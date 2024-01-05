Adults surprising their grandparents with sleepovers is the most wholesome trend of 2024
Watching the grandparents go from confused to elated is just so sweet.
As far as childhood memories go, nothing hits quite like those sleepovers at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. A night full of comfies and yummies all while snuggled up and watching a movie…such a special time for bonding.
Well, in a fabulously wholesome new viral trend, pajama-clad adults are bringing the sweet tradition back into the present, much to their grandparents' surprise—and delight.
Take a scroll stroll though #grandparentssleepover on TikTok, and you’ll find countless videos featuring unsuspecting grandparents at first confused by an impromptu grandkid visit, then utterly thrilled that they get to relive a nostalgic memory.
Take Brandi Fair and her grandma Pam, for instance. In a video posted to Brandi’s TikTok, which currently has 5.6 million views, we see Pam sitting on the couch, minding her own business, when all of a sudden Brandi and the rest of Pam’s grandchildren burst through the door with pillows, sleeping bags and fun games.
“Surprised their Nana with a sleepover. They have done this since they were little,” Brandi’s caption reads.
@nurseb662 Surprised their Nana with a sleep over. They havent done this since they were little 😩❤️#grandparents #christmas2023🎄🎁 ♬ These Memories - Hollow Coves
She shared with TODAY.com that the night consisted of Bingo and looking through old photos, followed by a biscuit and gravy breakfast the next morning. Adding one last bit of novelty to the event, the grandkids also apparently snagged Pam’s deck of playing cards and hid them throughout the house for her to find later.
"She said, 'I will never forget this,’” Brandi told TODAY.com. Sleeping over at “Grandmother Pam and Paw-Paw Larry's” had been routine for the kids, and since Larry had passed away, Pam had been lonely.
Meanwhile, watch this Italian grandma become over the moon as she is bombarded by her giggling grandkids blaring festive music.
@.gabrrieellaa #suprisingmygrandparents #adultsleepover #growingupitalian #italian #italiancheck #italiangirl #italiangrandparents #hardcoreitalians #tiktoktrends #newyorkcity #newyork #nyc @growingupitalian ♬ original sound - Gabriella Artusa
Or this couple opening the door to a Christmas surprise.
@juliagalluccio3 she was so confused at first😭😭 #cousins #adultsleepover #christmas #surprise ♬ original sound - julia galluccio
“Just like the good ol’ days!” the presumed granddad can be heard saying.
It can be difficult to carve out time in our busy adult lives to spend with our grandparents—not to mention we might not even live in the same area or might have never had a close relationship to begin with. But if and when we can find the time, the rewards are endless for both parties, especially when it comes to emotional well-being and mental health.
Grandparents offer us a wealth of knowledge and family history, and can provide valuable conversation that we simply couldn’t fully appreciate as kids. Likewise, keeping in touch regularly can help them ward off depression and boost brain function.
Luckily, there are other ways besides sleepovers to cultivate those close relationships, like cooking together, taking walks, sharing family stories, asking questions or participating in a class, just to name a few.
And if distance is an issue, regular Zooms, FaceTimes, phone calls, emails, letters, etc., do a world of good for strengthening bonds.But of course, if you can head on over to Grandma and Grandpa’s house in a onesie with some microwaveable popcorn, then obviously do that. It’s the most fun option, clearly.