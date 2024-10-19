+
Family

Woman discovers 'secret' note from her late father is actually his final Dad Joke

Making his daughter lovingly roll her eyes one last time.

Man writing a note splitscreen with triangle wooden peg game
Adolfo Felix/Unsplash & stephanie vacher/Flickr

It's a plot point ripped right from the pages of a mystery novel or a Hollywood script. A parent tragically passes away, but not before leaving behind a life-changing note for their child. The note could reveal a secret, bequeath a surprise inheritance, or send them on a journey of self-discovery via a series of increasingly elaborate clues.

TikTok user northernsass recently found exactly such a note after her father passed away. What was inside was, well, exactly what you'd expect from a dad.

Almost exactly.


"My father passed away unexpectedly and as we were cleaning out his house, I found this ominous note shoved in the very back of his dresser," the caption on the video read.

She then shows the note, which reads:

"Do not read unless you want the answer."

I mean, how could you not open it?!

"My dad was a simple, straightforward man," the captioning continues. "Hardworking and honest so this is completely out of character for him."

Inside the note, slowly opened by shaky hands, is some kind of map, and a sequence of numbers.

Northernsass quickly realizes that inside her father's last message to her is:

The secret to beating the triangle peg game at Cracker Barrel.

Yellow and blue pegs in a wooden pyramid board kendiala/Flickr

No final confession of fatherly love.

No surprise fortune left behind.

Just one last Dad Joke from beyond the grave.

Now to be fair, that peg game is really hard — so this is pretty valuable information. But maybe not what northernsass initially had in mind.

However, this wasn't her first rodeo with her dad's jokes.

"The dad jokes are embedded in my DNA at this point," she wrote in a comment below the post.

Seeing the note, and the daughter's reaction to it, tells you everything you need to know about the man and their relationship. More than any earnest, heartfelt note could possibly convey.

The video went viral to to the tune of 4 million views, and a comments section full of love and admiration.

Did you know that a researcher once conducted a study on the importance of dad jokes?

The results were signifi-cringe.

(Sorry.)

In reality, this actually very real study showed that repeated exposure to corny humor had a surprising impact on kids as they grew up.

"According to the researcher, kids continually exposed to eye-rolling humor build up a natural immunity to judgement and embarrassment, and become adults who feel empowered to be themselves," ABC7 wrote about the study.

So while northernsass's father's final message might seem silly — and let's be clear, it is — that's exactly the thing that makes it so heartwarming.

Dad's aren't always the best at sharing feelings and having big, emotional heart to hearts. But we show our love in different ways, and we love to teach. The dad joke is the ultimate culmination of love and teaching — so what better way could there be to say goodbye?

Plus, the Cracker Barrel code is useful: another thing dad's love. Northernsass is, as she writes, now armed to "flex on the senior citizens during Sunday brunch."

Hunger in affluent communities: How a Silicon Valley food bank is fighting food insecurity

We can all help fight hunger nationwide with one simple shift in the way we grocery shop.

Photo credit: Canva

Food insecurity is an issue in communities across the United States.

When people hear “Silicon Valley,” hunger isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. Instead, most think “global tech hub” and “wealth.” Named after the silicon used in computer chips, this renowned region is home to nearly 3 million residents and is famous for offering some of the highest salaries in the United States.

Given Silicon Valley’s association with wealth, it’s easy to overlook that not everyone living there is affluent. The high cost of living in the area makes it challenging for those without high-paying jobs to make ends meet. Many residents, including those who work full-time, struggle with basic living expenses.

That’s why Second Harvest of Silicon Valley helps provide food to more than 500,000 people across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation have prevented many families from getting ahead, making the food bank’s role crucial in providing access to nutritious food.

However, the high cost of living in Silicon Valley is also affecting Second Harvest. Despite the evident need in the community, the food bank had to close its largest warehouse in June 2024 due to rising rent costs.

donations Volunteers help sort food bank donations.Photo credit: Canva

"Every single week, we receive more than 85 tractor-trailer loads of food. All of that food gets handled at our warehouses and goes back into the community," Second Harvest of Silicon Valley CEO Leslie Bacho told NBC. "Unfortunately, this is our largest facility that we are closing, so we're having to just figure out how we can have that work get done other places."

