Creepy guy wouldn't stop staring at her working out. She knew exactly what to do.

He had no idea he was being watched.

Heidi staring back at her harasser on TikTok.

When lifting weights at the gym, the discomfort you feel should be coming from the workout. Not from other people with no concept of boundaries. However, this is an all-too-common occurrence for women. Personal trainer Heidi Aragon (@fit_with_heidi) is used to sharing her fitness journey on social media. Her video, which has now garnered more than 8 million views on TikTok, didn't go viral because of the workout. Instead, people are responding to how she confronted a man who not only wouldn't stop staring at her, but denied the fact that he was. Until Heidi beat him at his own game.

Heidi explains in the text video, "This creepy old guy at the gym kept coming over and staring at me." Sure enough, the video shows a man in a green shirt, eyes undeniably fixated on Heidi. Uncomfortable, Heidi tries to get her husband to stand between her and the man, hoping to send a not-so-subtle cue to back off. But subtlety is clearly not this guy's language.

So what does Heidi do? She stares back. The strategy seemed to work, at least for a while, but eventually Heidi had to go over and confront the guy directly.

Her video text read: "I told him if he's going to work out in this corner, he needed to stop staring and making me uncomfortable. His response was, 'I'm just looking around.' I then told him I record my workouts and I have him on film. He shut up real quick."

I know what you're thinking: "Wait, didn't we just hear a story about this?" Why yes, you're right. Our very own Tod Perry covered another woman who had to deal with a guy at the gym who couldn't take a hint.

Yes, almost back-to-back stories of women who have had enough of fellow male gym-goers. And still, there is victim-blaming. In the video's comment section, one user wrote, "Wear pants like that and expected something different??" "Man let the old man enjoy the view!!! But it’s ok for all of us on tiktok to stare?" another added.

How many videos have to go viral before we stop blaming a woman's choice of clothing (which were really quite normal gym attire, by the way) for a man's obviously intrusive behavior?

Others also seemed to assess that because Heidi was a fitness influencer, she more or less signed up for this kind of attention, invited or not. This completely negates this woman having any choice in the matter. However, a lot of people did support Heidi in the comments. "This happens too often to women from old guys. Happens to my girl all the time. Sorry y'all gotta deal with this but Proud of you for addressing him," one man wrote. "All the men saying it’s your fault. That attitude is the problem."


After the video went viral, Heidi did post a tongue-in-cheek follow-up video thanking those who posted negative comments, as it gave her more followers and likes. So I guess there's some small victory.

Though we may never have a consensus on proper gym etiquette, a good rule of thumb is keep to yourself. Getting the gumption to go work out is hard enough; don't make staying there a hardship as well.

This article originally appeared four years ago.

Passenger on 274-day cruise is surprised to learn the one word you can't say on the ship

"It's like saying 'Macbeth' in a theater."

There's one word you can't say on a cruise ship.

There are some things you just don't say. You don't yell out "bomb!" on an airplane, make jokes about carrying weapons while going through security, or, as Michael Scott from The Office knows, loudly proclaim that a boat you're currently on is sinking.

Those are all pretty obvious examples, but sometimes etiquette and decorum are a little more subtle. If you're not experienced in the ways of the venue you're in, you might not know all the unspoken rules. And you might find out the hard way. Cruise ships, for example, have their own very specific set of rules and regulations that guests should abide by.

On December 10, 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas set sail on the Ultimate World Cruise—a 274-day global trek that visits 11 world wonders and over 60 countries.


cruise, 9-month cruise, Marc Sebastian, cruise life, vacation, titanic, unspoken rules, etiquette, cruise etiquette, royal caribbean 9 months is a very long time to be aboard a boat, even a giant cruise ship. Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash

This incredible trip covered the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Europe with a ticket price that ranges from $53,999 to $117,599 per passenger.

With such a unique and incredible offering, it's understandable that Royal Caribbean wanted to invite plenty of influencers to help them get the word out.

