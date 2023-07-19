+
Pop Culture

Fox News star invites liberal mom onto his show and gets a hilarious lecture on doing his job

Jesse Watters just experienced the most wholesome of mic drops.

jesse watters, fox news
Johnny Belisario/Wikimedia Commons

Hearing Watters be called "honeybun" is worth the watch alone.

There are some things in this world that are so universal they transcend the normally divisive topics like political leanings, religious affiliations, age, gender, language and even stance on whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

That special kind of embarrassment our parents can provide—filled with equal parts warmth and reprimand—is one of those things.

On July 17, Fox News host Jesse Watters made his debut in the primetime slot previously held by Tucker Carlson. And who should happen to call in to his first show but his Democrat mother, Anne Bailey Watters, ready to give her son some “suggestions” for the new gig.

But first, she congratulated her “honeybun,” saying how proud she is of his accomplishments. Cause a mom’s gotta mom.

And then, without missing a beat, she began her list of tips for “keeping the job,” an obvious nod to Carlson getting fired.

Sure, there were some political digs here and there, like warning him against “tumbling down conspiracy rabbit holes” and calling on him to stop “Biden-bashing,” but also plenty of solid motherly advice like “be kind and respectful" and "do no harm."

It’s basically what any of our mothers would tell us. Just, you know, live on the air in front of millions of viewers.

Watters also had fun with the interaction, smiling and laughing the entire time. Given that he has previously made a comedy bit out of reading his mom’s critical texts out loud, it feels safe to say that a sense of humor hasn’t been lost to political differences.

And, at the end of the conversation, there is still an exchange of “I love you”s and a reminder that dinner will be between 5:00 and 8:00. Seems that a sense of family hasn’t been lost either.

Watch the video below. It’s a testament to how love can exist alongside contrasting beliefs. And that parents are humbling, no matter how old you are, or who you vote for.

Keep ReadingShow less
