alleviating inflammation, topical CBD could further ease pain and enhance mobility.
CBD's anti-inflammatory properties make it a good remedy for migraines and headaches, which often have an inflammatory component. Applying hemp cream to the forehead and neck can lessen inflammation, reducing nerve pressure and minimizing the severity and frequency of headaches and migraines.
Softer, Healthier Skin
Most CBD creams are formulated to be gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. They contain ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and essential fatty acids with moisturizing and anti-aging properties. As such, you may notice an improvement in skin health after using a CBD topical like cream or CBD oil lotion. Some brands even make specialized CBD creams to help manage rosacea and other skin conditions.
Stress Relief
Physical discomfort can lead to stress, and high stress levels can further exacerbate pain. CBD cream works to soothe both pain and stress simultaneously.
CBD topicals made with full-spectrum hemp extract typically contain additional active hemp compounds. These compounds—including terpenes, THC, and minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBG—work in conjunction with CBD to assist with stress relief. So, if you're seeking to manage both pain and stress, be sure to look for CBD cream made with full-spectrum hemp extract.
Better Sleep
Many people take CBD oil before bedtime for sleep support, but CBD topicals can also promote relaxation and make it easier to fall asleep. They’re especially helpful if your discomfort frequently keeps you awake. Just apply some CBD oil lotion, and before long, you'll feel mentally and physically relaxed enough to drift off into dreamland.
Again, if your goal is better sleep, a CBD product made with full-spectrum hemp extract is the best choice. The extra terpenes and cannabinoids in full-spectrum hemp extract enhance the sleep-inducing effects of CBD topicals. Furthermore, lavender oil can help promote relaxation, so look for creams made with this ingredient.
How CBD Works for Pain Management
Research on how CBD relieves aches, soreness, and discomfort is ongoing. According to existing evidence, CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system. It binds with CB1 and CB2 receptors, triggering the release of various neurotransmitters associated with pain relief.
CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing swelling in the body, it can alleviate pain. For instance, if inflamed tissues press on a nerve, taking cannabis oil or using topical CBD can reduce the inflammation, resulting in less pressure on the nerve.
Finally, CBD seems to relieve pain by managing the stress that typically accompanies physical discomfort. This effect is especially pronounced in patients with conditions like fibromyalgia, who sometimes get stuck in a loop where their pain exacerbates their stress, and their stress worsens their pain.
How To Use CBD Creams and Lotions
Using CBD cream, CBD lotion, or topical CBD oil is simple. Here are a few tips to help you use these topical products most effectively:
Who Should Use CBD Topicals?
If you struggle with chronic discomfort, inflammation, or achy joints resulting from arthritis, injury, or muscle overuse, using topical CBD daily can provide relief.
If you have sensitive skin, make sure the cream you purchase is suitable for you and made with gentle ingredients. Aim for products free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial colors, and other potential irritants and formulated with all-natural ingredients like pure CBD oil from the cannabis plant.
More research is needed on the safety of using cannabis cream while pregnant or breastfeeding. That said, many health experts currently recommend erring on the side of caution and avoiding all products containing hemp extract—including CBD oil and cream—while pregnant or nursing.
Potency
Check the product’s potency and usage recommendations. Some CBD oil creams are stronger than others, so it's important to follow the directions on the product label. Most topical products include detailed information on how to use them.
Ingredients
Choose CBD cream with moisturizing ingredients, like aloe vera and shea butter, to keep your skin from becoming dry.
If you have sensitive skin, look for CBD products free from synthetic fragrances and artificial colors to reduce the risk of skin irritation. Those with natural fragrances like lemongrass or lavender oil tend to be better tolerated.
Many CBD skin cream products contain peppermint oil or menthol extract for a cooling sensation and additional alleviation of discomfort.
Lastly, some manufacturers cut corners and use inferior ingredients—like parabens and fillers—in their products, so purchasing your cream from a reputable supplier is crucial. Look for options made with pure hemp extract or hemp seed oil and other natural ingredients. Ideally, the product should be third-party lab-tested with the results available on the company’s website. This type of transparency is a good sign that a brand is trustworthy.
Application
Apply CBD cream topically to clean, dry skin. Don’t apply it over makeup or to sweaty skin, as this can lessen absorption. Rub the cream into your skin to ensure it absorbs fully. Wait about 10 minutes before covering the area with clothing. Check the label on your CBD lotion for instructions and application tips.
Potential Side Effects of CBD Topicals
It’s rare for users to experience adverse effects when using topical CBD oil or cream. However, the following side effects may occur:
Skin Irritation
Skin irritation is the most common side effect of topical hemp cream and CBD oil lotion. The CBD doesn’t necessarily cause this; it can be a reaction to other ingredients in the cream, such as synthetic fragrances or cetyl alcohol. If you experience skin irritation, try switching to a different formula or contact your doctor for guidance.
Dry Skin
Some users experience skin dryness after using CBD topicals. You can avoid this by choosing a topical CBD oil, lotion, or cream with moisturizing ingredients like cocoa butter or aloe vera.
Drug Interactions
CBD can interact with or reduce the efficacy of certain medications, including anticoagulants, seizure medications, and some antidepressants. If you’re taking medications or supplements, check with your doctor before using hemp cream or any hemp-infused products.
Conclusion
CBD topical creams are a great choice if you're looking for a natural way to manage physical discomfort. These CBD products are transforming the world of pain relief as more customers discover their benefits. They come in a wide range of formulas, many of which are cruelty-free. From roll-ons to lotions, there’s a CBD topical out there for everyone!