To help maintain the flow of food, the Albertsons Companies Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program and O Organics gave Second Harvest of Silicon Valley a $200,000 grant. And they weren’t the only organization to receive funding. Thirty nonprofits received a total of $30,000 in grants during the O Organics $30K in 30 days campaign this past summer to help ease food insecurity. Hunger is an ongoing issue that requires continuous funding, and initiatives like these help ensure that food reaches those in need.

How can we all help make sure people get the food they need?

There are so many worthy organizations that need support to fight hunger, and there are numerous ways to help, from making direct donations and organizing food drives to volunteering. Enhancing these efforts, O Organics provides an easy way for everyone to contribute consistently by simply changing how we grocery shop.

Every time you choose an O Organics product, you not only provide nutritious food for your own family but also help someone facing food insecurity. Through the “Fight Hunger. Serve Hope” program, O Organics has contributed nearly $14 million over the past two years to reduce food insecurity, enabling 56M meals and counting to help fight hunger in local communities.

O Organics helps fight food insecurity. images.albertsons-media.com

Doesn’t organic food cost more than non-organic?

People often assume that organic food is more expensive, but that’s not always true. Many organic products cost the same or even lower than their non-organic equivalents, especially when comparing private label brands like O Organics to national products.

O Organics has products in every aisle of the store, making it easier than ever to find organic products that suit your family’s needs. Purchasing O Organics products also helps support organic agriculture. Small changes that benefit both the planet and its people can add up, and simply choosing one product instead of another can make a significant difference.

No matter where people face food insecurity, whether in Silicon Valley or communities across the U.S., we can all find ways to help. Learn more about how O Organics is helping fight hunger here and look for the O Organics brand at your local Albertsons Companies grocery store, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, ACME, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco and Tom Thumb.
Do we ever really die? One woman's immortality theory is blowing people's minds

Forget the Matrix. This theory is next level.

www.youtube.com

Quantum immortality?

Might we never really pass on into nothingness? Has the world ended many times before? Are we in fact doomed to spend eternity unknowingly jumping from one dimension to the next? According to one TikTok theory, the answer is yes. And it's blowing millions of minds worldwide.

Joli Moli (@joli.artist) is quite used to spooking and perplexing viewers with conspiracy theories and alternative hot takes. In her video titled "Apocalypse...again," Joli introduced the concept of Hugh Everett's quantum immortality.


Fans of the Marvel "multiverse," are quite familiar with this concept, where instead of experiencing death, "your consciousness just gets transferred to a parallel universe where you survived," the TikTokker explained.

Joli admits that this might burst the bubbles of those seeking the "sweet relief" of a widespread apocalypse. "If the quantum immortality theory is correct," she deduced, "you're just going to wake up in a parallel universe with no memory of the fact that you just survived an apocalyptic event."

According to Joli, the only sort of clue or hint you'd get that you might have woken up in a parallel world would be "new Mandela effects." You know, the strange phenomenon where all of a sudden there are two completely opposing memories of historical events? Yeah, quantum theory says that if you remember Curious George having a tail, you probably died in another universe.

Driving her point home, Joli added: "What I'm basically implying here is that in our reality, apocalypses happen every day … after the inevitable apocalypse occurs, you're going to wake up the next day in a new reality, and the next thing you know, you're going to find yourself on Reddit talking about 'since when did Pizza Hut have two Ts?!' Arguing with people who are native of this new reality, talking about 'it's always had two Ts'."

I for one would never want to live in a Pizza Hutt universe. Blech.

Still not sold on the theory? Joli has further arguments: "You don't believe me? Okay, it's been about 65 million years since the asteroids allegedly took out the dinosaurs. ... So you mean to tell me that in the last 65 million years, no other asteroids have come through the neighborhood, taken us out? You think we're just that lucky, huh? No other super volcanic events in 65 million years? We're just out there in space just dodging asteroids by luck, right? Earth doesn't have a steering wheel."

Hmmm. That's a good point.

Joli concluded with the upbeat sentiment that "Earth is probably always being taken out, and our consciousness just keeps getting transferred to another parallel universe, and another one, and another one. For all you know, the apocalypse maybe already happened last night…"

So far, in this reality anyway, the video has 4.9 million views. And—as to be expected—the video left many feeling uneasy.

One user commented, "Ok, I'm actually kind of freaking out right now coz I'm not the conspiracy typa guy, but you're like eerily making sense."

A few resorted to sarcasm as a defense mechanism (understandably), like this Twitterer: "Thanks I was overdue for another existential crisis."

The discourse got so intense, people were reporting physical side effects from the stress. One person wrote: "The thought of never being able to actually die is extremely depressing, and it's giving me a headache."