Aboard the Serenade to the Seas was popular TikToker Marc Sebastian, who documented his experience throughout the journey. In one video with over 4.3 million views, he revealed what he’s learned over his first few weeks aboard the ship; the biggest was the one word you’re not allowed to say.

"So here's [what] I've learned about cruising since I've spent 18 nights on this floating retirement home with a Cheesecake Factory attached. First, number one, you're not supposed to talk about the Titanic," he says in the clip.

Titanic! It's the ultimate taboo when you're on a giant ship traversing the ocean. Even after all these years, it's still too soon to make even lighthearted comparisons or jokes.

“Who knew that? I didn’t,” Sebastian said. “I brought it up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship is only 100 feet longer than the Titanic — when I tell you that utensils dropped. Waiters gasped. It’s dead silent.”

Sebastian was flabbergasted. "It wasn't in the... handbook," he joked. "Not that I read the handbook, clearly."

After the unexpected reaction, his cruise friend told him, “You’re not allowed to talk about the Titanic.” It makes sense.

Who wants to be reminded of the tragedy that killed around 1,500 people while sinking one of the most impressive engineering feats of the era? More experienced cruisers chimed in that they were familiar with the unique piece of etiquette.

cruise, 9-month cruise, Marc Sebastian, cruise life, vacation, titanic, unspoken rules, etiquette, cruise etiquette, royal caribbean Pro tip: Don't ask the band on board to play "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion Giphy

"When I went on a cruise, my mom told me saying Titanic was equivalent to screaming ‘bomb’ at an airport," Mikayla wrote in the comments.

"It’s like saying Macbeth in a theatre, it’s an unspoken rule" another commenter added.

"I’m sorry you’re telling me you had a Harry Potter like experience saying Voldemort at Hogwarts but it was the titanic on a modern day cruise I’m cryingggg" joked another.

Later in the video covering little known cruise facts, Sebastian admits he was surprised to learn that cruise ships have godmothers and that the pools are filled with seawater.

In an update from June of 2024, Sebastian explains that he only stayed on the cruise for 18 nights. He was not booked to stay throughout the entire voyage, and for him, that was a relief.

He initially jokes that he was kicked off the boat for saving a penguin that had jumped aboard. But in the end, he admits he was more than happy to deboard early.

"I walked off that ship not a happy man," he said, saying the ship was overstimulating and stressful. In another video, he films as the ship navigates the Drake Passage, one of the most notoriously dangerous and choppy stretches of water in the world. It looks stressful indeed, to say the least.

Cruising isn't for everyone, let alone for 274 days straight! But now Sebastian knows the golden rule for his next cruise.

This story originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Pizza Hut's quiet retro redesigns tap straight into Gen X and Millennial nostalgia

Take a trip right back into the '90s.

Original Pizza Hut in Athens, Ohio.

Pizza Hut is a staple in American dining culture. Founded in 1958 by brothers Frank and Dan Carney in Wichita, Kansas, Pizza Hut holds a nostalgic place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Millennials and Gen Xers who grew up going there on Friday nights or after school in the 1990s.

In the Reddit forum r/Millennials, member kkkan2020 shared something amazing and nostalgic with their peers: "There's a Pizza Hut in North Carolina that is untouched by time; red cups for beverages, light fixtures, jukebox, table cloths, and even has the salad bar."

The post led to a flood of Millennials sharing their memories of Pizza Hut growing up, and the revelation that Pizza Hut has quietly been reintroducing its retro designs into restaurants across America since 2019. "It's a Pizza Hut Classic. It's a marketing move to get people to come back to Pizza Hut," one commented, referencing journalist Roland Pujol's list of Pizza Hut Classic locations that have opened across the country.



Many Millennials shared the same sentiment about modern Pizza Huts compared to the ones they grew up going to in the '90s. "I was literally just thinking about this over the weekend as I drove past the grey eyesore that sadly replaced our classic Pizza Hut. I want them to go back to what they were," one wrote. "The arcade is needed. The salad bar is needed. Booths are needed. It’s part of the experience. There’s no experience anymore, and that goes for all of the fast food restaurants. Now we just have cheap, plastic food. These new places are just stale."

