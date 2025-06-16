Generation Jones explains how their childhood memories differ from Gen X
"Cigarette commercials on TV."
Generation Jones is sandwiched immediately between Boomers and Gen X. Born from 1954 to 1965, Generation Jones is also sometimes referred to as 'elder Boomers'--but they will tell you that their experience growing up was completely different than Boomers. And they say the same about Gen X.
In an online forum of Generation Jonesers, member coolmist23 posed the question: "What's a Gen Jones thing that Gen X didn't experience?" They went on to add, "I see so many posts on here that I remember experiencing as a Gen Xer. Just curious if there is anything I wouldn't remember?"
And Generation Jones spilled all the ways that they are different from Gen X. These are 15 of the most eye-opening and honest reasons why Generation Jones differs from Gen X.
"Space race and the moon landing? I had models of the LEM and CSM that could dock with each other as a kid. Driving during the gas crisis? Bobby Kennedy assassination? Elvis Dying? The Nixon impeachment?" tgoesh
"Vietnam. Not just hearing about it on the news, but actually having to worry that you might be drafted. Later Gen-Js like myself didn't have it as bad, but the earlier ones did. The war ended in 1972. but the draft continued until 1975. They weren't taking men into the army, but they would call them up and make them go through the army physical exam. It was still a looming threat. It went away for five years, and then in 1980 Carter signed the law that required us all to register for the selective service. I turned 18 the next year. It was just putting our name on a piece of paper, and there was no lottery, but for those of us who had grown up expecting to eventually have to fight in Vietnam, it was a bit spooky. I expect that most GenXers have never really thought about registration as much more than just a bureaucratic inconvenience." Outrageous-Pin-4664
cigarette commercialGiphy
"Cigarette commercials on TV." lgherb
"Space Food Sticks." lgherb
"Watergate." Sea-End-4841
sex pistols GIFGiphy
"The first punk bands touring and performing." Melodic_Pattern175
"Learning your home phone number with an exchange name rather than a number (like 'Butterfield 8-5000' instead of '288-5000'). I only realized this last night while watching a movie with my Gen Xer friend, a phone number conversation came up, and I asked her if she learned her phone number with a named exchange or just the number. We’re seven years apart." mspolytheist
"Comet Kahoutek." FindOneInEveryCar
tv antennaGiphy
"TV antenna poles with antennas on the top. Ours had the dial that would rotate the antenna at the top to turn in different directions to pick up stations. We had a regular stationary antenna before that though. We watched on a huge heavy television set that took two people to move. We also had a radiogram that had disco lights that blinked according to the music on the radio or record." BLeeTac
"Sonic booms. Banned in 1973. I thought they were cool though." Rocketgirl8097
"TV that had three channels." CantTouchMyOnion
Full Moon GIF by NASAGiphy
"Gen Jones may remember the moon landing, RFK's and MLK's assassinations (and maybe older Gen Jones would remember JFK's), the impact of Watergate, coverage of Woodstock, Kent State, uprisings spurred by racial inequity in many cities, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the 1972 Summer Olympics -- lots of things that older GenX may have been alive for but not old enough to grasp fully (no disrespect to older GenXers who remember these things). I was born in 1964, and I remember being sent out of the room as a very small child while my parents watched Dan Rather's reports from Vietnam. Of course, I sneaked down the stairs and peaked at what they were watching. It left a lifelong impression." GittaFirstOfHerName
"Smallpox vaccine upper arm scars. Current versions of the vaccine against smallpox do not leave these scars." dnsdiva
"Kent State Massacre." Explosion1850
"Having to wear dresses/skirts to school every day even during winter. Edit to add… and then when they did loosen the rules to matching pantsuits, having teachers literally feel the fabric of tops and bottoms to confirm they were the same fabric." jmksupply