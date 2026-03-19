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Harvard linguist shares the etymology of the word ‘girl’ and how it evolved into a gendered term

At one point, all children were “girls.”

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

girl, girl etymology, gender neutral, boy, linguist
A group of girls laugh together at school.Photo credit: Canva

The word “girl” evokes the thought of a female child, while “boy” conjures the thought of a male child. This is true for most people, regardless of their country of origin. But according to Harvard University linguist Sunn m’Cheaux, the word “girl” was originally considered gender-neutral.

What sparked the revelation was a video showing a woman calling her male friend “girl” during a conversation. The short, seemingly amusing clip sparked a firestorm of comments from men who found the unintentional gaffe insulting. Some men viewed the term as emasculating, while women claimed it was gender-neutral.

girl, girl etymology, gender neutral, boy, linguist
Children sitting with their teacher. Photo credit: Canva

Sunn m’Cheaux originally added his voice by pointing out that when women use the term with men, it reflects a closeness in the friendship.

“Quick FYI: If you’re in a conversation with a Black woman who inadvertently calls you ‘girl,’ do not get offended. She is not ‘emasculating you’—she’s comfortable with you,” the language expert says in a TikTok video, as women in the comments agree.

After seeing comments saying that women simply didn’t know the etymology of the word, m’Cheaux jumped back in to break things down. The confusion, he explains, is that the once gender-neutral term became gendered, losing its original meaning. In a follow-up video posted to his social media pages, he explains the etymology of “girl” for naysayers.

@sunnmcheaux

Replying to @scope3944 IF YOUR BLACK HG SLIPS & CALLS YOU “GURL!” #education #linguistics #sociolinguistics #aave #weoutchea ♬ original sound – Sunn m’Cheaux 🦔

“The good news is, if you think that most of the women and girls who inadvertently call y’all ‘girl’ don’t actually know the etymology of the word ‘girl,’ you’re probably right,” the linguist says. “Most English speakers don’t know the etymology of the word ‘girl.’ But see, that’s where the bad news comes in for you. You see, the word ‘girl’ was originally gender-neutral. That’s right. For centuries, the word ‘girl’ simply meant a child of either sex.”

girl, girl etymology, gender neutral, boy, linguist
A mom plays with her baby. Photo credit: Canva

He further explains that male children were called “knave girls,” distinguishing them from female children. The word “boy,” on the other hand, originally meant servant. This gender-neutral usage didn’t stop with “girl”—he adds that “man” was also used for both sexes.

“To distinguish a human female from a human male, that would be a ‘wifman’ for a female,” m’Cheaux explains. “Later, the term ‘wife’ would mean the companion of a man, but you actually didn’t originally have to be the companion of a man to be a ‘wife.’”

In the video, he also addresses the terms “midwife” and “gossip,” explaining how they became associated with women. He impressed viewers with the impromptu etymology lesson.

One person writes, “I feel like I just attended a really great lecture and I should probably rewatch and take notes! So much info!”

Another says, “Oh, how I love these etymology breakdowns!!! So much fun learning how words/language evolve! But I’ont think anybody does this as well as you do.”

girl, girl etymology, gender neutral, boy, linguist
Women laughing together. Photo credit: Canva

“You’ll have to start charging for these seminars. That was at least one credit’s worth of knowledge!” Someone else chimes in.

“I love this! May I use this in my class when we talk of pronouns and how they have evolved?” an eager professor shares. “Some of my future journalists are battling they/them conundrums outside our Emerson bubble. I’d love to add this to the conversation.”

“Sir, you make my brain hurt in the best possible way. Appreciate you,” another person notes.

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  • 10 signs you’re a quiet introvert in group chats, according to psychology
    Are you an introvert who struggles with group chats? Photo credit: Canva
    , ,

    10 signs you’re a quiet introvert in group chats, according to psychology

    The science behind people who read everything but say nothing.

    Kat Hong

    You open your phone to a group chat flooded with 47 unread messages. Instantly, anxiety hits. By the time you compose a thoughtful reply, the conversation has rushed three topics ahead. The moment is lost. You close the app, feeling left out.

    If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Introverts make up one-third to one-half of the population, but our conversation norms—both online and off—are designed for extroverts.

    @dustinpoynter

    Only introverts will understand… (pt. 7) #fyp #introvert #introverts #AltTikTok

    ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

    Susan Cain, author of the bestselling book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, calls this phenomenon the “New Groupthink.” It’s a culture that favors constant collaboration and rapid-fire replies over stillness and deep thought. We live in a world that measures contribution by the number of messages sent, and it’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind when you go silent.

    But what if this isn’t about falling behind? What if silence is just a different way of engaging? If you’ve ever wondered why you go quiet in group chats, consider these 10 signs you might be an introvert.

