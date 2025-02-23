upworthy
Humor

'Random' guy's news interview in the airport about plane crashes is the comic relief we all need

"If intrusive thoughts were a person."

air crashes, darryl vega, comedy
via Darryl Vega TV

Darryl Vega at the airport.

Twenty-twenty-five has brought an unexpected development in America. Several high-profile aviation accidents have made travelers skittish about flying the friendly skies. Although the disturbing stories are frightening, aviation experts say it’s still the safest way to travel. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study from last March found there’s about a 1 in 13.7 million chance a person traveling on an airplane could die anywhere in the world.

The recent incidents may have many people rattled. Still, one fearless traveler, Darryl Vega, who moved to America from Nigeria 20 years ago, is going viral because he believes it’s not just planes that people should worry about. Vega says that we should be concerned no matter where they are, even on foot. Vega was filmed at the airport, giving a rather verbose take on the current state of transportation in the United States.

“Every time you open your phone the plane has crashed somewhere,” Vega says. “If it's not the one crashing in Alaska is commercial airline that is crashing, and if you somehow even fly on the commercial and somehow you make it through the most of the flight and you're about to land, military helicopter will come out from nowhere and come and spoil everything.”

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Vega’s bit begins with the simple idea that flying in a plane is becoming scarier these days. But throughout the video, it’s taken to extremes, and Vega warns that almost every form of transportation is dangerous. Heck, Vega thinks it’s not even wise to stay home. “The the plane might even crash one street over [and] the propeller will find its way to your living room,” Vega says. So what can we do when danger lurks in every home, air, and streets? Vega thinks you should buy life insurance.

The video was a massive hit on Instagram, and some people thought Vega’s monologue perfectly mirrored their internal monologs when they're feeling anxious. "If intrusive thoughts had a great personality," SarahJay wrote. Others just found it hilarious. "I know the interviewer forgot what they even asked you about," Natasha wrote. "He had me at “military helicopter will come out from nowhere and spoil everything,” lfeinthetime added.


Some of you may have realized that the interview goes on pretty long for a news clip, and, yes, that’s because it was a comedy sketch made by Vega, who runs the Darryl Vega TV YouTube page. But the video is convincing because of the way he edited in a newscaster introducing the bit and had a b-roll of him wandering throughout the airport. Also, you must love Vega’s commitment to the bit; he delivers it in perfect deadpan.

Vega says he has received a Master’s in Taxation and worked as a public accountant. He’s known for making skits in which his character fumbles job interviews, fails to get a green card, and has trouble directly answering a reporter's questions.

In this video from 2024, Vega tells an HR representative interviewing him for a job that he went to Harvard.

@darrylcvega

Link in bio #funny #funnyvideos #funnymoments #funnytiktok #funnytiktokvideos #interview


From Your Site Articles
comedy
