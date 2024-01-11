+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Female comedian's joke about about a date with 'guy's guy' goes right over the head of Fox News

"I felt the feminism leaving my body."

fox news, feminism leaving my body, female comedian fox news, madi hart fox news
@madihart_soccer/TikTok

When the joke doesn't land, but that makes it even better.

Back in December of 2023, LA-based, progressive comedian Madi Hart made a joke that went viral in the most unlikely of places: right wing media.

Here’s what happened: Hart had just been on a date with someone she described as a “guy’s guy,” who incidentally paid for everything on said date. In a TikTok clip, Hart joked that because of that, she joked "I felt the feminism leaving my body,” based on a long running conservative meme.

Apparently conservatives on Twitter missed the memo that Hart wasn’t actually serious about abandoning her feminist values. Cue a comedy of errors way more hilarious than the initial joke itself.

As Hart explained in a follow-up video, her original TikTok soon became the subject of analyzation on the “Matt Walsh Show,” where the staunch right-wing host noted that if Hart was willing to give up feminism in order to have things paid for, she needed to “be willing to play her part” in being a “feminine women that a masculine man desires.”

female comedian fox news, fox news

Hart could not believe her joke was being taken seriously.

@madihart_soccer/TikTok

But that was just the beginning. Pretty soon Hart was featured on Republican think pieces that labeled her as ‘progressive ‘artsy’ woman” and “smitten lib chick” who dated one “guy’s guy” and was now “ready to swear off feminism and dating liberals,” marking it as a victory to the patriarchy. Yes, really.

Hart then admitted that the real insult in all this was being called a “self-proclaimed comedian” several times.

“I make money from this! I’m a proclaimed comedian!” she quipped.

Of course, it didn’t stop there. There were also countless tweets of this nature:

And then, to top things off, Hart’s video made it to Fox News. How did she find this out? Her estranged Republican father called to congratulate her.

Giggling and asking “why is this on national news?” Hart played the segment where host Jesse Waters shared the clip. She explained that apparently a “dating analyst” was brought on to discuss whether masculinity was, in fact, “dead or not.”

But wait, there’s one more thing. Hart concluded her video by sharing, "In my TikTok, I say that I'm bisexual and most of my extended family did not know that I was bisexual. They all saw the clip because they all watch Fox News every night. So that is also how I came out to my entire extended family. Via Fox News."

“Okay but coming out on national news is actually so iconic,” one person reassured in the comments.

Watch the full video below. And kudos to Hart for sharing all this ridiculousness while wearing a shirt of herself on Fox News. Please sell those at shows.

@madihart_soccer Fox News is so UNSERIOUS 😭 #storytime #grwm #single #situationship #foxnews #bisexual #comingout #relationshipstorytime ♬ original sound - Madi Hart

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Hart argued that the driving factor behind this peak comedy situation “comes down to an oversimplified, and overly-individualistic, perception of what feminism even is,” adding, “who buys who a drink has literally nothing to do with feminism. But if conservatives expanded their idea of what feminism is, they would have to expand their idea of who the patriarchy harms, and they're not ready for that conversation.”

Maybe not. But in the meantime, who says we can’t have a good laugh?

Following Hart on TikTok and Instagram could help with that. Just remember, she’s probably joking!

From Your Site Articles
tiktok
Community

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

"They effortlessly communicate complex concepts in a simple way."

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Women's Health

A young journalist is using social media to highlight a hidden struggle of war for women

Women and girls are without feminine hygiene products increasing risk of infection.

Bisan Owda|Instagram/Aris Leoven|Canva

Young journalist highlights period poverty during war

Many citizens of western countries have no experience living in a war zone and the toll it takes on a person's overall wellbeing. Usually to protect the civilian population, other countries open their borders to allow those vulnerable inside so their needs can be met without the constant threat of harm. But not every population has the option to leave their war torn country for safety with the comfort of knowing they'll be able to return when it's safe.

For some people, they have to stay where they are and make do with what's available. This means dealing with situations that people who are donating to assist innocent civilians may not realize things that are needed outside of food, water and baby formula.

Bisan Owda, 25, is a journalist in Gaza who has made it her mission to strip the shame away from an issue unique to women trapped in the middle of a war.