Nostalgia about Pizza Hut is still strong and filled with sensory memories. "Absolutely miss the old school vibe with the stained glass lamps, the nubbly red plastic cups, the table cloths, and the salad bar and pizza buffet. I know I'm old, but the pizza just tasted better back then. It wasn't fancy dining, but it was always a treat to go there," someone shared. Another commented, "Thinking the same thing. Still remember the excitement as a kid of learning we were going to Pizza Hut for pizza! Those red glasses, the smell of pizza in the air, the faint arcade sounds from the corner, the red glasses filled with soda. Heaven, I tell you."

pizza hut, old pizza hut, vintage pizza hut, retro pizza hut, pizza hut gif Ringo Starr Advertising GIF Giphy

Pizza Hut's food and atmosphere back in the day offered an unmatched ambiance. "I used to go to Pizza Hut during off-peak hours by myself and would just eat from the buffet and read a magazine (no cell phones at the time) and just relax. For some reason, it felt peaceful there," noted one comment. Another shared, "Came here for this but also those lamps. In my Pizza Hut, there were different colors, and my brothers picked where to sit based on the Ninja Turtles' color."

Others appreciated the food itself. "All you can eat Lunch buffet," one wrote. Another reminisced, "The pizza WAS better back then, when they made fresh dough daily and their sauce wasn't loaded with sugar." Another nostalgia chaser added, "I keep thinking to myself, was it just my taste buds as a kid that made every pizza taste amazing, or did they really have a different recipe that was switched out sometime in the '90s? Especially the dine-ins.. I can remember a distinctly different taste which was amazing."

Pizza Hut, pizza hut classic, pizza hut retro, old pizza hut, vintage pizza hut Pizza Hut Classic.Image via Reddit/Otacon73

Many Xennials reminisced specifically about Pizza Hut's "Book It!" program, where they earned a free personal pan pizza for achieving reading goals. "Yasssss that just brought some pleasant scent memories too (pan pizza & the smell of library books)," one commented. Another shared, "It literally started me on the path to become a life-long reader." One other Xennial added, "Book It! still exists. And I just noticed they have a summer parent program so kids can still set and reach goals and get that free pizza!"

pizza, pizza hut, pizza hut book, sausage pizza, '90s pizza hut, book it, Pizza Hut's 'Book It' reading program.Image via Reddit/Remytron83

With Pizza Hut Classic restaurants bringing back the retro aesthetic, the memories keep coming. "I grew up working class in the '80s, my family only went to restaurants for kids' birthdays or other special occasions. We only ate out about 3-4 times a year. I always chose Pizza Hut when it was my turn, and it was an incredible treat. I can smell this photo, and it's pure nostalgic heaven," one commented.

"Personal pan pizza, the dessert pizzas, those red drinking glasses, a smoking section (lol for authenticity's sake), and that damn unique smell at the tables. Good times, good times," said another fan. Good times indeed.

Man finds genius loophole to beat squatters at their own game. Homeowners say he's a hero.

"All I'm doing is becoming a squatter and flipping this process on them."

Flash Shelton has been nicknamed the "Squatter Hunter" and helps people take their homes back.

Squatters' rights laws are some of the most bizarrely misused legal realities we have, and something no one seems to have a good answer for. Most of us have heard stories of someone moving into a vacant home and just living there, without anyone's permission and without paying rent, and somehow this is a legal question mark until the courts sort it out.

According to The National Desk, squatters' rights are a carryover from British property law and were created to ensure that abandoned property could be used and to protect occupants from being kicked out without proper notice. The argument is that it's better to have someone openly living in a home and taking care of it, properly maintaining it, versus it laying abandoned and rotting away. Families and residents add value to a community, and those residents should have rights — or so the reasoning goes.

It should go without saying that squatter law isn't meant to allow someone to just take over someone else's property, but sometimes that's exactly what happens.

A squatter takeover is exactly what happened to Flash Shelton's mother when she put her house up for rent after her husband passed away.


A woman contacted her with interest in the property, only she wanted to do repairs and look after the home instead of paying rent. Before anyone knew it, she had furniture delivered (which she later said was accidental) and set up camp, despite Shelton's mom not agreeing to the arrangement.

But since the woman had expressed her intention and already moved in, the matter was out of police hands, as Shelton found out when he tried to contact the local sheriff. If that sounds like trespassing to you, well, join the club.

“They said, ‘I’m sorry but we can’t enter the house, and it looks like they’re living there, so you need to go through the courts',” he shared in a YouTube video.


Shelton rightfully didn't want the expense of a court battle, so he took matters into his own hands—not with violence, but with logic. He had his mom lease the home to him, and then told the squatter that she had to move everything out because he was moving things in.


squatters, homeowners, criminals, trespassing, law, property law, viral videos, youtube, squatter hunter How exactly is squatting not trespassing? It's complicated, for some reason. Giphy

“If they can take a house, I can take a house," he said.

He was calm and clear about her having to get everything out within the day or he would have people come and take it, and thankfully, she didn't put up a big fight.

That experience made him realize how squatter law can be abused, but that there's a faster system for removing a squatter than to go through the court system. If a squatter can move in and force a homeowner to take them to court to prove they are living there illegally, then he could simply move in alongside the squatter, putting the squatter in the position of having to take the homeowner to court instead.

"The legal process is so slow, and at some point when they're in there, you're going to feel like they have more rights than you do and that's how you're going to be treated. So even though you it's your house and you're paying the mortgage or whatever, at some point squatters feel like they have more rights than you, so they don't have an incentive to leave until a judge tells them to, until they're actually ordered to, and that could take months."

After successfully removing the squatters in his mother's house, Shelton has been tackling similar squatter situations for other homeowners in California, earning him the nickname "The Squatter Hunter."

"All I'm doing is becoming a squatter and flipping this process on them," Shelton told CBS News. "I figured if they could take a house, I could take a house."

According to CBS, he's successfully removed a dozen squatters in the past year. ""I'm not going in and I'm not hurting anyone," he said. "I'm not kicking them out, I'm not throwing them out." He's literally just moving in himself, setting up cameras, and then creating small annoyances until the squatters get fed up enough to move out; like making uncomfortable alterations to the home or making a ton of noise at inopportune hours.

Shelton parlayed his success into a reality show on A&E called, fittingly, Squatters. It premiered in July of 2025. To put it lightly, it looks intense! Clips posted on Shelton's social media show hostile standoffs with angry squatters and even he and his team causing damage to the home or creating nuisances to help drive the squatters out.

California isn't the only state that has seen issues with squatters. There are squatter stories from all over the U.S. of people moving into a property and refusing to leave without a court order, tying owners up in lengthy, expensive legal battles.

Though squatting is relatively rare overall, some areas of the country have more issues than others. California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida are areas, in particular, that struggle with squatters and abandoned properties.

Shelton even has a Change.org petition to try to get squatter laws changed to "make squatting in residential maintained homes criminal." Making squatting illegal "will shift the burden of proof onto the squatter and make the crime punishable with restitution an option for damages," the the petition states.

Not all homeowners will have access to someone like Shelton and his team to fight back against squatters. But until the laws change, he's doing as much as he can.

Watch Shelton share his personal story:

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.


People cast their vote for which fictional character would make the best president

Make it so.

Wikimedia

Politics are truly a mixed bag and choosing a leader can be a dodgy process. In his farewell address in 1796, George Washington famously warned the American people against adopting a two-party system, citing that opposing political parties could have a negative effect on the country. Well, no one listened and Washington's warning has been...apt, to say the least. Through the democratic process, we've had over 40 presidents who have run the country to the best of their abilities, with someone garnering more popularity than others. Still, all of these leaders have left something to be desired, which has led people to daydream about who they wish could run country...if only they were real.

In 2021, a thread on Ask Reddit posed the question, "Which fictional character would make a great U.S.A. president?" Some answers were simple and lighthearted. Others were drawn out and thoughtful. Some characters are well-known. Others are a bit more obscure. Regardless, it’s a fun read and offers an insightful way to look at what it really means to be a leader.

Optimus Prime—Transformers

optimus prime, transformers, television, fictional character, gif Optimus Prime GIF Giphy

This comment was so passionate I had to keep the entire thing:

He's the perfect balance of introspection, deliberation, decisive action, compassion, toughness, fighting spirit, humility, and inspires others to greatness not because of his ego, but because he sincerely wants the best for everyone. He's eloquent enough to work with intellectuals, strong enough to keep corruption out, hard working and honest enough to connect with and inspire the working classes, and an absolute paragon of ethics. When it comes down to it, he puts his own ass on the line without hesitation. I'd vote for Optimus Prime. I'd work on his campaign staff. I'd canvas for Optimus. I'd fight his fights. He's the heroic leader we need. I wish he were here.” – Cephelopodia


Jean-Luc Picard—Star Trek: The Next Generatio

jean luc picard, star trek, star trek next generation, gif Funny Face Lol GIF Giphy

“Make it so” is an awfully good campaign slogan.“This character has informed so much of what I think of as the political ideal that's it's almost absurd.” – Tactius_AMP


Aragorn—The Lord of the Rings


The King of Gondor rallied some intense loyalty and humorous political banter.

He would have my allegiance until my sons, sons die.” – Radda210

Well, he’s got eight years.” – AutismFractal


Captain Raymond Holt—Brooklyn 99

brooklyn 99, holt, captain, show, television, gif not bad andre braugher GIF by Brooklyn Nine-Nine Giphy

The stoic, pragmatic and serious-to-the-point-of-absurd police captain would bring a level of sophistication to the role. Plus he stands up for what he thinks is right.

The only drawback is we might have the more frivolous holidays cancelled. Like Christmas.


President Josiah Bartlet—The West Wing

west wing, aaron sorkin, josiah bartlet, show, tv The West Wing Lesson GIF by HBO Max Giphy

During 2020 with all the presidential speeches that sounded non presidential, I kept thinking that we needed a couple of Josiah Barlet speeches during that time.” – southdakotagirl


Uncle Iroh—Avatar: The Last Airbender


For those not familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, Uncle Iroh was not just a fan favorite, but universally beloved for being the show’s moral compass and source of wisdom. Hilarious and savvy, Iroh was always standing on business, helping others grow and thrive, and kept the bigger picture of the greatest good in mind, which was pretty remarkable considering he was technically on the “bad side.”

Calm, wise, friendly and best of all he already got all that war crime stuff out of his system years ago. He’d be the best us President in history.” – Lord Noodles

…Iroh is the benevolent father we need, with quiet dignity and terrifying power.” – spaceman_spyff


Kermit the Frog—The Muppets

kermit, kermit the frog, muppets, fiction, frog Press Conference Kermit GIF Giphy

The lovers, the dreamers, and me would vote for him” – DrOddcat


Steve Rogers—Captain America

captain america, steve rogers, steve, america, gif ending captain america GIF Giphy

Steve Rogers is not a perfect soldier; he's just a really, really, really good man. I mean, he's everything America is supposed to be and models those ideals perfectly. He has integrity, courage, compassion, and let’s not forget stamina. He can do this all day, after all.


Leslie Knope—Parks and Recreation

Leslie wouldn’t get sucked in to corruption. She would negotiate and compromise, as one should, but she wouldn’t “make deals” like most politicians. Above all else, she would always be honest!” – Happy_Camper45

And she has binders of plans for everything” – Big_Economy_1729

(Sadly, there were very few female characters I saw on the thread. I’m hoping I just didn’t scroll far down enough.)


