Woman with 'ideal body type' reveals she has health condition often associated with obesity
Being thin doesn't mean you're fit or healthy.
There's often this idea that permeates American culture that people who are visibly overweight by societal standards are unhealthy. This places a lot of emphasis on strangers' body shapes and types without any additional medical knowledge on the person being placed into the category of "unhealthy." The same sort of categorization happens with thin people but in the opposite direction.
Thin people are often placed in the "healthy" category by strangers they may encounter based solely on their physical appearance. Since there's less stigma around being thin, many naturally thin people may be unaware of the health risks they're silently facing. But in reality, no one can tell anyone's health or fitness status by looking at them. People who appear overweight may be very physically fit and in excellent health, while someone who is thin may be struggling with health issues designated to be an "overweight" person's problem.
Stef, a meditation teacher, recently revealed to her audience that she learned she is pre-diabetic at the age of 37. What people may be surprised to know is, Stef is pretty thin. Looking at the mom you would assume given her profession and appearance she would be a fairly healthy person, but it turns out she doesn't do any physical exercise to maintain her health.
In a video shared to Stef's social media account, she says, "This is not a flex. I am pretty thin, see this," as she turns in the camera to show her petite frame. "I'm pre-diabetic."
The mom goes on to share that if you're over the age of 30 it doesn't matter what your body looks like, you'll have a hard time processing sugar if you lack muscle mass. But it's not just sugar that can be an issue for thin people who don't work out, it's also an increased risk of heart disease, and an overabundance of fat around your organs, known as "visceral fat" that can wreak havoc on your health.
Several doctors spoke with NBC News about the phenomenon of "skinny fat," saying that without the excess fat visible beneath the skin, thin people may be lulled into a false sense of health. Dr. Louis Teichholz, chief of cardiology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, tells NBC, “Just because someone is lean doesn’t make them immune to diabetes or other risk factors for heart disease."
Dr. Jimmy Bell, a professor of molecular imaging at Imperial College, London explains to NBC that people who are storing excess fat on the inside are basically on the threshold of being obese, you just can't see it with the naked eye. The phenomenon has been coined TOFI: thin on the outside, fat on the inside.
“Visceral fat is metabolic, which means it produces chemicals and hormones that the body has to deal with, and is associated with hormone-driven cancers," registered dietitian Alison Clark explains to Good Food.
Dr. Joe, an emergency department doctor, created a response video to Stef further explaining why muscle mass is more important than what your body looks like on the outside. "Muscle tissue is a powerhouse for managing blood sugar. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at managing glucose because muscle cells love to soak it up. This keeps your blood sugar level stable without overworking your pancreas," Dr. Joe explains.
While aesthetically, thin may be ideal for quite a few Americans, it doesn't equate to healthy or fit. The most important factors to consider are how healthy someone eats and how active they are, which are both things that can't be discovered by looking at someone. So no matter if you're thin, average, overweight or obese, exercise and healthy food are the best way to maintain your health.