Another added, "Bruh, I'm just done with this anxiety. My body [is] emotionally [and] physically TIREDDD."

One commenter, who clearly had their priorities straight, wrote: "You're over here talking about extinction level events and I'm having to check on the two Ts in Pizza Hut."

It wasn't all gloom and doom though. According to indy100, some saw the potential of eternal life as a comfort against the loss of loved ones, while others finally got to make sense of their "world-ending" dreams.

If you have watched the original TikTok and are filled with burning questions, Joli posted a follow up Q&A video. A small disclaimer: You might be left with even more questions.

Though we may never really know what awaits us on the other side, it is interesting to think that we might live in a multiverse with infinite second chances. And whether or not this theory floats your metaphysical boat, it's fun to contemplate on one of life's biggest mysteries.


Real therapists share 11 'therapy speak' words everyone's using wrong

If someone can't remember something, they're not 'gaslighting' you.

A recent Reddit thread (rant?) that posed the theory: "Gen Z misuses therapy speak too much" seems to have really struck a nerve. The initial post inspired nearly three-thousand comments from people fed up with the way more and more people are casually tossing around words and phrases that sound like they're pulled directly from the mouth of a psychiatrist.

The rise of therapy speak has been swift and noticeable, especially in younger people. It's true that more people than ever are actually going to therapy and are more aware of mental health terms, but it's also true that even more people are learning about mental health and therapy words from TikTok, YouTube, and other social media. Some estimates indicate that over 80% of mental health content on TikTok is inaccurate!

I asked therapists and psychologists to tell me about some of the most commonly misused and misunderstood "therapy speak" buzzwords, and here's what they had to say.

1. Gaslighting

A figure holding a gas lantern Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

The dictionary definition of gaslighting refers to purposeful, longterm psychological manipulation.

It really bugs psychology experts how this one has been co-opted (even though it's not an official clinical term).

"There are some terms being weaponized ... but one word, in particular, is gaslighting. That word has very serious implications and is often part of an abuse cycle.

"Now we’re accusing anyone who recalls something differently than us or who challenges us as 'gaslighting' us. I think that contributes to this idea that we’re not strong enough, not capable enough, too delicate to be called out, challenged, or doubted. In any way. Ever. This is doing no one any favors. - Leah Young, LPC at Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center Clinical Manager

2. Anxiety

Some people believe others use "anxiety" as an excuse, these days, for not wanting to do things that are uncomfortable.

Whether or not they do, it would help if we could all agree on the definition!

There's a difference between feeling anxious and having anxiety. Anxiousness can be managed and overcome, while anxiety is a long-term problem that must be treated.

"Having some anxiety is a normal thing—having an anxiety disorder is much different since it impedes everyday life and decisions," says Tirrell De Gannes, a licensed clinical psychologist.

3. Trauma / PTSD

When we're using the same term to describe going to war and having an argument with your parents, something has gone wrong.

'"This term is increasingly used to describe upsetting events or experiences. Not all upsetting events will cause a trauma response," says Audrey Schoen, licensed marriage and family therapist.

"And not everyone that experiences a traumatic event will develop PTSD. PTSD happens when the brain is unable to complete the processing and consolidation process after a traumatic event, and the effects can be severe and long lasting."

While we're at it, remember that "trauma bonding" is something that happens between someone and the person who abuses or mistreats them — if someone tries to relate to you based on a difficult experience you both shared, that's totally normal and not trauma bonding!

4. Narcissist

At some point, everyone who acts like a jerk to us became a "narcissist."

Let's leave the diagnoses to the professionals, OK?

"'Narcissist' has become a catch-all for selfish behavior, losing its connection to the clinical diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder," says Caroline Fenkel, Chief Clinical Officer at Charlie Health.

5. Toxic

a poisonous mushroom Sergei Gussev/Unsplash

"Toxic [is improperly used] to describe ineffective or unhelpful people or relationships. Or to describe someone who wasn’t for us after all. I’ve worked with patients who describe someone as toxic simply because that person started setting boundaries. This is another example of overusing a word to mean that we just don’t like something," says Leah Young

"Labeling every difficult interaction or disagreement as 'toxic' overlooks the complexity of human relationships. ... Simply writing someone off as 'toxic' doesn’t leave room for growth, understanding, or healing," says Joseph Cavins, licensed marriage and family therapist.

