Hostingcore: The wholesome viral trend that's bringing back spontaneous hangs
"It’s about turning everyday moments into special occasions."
It’s a lonely world out there. According to the February 2025 issue of The Atlantic, “Americans are spending less time with other people than in any other period for which we have trustworthy data, going back to 1965.” Bleak. They also report that “a growing number of public-health officials seem to regard loneliness as the developed world’s next public-health issue,” citing Vivek Murthy’s (Joe Biden’s surgeon general) 81-page warning about America’s ‘epidemic of loneliness,’ and the fact that Japan and the United Kingdom both have ministers for loneliness now.
@_sakhter Best friends of 20 years 🥹🌟🎀😚🤍 #hijabi #fyp #hosting #besties #friends #friendship ♬ original sound - xavier
However, there’s a new social media trend on the loose—a wholesome one that promises everything we seem to lack: connection with others, comfort, and immaculate vibes. Welcome to “Hostingcore,” the delightful movement that’s determined to bring people back together, one cozy gathering at a time. Design publication Veranda describes Hostingcore as “casual in nature,” but encourages you to see life through Nancy Meyers’ camera lens. Everything is romantic. You lay out place settings just because they’re pretty. Candles are lit for a sumptuous glow. There’s always a chilled bottle of wine in the fridge that’s a little nicer than it needs to be. “Hostingcore isn’t about being the perfect host,” they continue. “It’s about creating a thoughtful atmosphere and turning everyday moments into special occasions.
The loneliness problem is real
Did you know that 30% of all American adults—practically one third of us—feels lonely every single week? And that lacking social connection poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day? These scary statistics are perhaps why Hostingcore has gone so viral: by providing a template for having people over and entertaining friends, it makes the concept more accessible and less intimidating.
Also, there’s the financial aspect. For those looking to cut back on spending—but still want to see their friends—Hostingcore provides a space for genuine connection. This trend is all about celebrating simplicity, comfort, and good ol’ hospitality. Remember, your home is a place where memories have and will continue to be made, from an impromptu brunch or a late-night talk while making s'mores over the stove.
@taskrabbit Being the host with the most is so on trend. ✨ @cristina 🌸 knows. #hosting #dinnerparty #hometrends #2024trends ♬ original sound - Taskrabbit
There are even numbers to back up how much Hostingcore is transforming the way Americans connect. TaskRabbit’s 2024 report shows people aren’t just talking about this trend, they’re living it:
- Interior design requests skyrocketed by 17%
- Sleeper sofa installations doubled by 113%
- Mood lighting inspirations soared 42%
- Home bar set-ups surged 46%
- Even party cleaning (+20%) and decluttering (+8%) enjoyed a small bump, as people across the country carefully crafted their safe havens and spaces with inviting atmospheres that guests never want to leave.
@savannahkbarry Good for the soul #salad #whitewine #girlsnight #hosting #hostingideas #cozyhome #cottagecore ♬ With You - Jessica Simpson
Let's connect
Ready to become a Hostingcore devotee? Start with these simple steps that will transform your home into a hygge oasis of your dreams:
- Stock up on essentials: Keep a lovely selection of snacks, beverages, and really quick meal options on hand. Think anything you’d want at a picnic: meats and cheeses for a charcuterie board, fresh vegetables and a nice dip (tzatziki, anyone?), fresh fruit, or finger sandwiches. For drinks, yes, a nice bottle of wine, spritzers, or beers are handy, but also consider non-alcoholic options like sparkling waters, tea, and mocktails.
- Create an inviting space: This is your home! You should enjoy being there, just as much as your guests do. Arrange furniture to encourage conversation and connection, like a breakfast nook or sitting area by the window. Have fun adding cozy touches, like an extra-soft throw blanket or ambient lighting.
- Let your personality shine: Make your space memorable with elements you truly love, like a playlist for a specific mood (YouTube’s always great for this. Try: “Calm songs for early mornings"). Maybe there’s an antique candle holder from a garage sale that can be put out, or a type of room spray you adore. Make your home uniquely yours.
- Don’t overthink it! It’s easy to fall into the trap of wanting to be the “perfect host.” Hostingcore isn’t about elaborate parties or constant hosting, it’s a simple toolkit for having people come over at the drop of a hat.
@momentswithbella ringing in 26 with my fave people 🎂🍾💌 #hostingideas #birthdaytheme #aginglikefine🍷 #birthdaygirl #cottagecore #birthdayaesthetic #winery #hostingera #birthdayideas #dinnerparty #girlsnightin #girlhood #barcartstyling #floralarrangements #gardenparty #citrusandsalt #floralgardenparty #citrustheme ♬ Can't Take My Eyes off You - Morten Harket
The best advice from the Barefoot Contessa
If you don’t know where to start, remember this hosting advice from celebrity chef and cookbook author, Ina Garten: “I usually make two or three [things] and buy the rest.” Hostingcore isn’t about showing off or burning yourself out: it’s about connecting with each other and cherishing those moments. In a world filled with distractions, Hostingcore can feel like a revolution. A radical choice to move toward connection, comfort, and celebration. Let’s do it together.
