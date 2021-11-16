Fox News host Laura Ingraham's confusion over 'You' interview is unintentional comedy gold
Laura Ingraham isn't generally known for her comedy, but a viral clip from the November 15 episode of "The Ingraham Angle" has people rolling.
Ingraham was chatting with author Raymond Arroyo, a regular guest on her show, about the supposed popularity of "un-woke" television programming. Arroyo asserted, "There is a reason people are in love with 'Yellowstone,' Laura. It is an antidote to the politics and all those woke storylines in so many shows today."
Then he added, "I was watching an episode of 'You,' where measles came up…"
Ingraham interrupted him: "When did I mention measles?"
Arroyo was referring to the Netflix show 'You,' and he kept repeating the name of the show to clear up the confusion. But Ingraham kept thinking he was talking about her show.
"We have never done a measles and vaccine episode," she said. "Is this a joke? I don't know what you are talking about."
"It was on You," Arroyo repeated. "It was on You."
"Raymond, I have never had measles, what are you talking about?" she said. "This is stupid."
And it just kept going:
"It was an episode of a show, Laura."
"What's it called?"
"You! You! It's called You."
"I've never done a show on measles!"
"It is a show called 'You' on Netflix."
"There's a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix … what are you talking about?"
Just watch:
Abbott: Who is on first!\nCostello: I'm asking YOU who's on first.\nAbbott: That's the man's name.\nCostello: That's who's name?\nAbbott: Yes.\nCostello: Well go ahead and tell me.\nAbbott: That's it.\nCostello: That's who?\nAbbott: Yes.pic.twitter.com/ep6afGTUzH— Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy)1637065894
Seriously, it's an SNL sketch.
Some people thought for sure that the whole thing was scripted, which is entirely possible.
The funniest thing about it, though, is that it's fairly emblematic of how conversations go on "The Ingraham Angle." A guest says something, Ingraham reacts, vapid debate ensues and Ingraham repeatedly doubles down on whatever she's wrong about. That part is hilarious.
Now people are torn between thinking it's real and thinking it's scripted and both options seem to make sense. If you weren't familiar with the show "You," you could easily believe that Ingraham was legitimately confused. Then again, the likelihood that someone in media would be unfamiliar with one of Netflix's top five shows seems low, but you never know.
Penn Badgley, the star of "You," even weighed in on the debate on Twitter, writing, "Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho."
Definitely a bit. His delivery is great thohttps://twitter.com/jaylawrence91/status/1460581564023283714\u00a0\u2026— Penn Badgley (@Penn Badgley)1637090019
Either way, the clip was entertaining. If nothing else, it was a successful publicity stunt, as it got people of all stripes talking.
(However, if we're going to talk about Laura Ingraham's show and the Fox News Channel in general, let's remember to mention their significant contributions to the dismantling of America and destruction of civil society. No amount of comedy should distract us from that reality.)
Thanks for the laugh, though.