Captain Planet—Captain Planet and the Planeteers

captain planet, climate action, cartoon, fictional character, gif Captain Planet Film GIF Giphy

Maybe then we’d take climate change seriously.


So, maybe it’s impossible for a real-life person to 100% embody these heroic traits. But that’s the beauty of fiction: It reveals our ultimate potential (for both good and bad). It can’t always take into account all the complexities and inevitable drawbacks of the human condition. It can, however, inspire us to be better.

Maybe there is no President Picard or President Rogers out there, but seeing them portrayed in our stories is still important. Observing the virtues they represent (and let’s not forget that they are representations and symbols, rather than multidimensional human beings, after all) might help inspire the next generation of heroes, leaders and politicians. That’s what well-written characters do.

In the meantime, I’ll start working on my campaign for Ted Lasso’s Keeley Jones for President. Hey, it's fun to dream, right?

This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

How do you end a conversation when someone won't stop talking? 17 people share their tricks.

Some people just can’t take a hint.

A woman who talks far too much.

There are people among us who have no idea that a conversation should be a balanced back-and-forth between two or more people. Instead, they monopolize the conversation, going on and on without letting anyone get a word in edgewise. What’s worse is that they often have no idea how to take a hint and miss all of the verbal and nonverbal clues that they should stop.

These situations can be incredibly frustrating because you don’t want to be rude and tell them to stop, especially if it's a coworker or someone you have to see every day. But, at the same time, they are being incredibly rude by taking up your time and they're being selfish by not allowing you to contribute to the discussion.


A Redditor on the Social Skills subforum was fed up with a coworker who wouldn’t stop talking and asked the posters for some help. “There's this person at work who will corner me in the break room and talk for 20+ minutes about random stuff,” the person wrote. “They're nice enough, but I just want to eat my lunch in peace sometimes. I've tried saying ‘Well, I should get back to work,’ but they just keep talking. What are some polite but firm ways to extract myself from these conversations?”

The posters provided numerous verbal and nonverbal cues to get out of conversations with someone who won’t stop talking. Many also reiterated the point that it’s not rude to get up and walk away from someone who won’t shut up, especially if they were being inconsiderate in the first place.


Here are 17 ways to end a conversation with someone who talks too much

1. Pause, walk away

"At the very first semi-break in the monologue (time their breathing if you have to), you say, 'It sounds like you had a really great time (or other filler appropriate to the discussion). I’d love to talk, but I’m on a tight schedule.' AND WALK AWAY WHILE YOU’RE TALKING. It’s the last part that’s crucial. Those people just will not stop."

"Just this morning I had to basically do that: 'I really must be going' with a smile and wave, standing up and walking away to a woman still talking."

2. Grab their arm

"If they don't stop talking long enough for you to say, 'Great talking with you, I gotta run,' then you put a hand on their arm and SAY IT ANYWAY. I know you say they're 'nice,' but those who take up others' time with excessive talking are not being nice. They may think they're nice, but TIME is your most valuable asset! Also, don't spend a lot of time worrying about appearing rude. (since they obviously aren't worried about that!) They are just looking for an audience, ANY audience. People like this don't take hints, and often don't take direct feedback well. They just keep doing it because it's compulsive."


3. Slap your knee and go

"At conferences and such I say something like 'lovely chatting, you’ve got my phone number let’s stay in touch, I’m going to circulate as there a few more people here I have to talk to before the event is over.' As I’m British, I can also just slap my knees and say 'right' and other people get the message."

Further explanation...

"While sitting down, literally slap your own knees (well, a little above the knees, really) so it makes a bit of a sound. When English or Australians do this, they say, "Right!" and then stand up, and everyone knows it's time to go."

4. Walk 'em back

"I used to have an employee who would constantly stop working,(shipping department) wandering away to chat and gossip with everyone. Of course, it was a distraction for everyone. She would show up at my office and walk in already talking. So the minute she showed up I would stand and continue the discussion while walking her straight back to her work station. I would then remind her I have work to do and exit the conversation. I would do this multiple times a day."

