+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Podcast

Upworthy Weekly podcast: Making your own luck, vasectomies, retrospective aging

What are Alison and Tod talking about this week? Making your own luck, why people from the past looked older and advice for living in ridiculous times.

upworthy podcast, good news podcast, alison rosen podcast

Upworthy Weekly podcast for July 16, 2022

The show opens with Tod sharing great advice on making your own luck he learned from Dr. Christian Busch. Later, why did people look older in the past and should young guys get vasectomies?

Plus, advice for living in ridiculous times and Alison has COVID-19.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeart Radio.

From Your Site Articles
good news podcast
Pop Culture

After accidentally yelling at his DoorDash driver, a man used TikTok to make things right

A misunderstanding turned into a sweet moment.

TikTok

The dog was really to blame for all this.

Much to his chagrin, Australian resident Mark Polchleb recently went viral on Tiktok after sharing that he unknowingly yelled at his DoorDash driver as he approached the front door.

Polchleb had not actually been shouting “get away from the door, mate!” to the innocent driver, but rather to his rambunctious dog, who clearly could smell food fast approaching and began barking in anticipation.

Unfortunately, this was lost in translation, and the driver put down the delivery in shame as he slowly backed away before leaving.


@markp_ Im genuinely losing sleep over this. He was so sweet and my dog is a menace 🥺
♬ original sound - fiona’s gf

Polchleb saw what had happened after reviewing his security camera footage and was instantly dismayed. He told TODAY, “I couldn’t bear the thought of someone thinking I disrespected them for just doing their job!”

“I’ve genuinely lost sleep over this,” he added in a follow-up TikTok.

Others were quick to commiserate in the comments section.

"The way I’m actually shedding tears thinking of how he must have felt disregarded and a nuisance. I’m feeling sick,” wrote one person

“I WOULD LOSE SLEEP FOR DAYSSSSSS,” wrote another.

Of course, finding a way to apologize would be no easy feat. Not long after the delivery is done, customers have no way of contacting their DoorDash driver. But that didn’t stop a determined Polchleb from reaching out on TikTok for help.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Democracy

Parkland parents launch 'NRA Children's Museum' with 52 school buses—all empty but one

The mile-long bus convoy makes a powerful statement.

Photo courtesy of Change the Ref

The NRA Children's Museum is meant to get lawmakers' attention.

When Joaquin Oliver was 12, he wrote a letter to gun owners imploring them to support background check legislation to help prevent gun violence in America. When he was 17, he was shot and killed in a hallway outside his creative writing class at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Oliver's parents, Manuel and Patricia, have been on a mission to raise awareness and reduce the influence of the gun lobby ever since. They founded the gun control advocacy organization Change the Ref and their latest initiative may be their most powerful yet.

gun violence, NRA, gun controlManuel and Patricia Oliver's son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre in 2018.Courtesy of Change the Ref

On July 14, the Olivers took a mile-long convoy of 52 school buses—dubbed The NRA Children's Museum—to Ted Cruz's offices in Houston, Texas, to deliver Joaquin's letter to him.

The empty seats on 51 of the buses represent the more than 4,368 children in the United States that the organization claims would have sat in them since 2020 had they not been killed by guns. The leading bus is filled with memorabilia of children killed in shootings—things like photos of the children, the clothing they wore or things they carried, such as the Nickelodeon backpack of a student from Santa Clarita, California, a girl scout sash from a student in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and a piece of construction paper artwork from a student in Newtown, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Former pre-K teacher hilariously warns parents to watch what they say around young ears

Little kids will tell all of your business, even when you tell them not to.

@atxhills/TikTok

A former pre-K teacher hilariously recalls things his students said to him.

Kids say the darnedest things. And usually, those things are the stories you don't want them sharing. It's the Murphy's law of having young children—as soon as you tell them a story stays in the house, EVERYONE will know about it. One former preschool teacher in Texas is hilariously chronicling tales from his former students on TikTok. So far, there are 69 videos, but given how popular they are, that number will continue to grow.

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Trending Stories