6. Unsafe / uncomfortable

"If a tween or teen is in trouble we often we hear them say they feel 'unsafe' or 'uncomfortable.' In reality, the adults in their lives are holding them accountable for inappropriate behavior," says therapist Jocelyn Bibi.

"Sitting in uncomfortable feelings is really challenging, and being told you did something wrong and reflecting on it is tough, particularly for tweens and teens. It seems like saying they feel 'unsafe' is a way out of these tricky conversations, whether it is a conscious action or not."

7. Triggered

"Triggered", the close cousin of "trauma" that the media loves to misuse!

"[Words like triggered] are often misapplied to situations that cause discomfort rather than true psychological harm. This happens in part because social media spreads these words quickly, without always providing their proper context," says Caroline Fenkel.

A trigger, in psychology, refers to something that sets off overwhelming distress and can relate to things like substance abuse or PTSD flashbacks.

8. ADD / ADHD

"Often used to describe someone that is easily distracted or tends to be a little scattered at times. The important distinction is that ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that interferes with a persons functioning or development.

"It’s more than just being easily distracted, and can significantly affect someone’s academic or work performance, daily functioning, and relationships," says Audrey Schoen.

9. OCD

"Often people will use this to describe things they are particular or rigid about. Or someone that is more organized or likes to something a certain way. OCD involved recurring, intrusive thoughts of behaviors that are often uncomfortable or problematic to the person and its accompanied by a great deal of anxiety," says Schoen.

10. Bipolar

"This is often used in reference to someone having a mood swing or being moody. It might also be used to describe someone who is reactive or gets upset easily," says Schoen.

"Bipolar is much more serious and involved periods of severe mood changes. During manic episodes a person might feel euphoric, have intense racing thoughts, and engage in incredibly risky behaviors without any thought of the negative consequences. Depressive episodes may include intensely low mood and even suicidal ideation. The swings of bipolar can be significant, longer lasting, and may not have a clear trigger."

11. Boundaries

police tape 'Do Not Cross' David von Diemar/Unsplash

People think of drawing boundaries as a healthy habit, and it is — but only if you know what it actually means.

"For example, say you do not eat meat. You go to dinner with friends and they order food with meat. A boundary is not to say 'I do not eat meat so no one around me can eat meat that is my boundary.' That is not a boundary-that is control," says Alex Banta, Clinical Director and therapist at Thriveworks.

"A boundary would be if you decide that you cannot be around people eating meat, you do not go to the dinner. A boundary is something you set related to your own behavior."

Alex adds that while therapy speak words like "boundary" are popular on social media, they can sometimes be used to justify unhealthy behavior.

"Controlling behavior gets wrapped in the term 'boundary' and suddenly the unhealthy behavior is allowed."

Sometimes these therapy-speak words are used casually in-jest, or in a self-deprecating jokey way. Other times, they're seriously misapplied. But there might be a small upside to the rising prevalence, or mainstreaming, of these words. Even if there's a ways to go when it comes to educating people on using them properly.

"More awareness means more conversations around mental health, and I can say that’s a positive shift. The key is education, making sure people understand the terms they’re using so they can apply them correctly and compassionately," says Joseph Cavins. "There’s always an opportunity to turn awareness into deeper learning, and that’s where we, as mental health professionals, can step in."

Joy

Teen honors local UPS driver with a tiny public diorama and his reaction is so wholesome

Brandon is beloved in the community.

Images courtesy of Andrea Hanson/Instagram

Brandon the UPS driver checks out the art installation made in his honor.

Service workers help our communities run more smoothly, but their contributions can often go unrecognized. In some instances, however, people in service jobs become household names and beloved fixtures in their community.

A UPS driver named Brandon is apparently one of those people in Red Wing, Minnesota.

Red Wing resident Andrea Hanson shared how her 14-year-old daughter Mari created a delightful art installation called "Petite Postal Place Featuring: Brandon." Set in a tiny box, the square diorama includes shelves of mini boxes and packages with incredible detail, right down to the Amazon Prime packaging and barcodes, with Brandon the UPS driver standing among them.

Hanson shared a video on Instagram of Brandon's reaction to seeing the art installed next to the postal box in his honor, and it's so wholesome. "Shut up!" he kept saying. "I love it…that is the coolest thing ever."

Watch:

Brandon clearly appreciated the gesture—"She made that just for me, though?"—and was blown away by Mari's attention to detail—"The Chewy box!"

