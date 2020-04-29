popular
What type of noise does a baby rhino make? It's probably different than you think.
04.29.20
There are few animals that look and sound as rough and tough as a rhinoceros. However, its surprising to see that baby rhinoceroses make high-pitched cooing sounds that have a human-like quality.
The cute noises being made by Kombe and Nyoni are common when they are ready to be fed. They seem to be making these sounds to guilt their caretakers into giving them food. It's like when a dog whimpers or a child pouts when they want a cookie.
You would never guess this is what a rhino sounds like.. www.youtube.com
Sadly, these baby rhinos are being taken care of at a wildlife refuge in South Africa because their mothers were killed by poachers.
From Your Site Articles
- Jane Goodall speaks some hard truths to the people of China about ... ›
- 6 adorable baby rhinos were rescued from flood waters. The ... ›
- A baby rhino named Gertjie was rescued after poachers killed his ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web