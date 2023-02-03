+
Eye-opening video shows why being a dangerous driver is a tell-tale sign of narcissism

It's a red flag you can spot early in a relationship.

A psychologist who’s an expert in narcissism has released a telling video that reveals one of the red flags of the disorder, being an erratic driver.

"Most people, when they tell the story backwards of a narcissistic relationship, are able to see the red flags very clearly,” Dr. Ramani said in her video. “However, seeing them forwards isn't hard. But if you see them too late, it means you've already been through the narcissistic relationship, you're devastated and have likely wasted a lot of time."

Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a licensed clinical psychologist in Los Angeles, Professor Emerita of Psychology at California State University and author of several books, including “Should I Stay or Should I Go: Surviving A Relationship with a Narcissist.”


Dr. Ramani is exposing these red flags because narcissists are challenging romantic partners, coworkers and friends because they have difficulty empathizing with other people’s feelings.

She describes dangerous drivers as those who weave through traffic, cut people off and aggressively flash their lights and honk their horns. They are “road-ragers” with “short fuses” who try to drive people off the road.

In the video, the psychologist explains that dangerous driving “encompasses everything that is narcissism.” Dangerous drivers lack empathy for other people's safety and are entitled, arrogant, impatient and validation-seeking.

"One word of advice: Do not ever engage with these drivers," she said. "When dysregulated, it's a very dangerous personality style."

Disclaimer:This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for clinical care.

