Education & Information

This 'creepy' guy wouldn't stop staring at her at the gym. She knew exactly what to do next.

viral tiktok creepy man stares at workout, gym harassment, gym etiquette
TikTok

Heidi staring back at her harasser on TikTok.

When lifting weights at the gym, the discomfort you feel should be coming from the workout. Not from other people with no concept of boundaries. However, this is an all-too-common occurrence for women.

Personal trainer Heidi Aragon (@fit_with_heidi) is used to sharing her fitness journey on social media. Her video, which has now garnered more than 8 million views on TikTok, didn't go viral because of the workout. Instead, people are responding to how she confronted a man who not only wouldn't stop staring at her, but denied the fact that he was. Until Heidi beat him at his own game.

Heidi explains in the text video "This creepy old guy at the gym kept coming over and staring at me." Sure enough, the video shows a man in a green shirt, eyes undeniably fixated on Heidi. Uncomfortable, Heidi tries to get her husband to stand between her and the man, hopefully laying down a not-so-subtle cue to back off. But subtlety is clearly not this guy's language.

So what does Heidi do? She stares back. The strategy seemed to work, at least for a while, but eventually Heidi had to go over and confront the guy directly.

Her video text read: "I told him if he's going to work out in this corner he needed to stop staring and making me uncomfortable. His response was, 'I'm just looking around.' I then told him I record my workouts and I have him on film. He shut up real quick."
@fit_with_heidi Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something when I have proof. 😡 #gymtok #fittok #influencer #viral #trending #tiktok #fitness #gym #gymgirl #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #gymcreeps ♬ Real As It Gets - Lil Baby

I know what you're thinking: "Wait, didn't we just hear a story about this?" Why yes, you're right. Our very own Tod Perry covered another woman who had to deal with a guy at the gym who couldn't take a hint.

Yes, almost back-to-back stories of women who have had enough from fellow male gym-goers. And still, there is victim blaming. In the video's comment section, one user wrote, "Wear pants like that and expected something different??" How many videos have to go viral before we stop blaming a woman's choice of clothing (which were really quite normal gym attire, by the way) for a man's obviously intrusive behavior?

Others also seemed to assess that because Heidi was a fitness influencer, she more or less signed up for this kind of attention, invited or not. Which completely negates this woman having any choice in the matter. However, Heidi did post a tongue-in-cheek follow-up video thanking those who posted negative comments, as it gave her more followers and likes. So I guess there's some small victory.

Though we may never have a consensus on proper gym etiquette, a good rule of thumb is keep to yourself. Getting the gumption to go workout is hard enough; don't make staying there a hardship as well.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Badge
The Allstate Foundation
The Allstate Foundation
Sponsored

He had incredible mentors - so he’s paying it forward in a big way

Courtesy of Anthony Sampson
True

Anthony Sampson has understood the value of mentorship since he was a young man. Growing up in Houston, he had a mentor who helped him see the importance of volunteering and giving back to his community. By the time he graduated from college and settled in Dallas, he knew he wanted to share some of that wisdom and experience with the next generation.

That's why Sampson, an Allstate insurance agent for 38-years, co-founded 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth more than 20 years ago and is still deeply involved, sitting on the board of directors. The organization matches Black male mentors with mostly young Black men to help them live up to their potential and contribute to society. By building character and producing leaders, 100 Black Men works toward improving the whole community.

"It means a lot to our mentees to see positive examples of Black men," Sampson shares. "I believe that 'What They See Is What They'll Be.' In fact, it's our organization's official motto."

According to Sampson, strong mentorship can help young people develop the skills they need "to understand how to deal with issues in life from a positive perspective." To date, the Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of 100 Black Men has mentored more than 1,500 young people.

Kynsington Hobbs is one of them. Now a senior in high school, Hobbs began a mentorship with Anthony Sampson when he was 13. He says working with Sampson changed his perspective of what success can look like in the African-American community, especially for kids who don't have dads in the picture.

Keep Reading Show less
racial equity
Family

Therapist makes adorable videos explaining everything you should know about dog psychology

via Millie The Noodle Horse/TikTok

Millie the Noodle Horse.

One of the most humane trends in the past 30 years of American life has been the decline in greyhound racing. After hitting its peak in 1985, state laws have led to the closure of racetracks across the country.

By the end of 2022, there will only be two active greyhound tracks in the United States, both in West Virginia.

The change in attitudes toward dog racing has meant an increase in greyhounds being rescued and living second lives as family pets. Greyhounds are great around children, have happy dispositions and, even though they're fast on the track, they don't require a lot of exercise.

This has led them to have the nickname the "45 mile-per-hour couch potato."

Keep Reading Show less
dogs
Badge
The Allstate Foundation
The Allstate Foundation
Heroes

Students achieve more when they see themselves represented in their teachers and learning material

Courtesy of Jamel Holmes
True

As a kid, Jamel Holmes knew he wanted to be a teacher. He would spend rainy days giving spelling tests and playing math games with other children in his apartment building in New York's South Bronx.

But throughout elementary school, Holmes never had a teacher who looked like him. It wasn't until seventh grade that he had his first Black male teacher—Mr. Emdin. In some ways, he was lucky. Nearly 80% of teachers in the U.S. are white, and many Americans go their entire educations without having even one non-white teacher.

Teachers of color make a difference, which is why education nonprofit DonorsChoose has teamed up with The Allstate Foundation to support them. According to research from Johns Hopkins University and American University, having at least one Black teacher in grades three through five reduces the likelihood of Black students dropping out of high school by up to 39% and increases the likelihood that students from low-income households will aspire to attend college. An analysis published in Education Next also found that Black teachers tend to have higher expectations of Black students, which contributes to greater success.

Keep Reading Show less
racial equity
Heroes

12-year-old saves a couple—and their dog—using a genius Boy Scout trick

Photo by Mael BALLAND on Unsplash

Boy Scouts learn to find solutions to difficult problems, like being lost on a trail.

Things were becoming quite precarious for a couple who had gotten lost on their hike in Oahu, Hawaii. What started off as a simple wrong turn quickly warped into an emergency, as the hikers were stranded with no water, no food and their cellphones had died. To make matters worse, it was getting dark.

A moment of relief came when they met 12-year-old David King and his mother Christine. David had been three miles out of completing a 15-mile hike to earn his Boy Scouts Merit Badge (after a soccer game, no less), according to The Western Journal. Christine and David saw the pair struggling and offered to help.

The Kings could easily help the couple find their way back to the trailhead … except for one little issue. And by "little issue" I mean the couple's not-so-little 100-pound dog, Smokey, who was injured and unable to walk due to cuts on his paws. Luckily, young David's quick thinking had a solution for that as well.

Keep Reading Show less
boy scout saves
Videos

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing in parking after job interview gets huge surprise

YouTube, Facebook

Homeless woman does happy dance after job interview and gets the gig.

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially.

Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.

And yet, after the interview, Jones gave herself a moment of carefree happiness. And it changed her life forever.

The video of her dance is below:

Keep Reading Show less
homeless woman job interview happy dance
Trending Stories