Other people also loved the art as well as Brandon's reaction to it:

"Bless all delivery drivers!!!! You have no idea how much that made his day!"

"It’s the 'shut up' and the '4H' and 'fair' giving me those MN vibes. Love this so much."

"“Wait til my buddies see this” awwwwwww.❤️"

"Love his reaction. Saying he’s gonna share with his friends at work. 🥹"

"That is so cool!!! She is very VERY talented! 👏👏 And that is the cutest reaction ever. 🥹🥹"

"Love this. ❤️ His genuine appreciation and love he felt. Nice job!"

Mari's art is part of the Art in the Alley community initiative "designed to turn overlooked spaces in downtown Red Wing into vibrant, engaging places, through the power of community art." The people of Red Wing are encouraged to add something artistic to spaces like the alley where Mari put her art piece and to go check out what others have done.

Mari shared a description of "Petite Postal Place Featuring: Brandon" on the city's downtown website along with her history with art:

photo of mini diorama "Petite Postal Place Featuring: Brandon" by Mari HansonPhoto courtesy of Andrea Hanson

A miniature postal room with shelves filled with packages. Brandon the UPS man is standing proudly in front of the boxes, ready to deliver parcels with his radiant personality. Bio: Once I had the capability to hold a marker, I have been creating artwork. One thing that has been on my Christmas list every year is art supplies. Our dining table was always filled with clay, markers, paint, and paper. When my Dad moved to a new office in the house, I got his old one (which is now turned into my art room). It is filled with every art supply imaginable and is all in its own organized spot. Now I spend hours there every day, creating whatever I think up.

Hanson shared with Upworthy's audience on Instagram that her daughter was thrilled that her art has been making the viral rounds and that Brandon has been tickled by it as well:

"I just want to say that my daughter is so overwhelmed and grateful you’re seeing her hard work. She’s not on social media yet…only 14. But I’ve shown her you cheering her on to never quit making art. 🫶🏻 You are making a difference in her life. And Brandon feels like a rockstar. (Which he is!) Such well deserved love for our local UPS guy. He deserves a raise!!! ❤️"

It's heartening to see community being celebrated in so many ways here, from Brandon's obviously stellar service to Mari's appreciation through art to the community encouraging artistic expression to the people of the internet sharing the love. There may be a whole lot of ick in the world, but shared joys like this are potent reminders that humanity can be a force for good.

15 tweets that only married people will understand

Even the perfect marriage (if that exists) would have its everyday frustrations.

Photo from Twitter.

A typical... frustrating day.

Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life.

Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?”

Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.

grievances, irritable interactions, dissastifsfaction

The dinner debates...

Image from Twitter.
texting, resentments, bummer

What do we need from the store?

Image from Twitter.
competition, team, newlyweds

A silent competition.

Image from Twitter.
misplaced items, vanished, missing keys

Stop moving things around.

Image from Twitter.
altercations, , remedy, healing

Lack of empathy.

Image from Twitter.
breakfast in bed, bickering, quarrels

Breakfast in bed!

Image from Twitter.
deliberation, disputes, agitations

Load it; then start it.

Image from Twitter.
espoused, mated, joined in holy matrimony

Marrying up.

Image from Twitter.
united together, walking the path, joined at the hip

Watching shows together.

Image from Twitter.
little forms of affection, affectionate, considerate

Putting the seat down... or up?

Image from Twitter.
tolerant, understanding, all heart

Like me on Instagram. Like me!

Image from Twitter.
inside jokes, tweets, frustration

We both get up when I get up.

Image from Twitter.
funny marriage jokes, marriage memes, marriage tweets

Share and share alike.

Image from Twitter.
marriage, couples, relationships

There are rules to the bedroom.

Image from Twitter.
married life, wives, husbands

Fun with pets.

Image from Twitter.

Service dog flunks out of training school in spectacular fashion

The other dogs can't believe what they are seeing.

Double H Canine Academy in Louisville, Kentucky is a place where dog owners can take their rambunctious pets and have them turned into respectable members of the family.

However, as you can tell in this hilarious video, not all dogs are meant to follow orders.


Ladies and gentleman, meet Ryker.

Double H Canine Training Academy... Epic Service Dog Training Failure

Ryker giving it his all before flunking our of Service Dog Training School

As you can see below, Ryker is living his life to the fullest. While he may never be the world's greatest service dog, he continues to provide an invaluable testament to being true to one's self.

RYKER “The Purpose Driven Dog"🐕........