    1. You process before you share

    While extroverts type as they think, introverts think before they type. When forming their responses, introverts rely more on long-term memory than working memory—the brain’s active workspace where information is juggled and processed in real time. Extroverts might talk through ideas out loud; introverts process information through slower, deeper neural pathways designed for accuracy and nuance.

    texting, group, chats, introverts, psychology
    Unlike their extroverted counterparts, introverts take time to think about their responses before firing off a text. Photo credit: Canva

    As Cain describes in her book, introverts “listen more than they talk, think before they speak, and often feel as if they express themselves better in writing than in conversation.”

    In a group chat setting, this internal processing means you might mentally prepare a response, revise it, overthink the timing (can’t be too quick or too slow, right?), and then decide the conversation has already moved on without you. The perfect response you crafted vanishes before you hit send.

    2. Surface-level banter drains you

    For introverts, not all conversations are created equal. You might find endless small talk, quick memes, and emoji reactions tiresome, and yearn for messages with more substance. That’s because introverts crave depth—a meaningful exchange that explores an idea, a feeling, or a genuine problem.

    @thewadeempire

    How would you react in this situation? I already interact too much with some of my coworkers on a daily basis so please leave me out the group chat. Thanks #groupchat #introverts #workgossip

    ♬ original sound – TheWadeEmpire

    Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that serious conversations are more enjoyable than people expect, yet we consistently underestimate others’ interest in them. For introverts, this inclination toward depth isn’t a personality quirk—it’s a fundamental part of how they communicate.

    3. You observe everything

    If you’re quiet in the group chat, it doesn’t mean you’re not paying attention. Introverts are sharp readers of context: they notice shifts in tone, track emotional undercurrents, and pick up on what’s not being said as much as what is. This ability to observe and accurately synthesize group dynamics is one of the most underappreciated traits in online communication.

    group, chats, introverts, communication, context
    Introverts are sharp readers of context—everything that’s not being said. Photo credit: Canva

    Psychologist Daniel Goleman found that empathy is a core component of emotional intelligence, and that quiet people often exhibit greater empathy because they listen more deeply. So while you may not be contributing messages to the group chat, you’re still playing an active role—picking up on subtle cues, like a shift in someone’s tone.

    4. Group chats drain your social battery

    Group chats require a lot of mental and social energy as you process multiple conversations, competing personalities, shifting group dynamics, and implicit social cues all at once. That’s an enormous cognitive load, especially compared to one-on-one conversations, where your focus can be directed toward a single person without all the noise.

    If you feel overwhelmed, muting the chat might not be a bad idea. You need to manage—and maintain—your energy well.

    5. You refuse to break the silence with noise

    You won’t send a message just to be seen. While some group chat members are happy to drop a fire emoji or send an “lol” to stay visible, introverts tend to hold back unless they have something substantial to contribute. They’re committed to authentic communication.

    introverts, texting, conversation, group, chats
    Introverts are intentional with their messages. Photo credit: Canva

    Blake Griffin Edwards, a licensed marriage and family therapist, explains it this way: “Introverts must think it out before they are able to talk it out very well.”

    As a result, your communication style is built on intention rather than impulse. You may send fewer messages, but when you do, they’re more meaningful.

    6. Group chats can feel overwhelming, even for good writers

    Here’s a paradox many introverts recognize: writing often feels more natural than speaking. Text removes the social pressure of real-time performance, giving you space to choose your words carefully. Yet despite being text-based, group chats can still trigger overstimulation.

    @kisama_

    For the people who always get cut off in group conversations 🗣️ #introvert #publicspeaking #motivation

    ♬ original sound – Ki$ama

    The problem lies with pace. A group chat doesn’t move at the same speed as a thoughtful email chain or a journal entry. It’s fast and unpredictable—like a live conversation—which creates the same timing pressures introverts face in verbal group settings. Hans Eysenck’s foundational theory of introversion suggests that introverts have a higher baseline level of cortical arousal, meaning they reach sensory overload faster than extroverts when external stimulation—like a flood of notifications—keeps escalating.

    7. You tune into how others are feeling

    You’re not just reading the words in a thread—you’re reading between the lines. As an introvert, you probably notice delicate emotional shifts, like a person’s messages becoming shorter, a joke that falls flat, or silence from someone who’s usually chatty. This emotional sensitivity is a strength, but it can also make group chats feel more burdensome than expected.

    emotional, texting, group, chats, introverts
    Emotional sensitivity can feel like a burden in group chats. Photo credit: Canva

    In The Mirror, Katie Oborn observed that introverts “pick up on unspoken emotions and subtle shifts in conversation and tone.” That level of awareness means introverts are often the first to notice when something is off.