5. Understand they are being rude

"The first thing to realize is that the 'monopolizing' offender is being inconsiderate (not caring about you, not thinking about you, not considering your interest level or needs) in the first place. They may be socially oblivious or more likely just so self-centered that they don't think about other people until they are forced to. That means you are perfectly justified if you have to use actions that might normally appear abrupt to protect yourself from them."

6. The 'anyway' get away

A good 'anyway' is a goofy way to break things up and move on. If they don't stop talking, you sometimes need to cut them off and move on. It may be rude, but who's wasting whose time in the situation?"

"Anyway... and get ur ass away from them."


7. Close the door

"I slowly closed the door while they kept talking. It felt like comedy lol. For me, it seemed rude, but I’m not sure that they registered what happened?"

"Don’t open the door. They are still talking."

8. Slow escalation

"These people are used to being told off. You start politely and keep escalating your 'Stop Talking' requests until they do. Each and every time. They’ll get it."

9. How to end a chatty meeting

"So one day we had this meeting with another company and that started happening, and the owner of the other company said 'good meeting!' And wow, the meeting was just over. And I realized even if I wasn’t the leader, I could do the same thing. Basically, anytime I’m in a meeting and it starts running down, I just say 'good meeting!' And the meeting is always over."

10. Try the blunt approach

"You don’t need to worry too much about being rude to them because they don’t get social cues anyway. Just say, 'No time for stories today. I need some downtime by myself.' And walk away even if they’re still talking."

"Exactly. Placating them by dodging the issue just kicks the discomfort down the road. Sure, it's blunt, but there's nothing wrong with coming right out and honestly saying 'Hey, sorry, I just want to have some quiet time.'"


11. Delay the conversation

"I had a similar coworker and honestly felt bad because I knew they were just lonely, but I also really need my lunch break to mentally reset. I just asked 'Can we catch up after work?' Then I’d sit down, pop my headphones in, or start eating. It felt weird at first, but they actually respected it once they realized it wasn’t personal, just me needing some space."

12. Play the opposite card

"'Hey, seems like you decompress by talking, but I decompress by having quiet time to myself. I don't think we're compatible to share break time.'"

13. Don't ask questions

"It is frustrating because you really can’t ask questions to this type of person. Even if you want to know something, the knowledge that their response will include a hundred more details than you needed makes me keep my mouth shut. Where is the self-awareness? Are they so eager to engage with others because they don’t understand why people tend to distance themselves from them, or because they overwhelm those who are too polite and don't know how to escape until it’s too late?"


14. The Uno reverse card

"In Ireland, we say 'well I’ll let you go, sure.'"

15. Set the conversation timer

"Before they start talking or right after, you can say you have only one minute. Around when you think it's been a minute, politely say you have to go or just walk away."

16. Compliment them, set rules

"I've dealt with this by approaching the person when they're not mid monologue, and going: 'Hey there. I really appreciate how friendly and outgoing you are, you're super genuine to talk to (clarifies it's a problem with the convos themselves, not a personal attack). I have some social anxiety, and I've noticed I have a hard time cutting into the convo around extroverts (neutral framing of core issue). I think we could figure out how to end our chats so that you don't feel like I cut you off, and I don't feel more anxious when I have to go ('we' puts y'all both on the same side to problem solve, not competing).'"

17. Act supremely disinterested

"If you're in a situation where you do not want to leave the space (ie, in the break room during a break) and they do this, that can be more difficult. In practice, for a coworker that you have to see every day and don't want to burn bridges with, your options outside of avoiding the space may be limited. you can try subtle techniques - ie, don't make eye contact or look up when they start talking at you, say hi softly/tiredly, keep saying, 'what?' repeatedly as tho you're distracted and not paying attention to what they're saying, check your phone a lot - but, some people are so oblivious/feel so entitled to your attention that it may not work."

