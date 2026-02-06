Doctor shares his '4-7-8' relaxation technique could help you fall asleep on-demand
"It is the most effective anti-anxiety technique that I've found."
Settling in for a good night of sleep is a struggle for many Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 15% of people in the United States report having trouble falling asleep.
This is why more and more Americans are turning to white noise, melatonin, meditation apps, special pillows, and anything they think can help them fall asleep fast and get the most rest.
And preparing the body for quality sleep can start by implementing relaxation techniques, such as breathing exercises. Fortunately, a doctor has shared the “most powerful” relaxation technique for sleep he knows to achieve better sleep, and it doesn’t require any equipment or cost a dime.
The 4-7-8 method
Dr. Andrew Weil, an expert in integrative medicine and the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, has dubbed it the 4-7-8 method and it’s backed up by science.
The technique is simple:
- Breathe in through your nose while you count to 4.
- Hold your breath while you count to 7.
- Exhale while you count to 8.
It's a unique protocol, especially when compared to another popular technique like Box Breathing. Box Breathing calls for an inhale, hold, exhale, and another hold of equal time (4 seconds). The extended exhale, in particular, is what makes Dr. Weil's 4-7-8 so original.
The 4-7-8 method is a breathing technique to help you fall asleep.Photo credit: Canva
Dr. Weil says the method creates a "very pleasant, altered state of consciousness" that you may not experience the first time but will come as a "reward" of regular practice. Dr. Weil insists that the 4-7-8 technique is a practice, and you must do four breath cycles at least twice a day to get the benefits. "After a month, you can increase to 8 breath cycles if you're comfortable with it," adding that's the "absolute maximum."
Dr. Weil says that 4 to 6 weeks of doing the practice can lower heart rate, improve blood pressure, digestion and circulation and can promote sleep. A study published in Physiological Reports agrees, saying that practicing the 4-7-8 technique reduces heart rate and blood pressure for several minutes. It's important to note, though, that research is limited on the long-term benefits of 4-7-8 and experts urge us not to overhype it as more than it is.
How the 4-7-8 helps with sleep
The 4-7-8 method is also an effective way to help you fall asleep fast.
"If you get up in the middle of the night for any reason, it is the most effective anti-anxiety technique that I've found,” Dr. Weil says.
Man wakes up in the middle of the night.Photo credit: Canva
Deep breathing, interestingly enough, has been shown to increase melatonin production in our bodies; that's the hormone that signals to our body that it's time to sleep. Combined with its ability to calm our mind and body, it's no wonder that intentional breathing exercises can put us to sleep in no time.
Why does deep breathing help us calm down and relax so effectively? There are a few reasons. First, when we're stressed or anxious, our breathing naturally becomes more shallow and irregular. Breaking that anxious breath pattern signals to our body that things are OK, that we're in control. Counting and being mindful of our breath also gives our mind something neutral to focus on instead of the usual chaotic images, intrusive thoughts, or worries. Third, deep breath settles down the part of our nervous system that controls our "fight-or-flight" response — and helps with elevated heart rate and muscle tension.
Remember again that 4-7-8 breathing is a practice. It can be used situationally to great effect, but for the best benefits its founder urges you to try it every single day for a cycle of 2-8 cycles.