Keep ReadingShow less
palestine
Pop Culture

Optical illusion that looks like a person with two dogs has people totally tripping

It takes a while to see it, but there are not two dogs in the photo.

@Rainmaker1973/X, @farhadge/X

Where is the third dog in this photo?

Optical illusions are wild. The way our brains perceive what our eyes see can be way off base, even when we're sure about what we're seeing.

Plenty of famous optical illusions have been created purposefully, from the Ames window that appears to be moving back and forth when it's actually rotating 360 degrees to the spiral image that makes Van Gogh's "Starry Night" look like it's moving.

But sometimes optical illusions happen by accident. Those ones are even more fun because we know they aren't a result of someone trying to trick our brains. Our brains do the tricking all by themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
optical illusions

Comedian cleverly tricks an online troll into coming to his show and exposes him live

It was so good even the troll had to laugh.

via Rhys James/YouTube

Rhys James surprises a troll by outing him in front of an audience.

“Comedians Giving Lectures” is a UK show that features funny people competing against each other to see who can give the best TED-style talk. One of the most memorable was by 32-year-old comedian Rhys James, who lectured about online stalking and his speech ended with a twist. He outed a surprised audience member as one of his online trolls.

The lecture opens with a bit on how just about everyone does a bit of social media stalking, whether it's old-school friends or former love interests. But then he asks the big question: When do we know we’ve gone too far? Is it scrolling through hundreds of posts on someone’s page or accidentally liking a photo someone posted years ago?

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

How OLIPOP Became America's Fastest-Growing Functional Beverage

True

Soda is entwined in the American experience. From our sports games to the movie theater, every child’s birthday, and simply in most American refrigerators, soda is ubiquitously tied to our every day. It has become one of the biggest businesses in the world with fierce competition among brands, fighting not only for the American dollar but for a space in our collective consciousness.

But we all now know it’s bad for you, plain and simple.

Enter OLIPOP, the first soda to break the sugary mold and enter Americans’ refrigerators en masse. OLIPOP's humble beginnings start by rewinding the clock almost two decades ago. Co-founder, CEO, and Formulator Ben Goodwin was searching for the most scientifically credible and accessible way to promote microbiome and digestive health to everyone.

Like a mad soda scientist, Ben was on a mission to make a soda that’s both delicious and supports digestive health. To truly grasp Ben's passion for health, let's journey even further back in time to his teenage years. Anxious, overweight, and disenchanted with the low-fiber, high-sugar Standard American Diet (SAD), Ben recognized the need for a transformation. He overhauled his lifestyle and diet and lost 50lbs. As he continued down the path of rigorous nutritional experimentation, Ben discovered that his lifestyle changes not only enhanced his energy levels and physical well-being but also positively impacted his mental health and cognitive functioning.

This health journey eventually led to his discovery of the microbiome—a vast community of trillions of bacteria influencing everything from the immune system to digestive functioning to emotional health. As health experts like to point out, our modern-day microbiomes lack the flourishing diversity of healthy bacteria. This is largely due to our diets, characterized by a scarcity of fiber and an excess of added sugars. The challenge lies in the fact that, in our busy lives, most of us don't have the luxury to wander through forests and woods, picking berries, and searching for fibrous roots. But yet, we desperately need a diet that’s nutritious, diverse, fruit-full, vegetable-stuffed, and fiber-filled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Education

Woman's video showing her first two weeks of crocheting is surprisingly inspiring

Her positivity is utterly and adorably infectious.

Uyen Ninh/TikTok

Uyen Ninh shares her crochet creations.

Learning a new skill takes time, patience and a willingness to not be good at something for a while. Unfortunately, that third thing often leads people to quit early in the learning process, as nobody enjoys the feeling of sucking at something.

Reframing how we view the I-suck-at-this stage is key to sticking with it, though, and one woman's video sharing her first two weeks of crocheting is a perfect example of how we can do that.

Uyen Ninh has built a social media following by sharing her cultural observances and humor as a Vietnamese woman living in Germany, but as her crocheting video shows, her appeal goes far beyond jokes about her German fiancee. The way she shares her crochet progress is positively delightful.

Keep ReadingShow less
learning
Trending Stories