Veggie haters share the best ways to eat broccoli and other greens
There are genius ways for picky eaters to get more veggies on their plate
One person online is bringing a green, leafy, fibrous issue to the American kitchen table. Many grown adults still have trouble getting more vegetables in their diet, especially people who hate veggies or grew up hating them. The majority of people already know that a diet rich in vegetables can benefit them and have a healthier life than without them. So why is it so hard?
Picky eating isn’t uncommon during childhood, but more and more adults are identifying themselves as picky eaters. In a recent Pennsylvania University study, out of 489 participants interviewed, 35.5% were self-identified or qualified as picky eaters. So a Redditor struggling with this had a simple yet too relatable question: How do you incorporate more vegetables into your diet when you dislike vegetables?
A bunch of commenters on had some great tips. Most of them responded that it came down to preparation:
“Make good food. Seriously, if you don’t like a lot of vegetables I think it’s due to bad cooking. Quick example, I hated broccoli most of my life. It tasted like rubber and sucked. Well…. That’s because I only had broccoli boiled with no seasoning, and once I had it in stir fry with a bit of ginger and garlic etc… I love broccoli. I just hate boiled flavorless broccoli.”
Often folks that don't eat their vegetables because they haven't been cooked correctly.Photo credit: Canva
“I didn't eat cooked vegetables until I was 22 and doing a semester abroad. My mom would basically just boil the hell out of vegetables, and if she made a stir-fry (which was more of an asian-themed steam), the veggies would be almost gray. They tried to bribe me with things like oreos and candy to try and get me to eat them. Then, my host family introduced me to roasted vegetables. And we went to a Thai place pretty frequently where I learned that stir-fried veggies could still be crisp. When I got home and ended up doing a lot of the cooking, I started properly cooking all of the veggies and shocked my parents by actually eating them.”
“Buying fresh versus frozen is a big difference, too. Grilled veggies are awesome.”
“Broccoli is the ideal sauce delivery vehicle, as in a stir fry. The crowns just hold onto it so well.”
Grilling vegetables is a great way to try out different flavors and textures in each one.Photo credit: Canva
Other commenters that were even pickier went to more “exposure therapy” lengths to include veggies, or just outright hide them altogether:
“Hiding vegetables in food did the trick for me. Start small: Add a single tomato to your entire lasagna for example. Make sure you slice it into near infinite pieces to hide it. Next time, maybe add another vegetable. Or more of the same. The time after that you could slice one or more vegetables no longer into 1,000 pieces, but make the pieces a little bit bigger. This way, you can add more and more vegetables.”
“Pulse or chop the veggies VERY small, or even throw them in a blender for a little bit, just get them very fine. Then you can dump them into your meals like soup or taco meat or wherever. Kids (and some adults) can tolerate them much better when they're not so obvious. Heck, I do this with vegetables I'm not particularly fond of.”
“Blend them into sauces or cut them as small as you can get without driving yourself crazy by cutting them, then throw them into your dish. When they are itty bitty they are hard to avoid but the rest of the dish typically overpowers the flavor.”
Per study after study, article after article, there isn’t just one reason or theory as to why a person is a picky eater. Some studies say it’s genetic, others point to emotional trauma as a child, others say it’s due to fear of the unfamiliar, and all of them are valid potential reasons.
Another strong contender to why there are so many picky eaters is that Americans often consume heavily processed foods since they are typically inexpensive and convenient. Due to how these foods are made, many vegetables within them are frozen or canned which not only diminishes their nutritional value but also alters their texture and taste. This can easily create an aversion to veggies in general since they either don’t taste good or fresh ones aren’t boosted with added sugar, salt, or fat to offset whatever taste they have.
If you’re a picky eater or just don’t care for certain veggies, luckily the methods mentioned above might help you. You may end up a veggie fan afterward or just find a way to hold your nose and tolerate it. If you have tried different cooking methods and other techniques but still struggle, know that you’re not alone. Research online for support groups such as Picky Eating Adults, Duke Health, or many other resources that are available to you.