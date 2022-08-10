+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

People rally around 12-year-old boy who was paid with a fake $100 bill at his lemonade stand

People have stepped up big time.

lemonade stand, jeremy ryzhonkov, ukraine
via Everett Police Department and GoFundMe

An unknown man scams an 11-year-old boy for $85.

There are few things more despicable than robbing a child’s lemonade stand. That’s probably why people in Everett, Washington, and around the country are rallying around 12-year-old Jeremy Ryzhonkov.

According to a report by the Everett Police Department, Jeremy was selling lemonade and snacks on the street when he was approached by a man who asked for $15 worth of drinks but only had a $100 bill. Jeremy gave the man $85 change from his allowance but after the man left, the boy noticed the bill looked a little strange.

“The numbers looked different on each color and the hundred dollar bill was smaller and the color was kind of different,” Jeremy told King 5 News.

Jeremy ran the bill over to a gas station where the attendant told him it was a fake. The gas station attendant called the Everett police who put a call out for the man on Facebook.

What makes the suspect’s actions even more awful is that half of the proceeds from the lemonade stand were going to help families in war-torn Ukraine. So he stole from a child and struggling families.

“I felt really bad that they have to suffer through this,” said Jeremy.

However, the crime didn’t stop the young entrepreneur from running his business. He set up his stand again the next day to sell lemonade to his neighbors. One of them gave him a marker to help detect fake bills and others stopped by to support his stand and help him recoup the lost money.

After news of the story got out, Jeremy’s neighbor, Amy Steenfott, put together a GoFundMe campaign for the boy asking for $250 to help offset his losses and raise some capital for his small business.

“Jeremy is 11 years old and quite the entrepreneur,” she wrote on the website (he’s had a birthday since the post). “He is a hard-working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If you're ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors' yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future.”

The campaign went viral and since being started on August 4 it has raised nearly 100 times the original request. As this article is being written, the campaign has raised more than $24,000. What a blessing for Jeremy and the families in Ukraine.

"Needless to say I, as well as Jeremy’s family, are overwhelmed,” Steenfott wrote in an update to the GoFundMe campaign. “Jeremy doesn’t know the amount of love and support you all have sent just quite yet. We are trying to figure out how to do this."

The Everett police haven’t made any announcements about whether the suspect has been apprehended or not.

Even though it appears as though the man hasn’t been brought to justice, the incident was a wonderful lesson to teach young Jeremy. Even though there are some bad people out there, they are wildly outnumbered by good-hearted ones who won’t stand for kids being victimized.

From Your Site Articles
children
Pop Culture

Guy makes a tweet about what you should have 'by age 30.' People's responses were hilarious.

"By the age of 30 you should have anxiety, and an emotional support pet that also has anxiety."

Photo by NIPYATA! on Unsplash

This is 30.

When Steve Adcock, an entrepreneur and “fitness buff” posted this to his Twitter:

“By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.”

… people had thoughts.



His post might have been intended as more of an encouragement to surround yourself with people who challenge your current mindset, considering the tweet continued with “one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was making friends with like-minded folks who talked about the same [stuff] over and over. I agreed with 99% of it. Your comfort zone will kill your progress.”

But still, overall the tweet left an unsavory taste in people’s mouths—primarily because it implied that money was somehow a better conversation topic than what people are usually genuinely passionate about. Why not talk about your favorite television show with friends if it lights you up inside?


Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Internet

Viral video of high schoolers in 1989 triggers a deluge of Gen X memories

With a hair band power ballad to boot.

@asliceofhistory/Twitter

1989 video brings back strong memories for Gen Xers who came of age in the '80s.

It was the year we saw violence in Tiananmen Square and the dismantling of the Berlin Wall. The year we got Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally" and Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's "Batman." The year "Seinfeld" and "The Simpsons" debuted on TV, with no clue as to how successful they would become. The year that gave us New Kids on the Block and Paula Abdul while Madonna and Janet Jackson were enjoying their heyday.

The jeans were pegged, the shoulders were padded and the hair was feathered and huge. It was 1989—the peak of Gen X youth coming of age.

A viral video of a group of high school students sitting at their desks in 1989—undoubtedly filmed by some geeky kid in the AV club who probably went on to found an internet startup—has gone viral across social media, tapping straight into Gen X's memory banks. For those of us who were in high school at the time, it's like hopping into a time machine.

The show "Stranger Things" has given young folks of today a pretty good glimpse of that era, but if you want to see exactly what the late '80s looked like for real, here it is:

Oh so many mullets. And the Skid Row soundtrack is just the icing on this nostalgia cake. (Hair band power ballads were ubiquitous, kids.)

I swear I went to high school with every person in this video. Like, I couldn't have scripted a more perfect representation of my classmates (which is funny considering that this video came from Paramus High School in New Jersey and I went to high school on the opposite side of the country).

Comments have poured in on Reddit from both Gen Xers who lived through this era and those who have questions.

First, the confirmations:

"Can confirm. I was a freshman that year, and not only did everyone look exactly like this (Metallica shirt included), I also looked like this. 😱😅"

"I graduated in ‘89, and while I didn’t go to this school, I know every person in this room."

"It's like I can virtually smell the AquaNet and WhiteRain hairspray from here...."

"I remember every time you went to the bathroom you were hit with a wall of hairspray and when the wind blew you looked like you had wings."

Then the observations about how differently we responded to cameras back then.

"Also look how uncomfortable our generation was in front of the camera! I mean I still am! To see kids now immediately pose as soon as a phone is pointed at them is insanity to me 🤣"

"Born in 84 and growing up in the late 80’s and 90’s, it’s hard to explain to younger people that video cameras weren’t everywhere and you didn’t count on seeing yourself in what was being filmed. You just smiled and went on with your life."

Which, of course, led to some inevitable "ah the good old days" laments:

"Life was better before the Internet. There, I said it."

"Not a single cell phone to be seen. Oh the freedom."

"It's so nice to be reminded what life was like before cell phones absorbed and isolated social gatherings."

But perhaps the most common response was how old those teens looked.

"Why do they all look like they're in their 30's?"

"Everyone in this video is simultaneously 17 and 49 years old."

"Now we know why they always use 30 y/o actors in high school movies."

As some people pointed out, there is an explanation for why they look old to us. It has more to do with how we interpret the fashion than how old they actually look.

Ah, what a fun little trip down memory lane for those of us who lived it. (Let's just all agree to never bring back those hairstyles, though, k?)

From Your Site Articles
gen x
Health

Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much

Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.

Reese Jones/Facebook

The way makers use time makes meetings far more disruptive than they are for managers.

Most people don't look at their work calendar on any given day and say, "Yay! I have a meeting!" Most of us just understand and accept that meetings are a part of work life in most industries.

Some people, however, are far more negatively impacted by scheduled meetings than others. For people involved in creating or producing, meetings are actively disruptive to work in a way that isn't often the case for managers.

A viral post with an explanation from Paul Graham breaks down why.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories