From eagles to cheetahs to porcupines: 7 animals that sound nothing like people expect
That bald eagle screech we hear in movies? Not a bald eagle sound at all.
The shriek of a bald eagle is a sound we're all used to hearing in TV and movies. In fact, it's so distinctive that you can probably hear it in your mind as you picture an eagle swooping down to catch unsuspecting prey in its talons, right? But if you were to see a bald eagle in real life, you'd never hear it make that sound. Why? Because that screech is not a bald eagle sound at all. What we think of as an eagle screech is actually the call of a red-tailed hawk.
Yep, we've all been duped. Bald eagles, oddly enough, sound much more like a chirpy little songbird than a big scary raptor, which is probably why the hawk cry is so often used instead. Check it out:
Isn't that pretty? And odd? And they're not the only surprisingly chirpy predator. Cheetahs—yes, the super fast spotted big cat—chirps like a little birdie too. Oh they growl and purr as well as meow like a housecat, but their chirps (technically called a chirrup) are used when they're excited or communicating with their young. Take a listen:
There are lots of animals that we don't really associate with a particular sound because we rarely hear what vocalizations they make. If you ask a child what a pig says, they'll say "oink." If you ask what a cow says, they'll "moo." Horses neigh, lions roar, elephants trumpet, and so on.
But what about a porcupine? Nope, no idea. Do they even make sounds? Apparently yes, they do, and it is downright hilarious. They sound like background characters on a video game or a cartoon or something. Check it:
That's almost impossible to listen to without laughing, isn't it?
And speaking of laughter, remember that song, "What Does the Fox Say?" It turns out what foxes actually say is, "Hahahahaha." That's right, foxes giggle like schoolchildren.
What about rhinos? Or specifically, baby rhinos? I personally had never even thought about what a rhinocerous sounded like, but assumed they just sort of grunt or make a "humph" sound. Then I saw this video of baby rhinos squeaking and…singing? Almost like whales? Hard to describe, but listen:
And, speaking of baby animals, we know that bears can make a fearsome growl when they're all grown up, but baby bears are another story. When they're safe, comfortable, and content, they purr kind of like kittens, only with a bit of a different quality to it.
Watch:
How about an animal that literally sounds like a squeaky toy? The desert rain frog is an adorably tiny frog that lives in a narrow strip of land along the southwestern coast of South Africa and Namibia, and it makes the highest-pitched little squeak you just have to hear to believe.
No matter where in the world we live, we hear animal sounds all around us that we likely don't pay much attention to. Birds, frogs, crickets, cicadas, and more make up part of the background noise of daily life—in fact, what we think of as silence usually includes some ambient animal sounds. Some people find certain animal sounds so pleasing and comforting they use recordings of them to relax or fall asleep.
Then there are animal sounds that send chills down our spine. No one wants to be hiking and hear a growl of a bear or the scream of a cougar. A lion's roar or a rattlesnake's rattle is enough to stop someone in their tracks. It's interesting—and understandable—that we are conditioned to enjoy some animal sounds and fear others. But it's the animal sounds we would never expect that make our planet a continuously fascinating world to explore.