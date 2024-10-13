Salesman shares the 2 phrases that will make salespeople leave you alone when shopping

As winter approaches, people may wonder how stray animals stay warm and safe. Stray cats in particular are highly adaptable creatures and their home is the great outdoors, so most of the time there's not much that people need to do to protect them. But when temperatures dip to dangerous levels, caring humans naturally want to make sure strays have a place to go to get out of the harsh elements.
One woman has taken that desire to a whole new level with an elaborate cat apartment she built for the many stray cats in her neighborhood. We're not just talking about a shelter–it's like luxury hotel living for her feline friends. The apartment has multiple rooms, cushy blankets that get taken out and cleaned and even a temperature-controlled water source so they're always able to find drinking water in frigid temps.
Check this out:
The woman who built the apartment actually lives in China and shares videos on TikTok.
Welcome to the Meowtel Catifornia
Of course, the clever hotel jokes and puns started rolling in first thing:
'Welcome to the hotel catifornia."
"Such a lovely place."
"They can check out any time but they won't ever leave ^^"
"I prefer Hotel Calicofornia."
"Meowriott."
"Given my skill, mine would be more like Meowtel 6."
"Pawliday Inn.'
"The Fur Seasons."'
"Meowne Plaza."
People loved seeing the care and ingenuity she put into the "meowtel," as well as how happy the cats seem with the arrangement. In fact, some people were sure their own house cats would move out just to go live in this kind of cat commune.
"My cat just looked at me and sighed…"
"All the neighbours be looking for their cats and they’ve bailed to live at the kitty motel."
"They’d pack their little bags and move in without a second thought."
"They wouldn't even wait to pack their bags."
"Alright Carol it’s been real but we’re gonna head out. Found a great deal on a luxury apartment so yanno… take care."
@5fimnl9m
Create a single apartment on the third floor of a four story winter cat shelter for stray cats#fyp #cat #cute #Straycat#salvation
Cats live where they want when they want
Those people may have been joking, but several people shared that their cats really did ditch them to go live with neighbors who had more desirable living situations.
"I’ve had two cats do this. One was annoyed at our second dog’s puppy energy so she moved in with an older lady a street over. We used to see her all the time until she passed. The other missed our kids being little so she moved next door where there’s a little girl. We talked to both neighbors and said if they get sick of them to let us know and we’ll take them back but both lived the rest of their lives with their new families."
"One of our cats moved next door because he loves children and wanted to be with the little girl next door. Because it’s a very small village, he goes to the school most days to wait for her and they come home together. School is 3 buildings away."
"We had a cat do the same thing about 20 years ago. She hated the barks of our new puppy and would put her paw on his mouth to try and stop it. One day, she slipped outside and I found her a month later, two streets over, hanging with a couple who didn’t have a dog. They said she just showed up at the door and moved in. I gave them all her cat food and hope she had a nice quiet life."
@5fimnl9m
After two months of production and renovation, the basic facilities for wintering stray cats in the courtyard are almost complete#fyp #cat #cute #Straycat #salvation
Is it a bad idea to feed and shelter stray cats?
People have differing opinions about whether it's good to feed stray cats or not, as cats can cause problems for local wildlife and it's not great to encourage an increasing stray cat population. However, there are responsible ways to care for stray cats, which includes spaying and neutering those in your area.
According to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, here are the best practices for feral and stray cats:
- Spay/neuter to prevent additional litters
- Find homes for friendly cats
- Feed outdoor cats on a schedule
- Remove food & dishes when they are done eating
- Pick up scraps and keep the feeding area tidy
- Provide fresh water
- Provide a warm place for the cats to sleep
So go ahead and care for those kitties and keep them warm through the winter—just make sure they can't make any more kittens.