    8. You don’t bend to the pressure to perform

    Group chats carry an implicit social pressure: respond quickly, be entertaining, stay visible. For emotionally independent introverts, that pressure can feel crushing. People who resist the pull to perform in group settings often have a strong internal compass about what matters to them and why. They won’t chime in for the sake of it, and they won’t be dragged into drama just because the group demands a response.

    9. Constant notifications break your focus

    For introverts, great thinking often happens when you’re alone. There’s research to support this: studies consistently link solitude to improved emotional regulation, creativity, and decision-making. When a group chat keeps pinging you—interrupting a reading session, the workday, or a quiet moment—it fragments the kind of deep focus and flow state introverts depend on.

    texting, group, chats, messages, interruptions
    A woman looking at her phone, concerned. Photo credit: Canva

    Studies from Microsoft Research confirm that instant message notifications slow task performance and make it more likely you’ll lose your train of thought. For introverts, who need more time to process information, these interruptions can be even more costly. The “ping” of a phone notification can disrupt deep focus.

    10. You engage on your own terms

    Introverts often contribute based on sincerity and trust rather than social obligation. When they do speak up, they usually bring something worth reading.

    @smilingerik

    #introverts #extroverts #conversations #interestingconversation #talkative

    ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

    Scroll through your messages, and you might notice a pattern—either in yourself or in your introverted friends. Long periods of silence often lead to a single, valuable message that adds meaning to the conversation. That’s what strategic participation looks like: waiting for the right moment, then contributing something meaningful.

    Embracing your strength

    For introverts, hanging back and staying quiet in a group chat isn’t withdrawal. It’s a form of meaningful participation that favors observation, thoughtful processing, and intentional engagement over simply making noise.

    If you recognize these signs in yourself and want to start engaging more on your own terms, these small shifts can help:

    • Try preparing your thoughts before or at the start of a lively group conversation.
    • Remember, writing is your natural way in. A thoughtfully crafted message at the right moment can carry more weight than a dozen impulsive replies.
    • Feel free to set notification boundaries without guilt.
    • When you’re ready to chime in, trust your timing and insight.

    As Susan Cain reminds us, being the loudest in the chat doesn’t mean having the best ideas. The quietest voice may actually be paying the closest attention—and when their words are shared deliberately, they can shift the entire conversation.

    Keep Reading →
  • Professional speaker explains how voice messages can improve public speaking skills
    Hit record, listen back, and learn.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Professional speaker explains how voice messages can improve public speaking skills

    Hit record and listen to yourself.

    Erik Barnes

    Many people are looking to improve their public speaking skills, whether for work or to feel more comfortable in social situations. While taking classes and getting advice from speech coaches can help, some people have difficulty finding either the money or the time to access professional help. But one speech expert believes you can significantly improve your verbal communication skills just by using your phone.

    In a YouTube video, communication professional and speaker Vinh Giang offers a daily exercise that can help improve public speaking: sending voice messages instead of texts. Giang notes that one benefit of texting is being able to review a message before sending it to fix potential communication issues or miscues—and argues that you can do the same with voice messages.

    Recording a voice message lets you hear yourself in a low-stakes situation, with the option to re-record again and again if necessary. Each time you listen back, you can pick up on your volume, speed, clarity, and word choice and be more mindful in the next one. You’ll be able to see (well, technically hear) where you’re lacking and what to improve, whether that means fixing an issue right away or identifying exactly what you need to work on in your speech.

    Speech professionals agree voice notes help improve speaking abilities

    Other professionals in public speaking and speech therapy spoke to Upworthy about voice messages and how they can help people improve their speaking skills.

    “In the speech therapy world, the process of using voice messaging to improve public speaking would be considered a method called self-monitoring through biofeedback,” said speech pathology expert Ryann Sutera. “Rehearsing running speech through the use of recordings can help assess intelligibility, rate of speech, and word choice.”

    “Using voice memos as a low-stakes tactic to improve communication and public speaking skills is something we find helps prep our clients for media opportunities,” said public relations director Lauren Guess. “Most of our clients are on the go, and sending a voice memo back in response to the reporter’s question is a great practice for creating usable, digestible sound bites.”

    @nomnomjenny

    My voice notes are a work of art #voicenote #texting #texters #voicenotes

    ♬ original sound – Jenny Tian

    Guess said voice messages not only help communication with media outlets, but also help refine clients’ public speaking skills and sharpen their talking points.

    “We prefer this approach because we find it quickly strengthens confidence in speaking on their subject matter and enhances their ability to nail their key messages, compared to submitting quotes via email or text,” Guess said.

    Whether you want to improve your public speaking for professional reasons, like giving a presentation at work or running for political office, or to get better at conversations and connecting with friends, it might be worth recording a voice note instead of talking through your fingertips.

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