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From the Sequoias to ‘huge’ hardware stores, here are 14 U.S. places foreigners dream of visiting

“I’d love to go to a Renaissance fair or at least a Medieval Times dinner show.”

By

Heather Wake

reddit, places to visit in america, travel
A forest (left) and a man in a hardware store (right).Photo credit: Canva

You probably couldn’t pay a Parisian enough money to visit the Eiffel Tower, or an Italian to swing by the Vatican, even though both landmarks are objectively extraordinary. It’s a fact of life that people take for granted what they see every day, no matter how naturally splendid or meticulously crafted it may be. But sometimes an outsider’s appreciation can help you marvel once again at the wonderful things in your own backyard. 

Recently, non-Americans on Reddit offered this gift by sharing some quintessentially American things they’d like to witness or experience for themselves. At a time when political division is making many Americans feel disillusioned, the conversation offers some timely comfort—and maybe even a renewed sense of hope for the good things the country still has to offer.

It’s also interesting to see how much American pop culture shapes what visitors find intriguing. Many people suggested fairly mundane things simply because they’ve seen them again and again in American movies and TV shows. For instance, one person mentioned the allure of Chinese takeout because of the iconic white cartons that appear a bajillion American films and television shows.

Keep scrolling for American things people from outside the country are eager to experience, or grateful to have experienced in their lifetime.

1. Sequoia National Park and the Grand Canyon 

America, reddit, culture, travel
The Grand Canyon at dusk. Photo credit: Canva

Even Americans agree that these two spots are must-sees.

“I promise, standing at the base of a giant tree is an experience that cannot be replicated…If you have a chance, learn about the ecology and also about fire history.”

“As I’m American I always brushed off the Grand Canyon and never planned to see it. I got a random chance on a return trip from Vegas. Do it. See it. I’ve traveled a fair bit around the US and Europe and it remains the most amazing, breathtaking thing I’ve ever seen or experienced.”

“I’m also an American, and pretty well traveled. The Grand Canyon brought me to tears. It’s one of only two placed I’ve ever gone to twice in the same year because it’s just THAT good. (The second was the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.)”

2. The rainforests of the Pacific Northwest

“I bet they smell AMAZING!!”

3. The French Quarter in New Orleans

“Nothing else like it. And you cannot get bad food there unless you just want to eat at McDonalds………”

4. Savannah, Georgia

“Savannah is great!! I stayed a couple nights there and always wanted to go back. Do a ghost tour! And a horse carriage tour!”

5. New England

America, reddit, culture, travel
New England trees in autumn. Photo credit: Canva

“I reallllyyy wanted to go to New England for the longest time lol. Such pretty leaves.”

6. Sedona, Arizona 

“A friend said it was stunning but disconcerting because at times she felt things were off kilter. I like weird places and the geographic nature appeals, all those red rocks!!”

7. San Francisco

“I’m 30, an American and just landed in San Francisco this morning. It’s my first time here and I’m in love. Such a cool place. I’m actually moving here soon. Doesn’t feel real at all!”

8. Tornado areas

america, reddit, culture, travel
A tornado in an open field. Photo credit: Canva

“I lived in Mexico and Central America for many years, and one thing people kept asking me about was tornadoes…They thought it was an American thing, and a very common occurrence. Maybe because of Wizard or Oz. I had to sadly tell them I’ve never seen a tornado in my life. I’m from the west coast. They were definitely very disappointed. I also realized they don’t understand how dangerous they are. They thought it was more like lightning. Just happening in the background while people got on with their day.”

9. Gigantic stores

“Honestly just want to hit up some of those huge pc hardware stores…we don’t have anything like that scale here.”

“I wanna visit a Walmart. The closest thing to a giant store like that are some larger supermarket chains in Germany … In the Netherlands we don’t really have large stores where you can find EVERYTHING you wish for.”

10. Chinese takeout

“I have a good friend from Switzerland and the first thing she wanted to experience was getting to-go Chinese food and eating it out of those white cartons with chopsticks…I guess the whole Chinese food take-out in those particular cartons is pretty American, kinda like fortune cookies.”

11. Fast food restaurants

“I’m American, but my Irish colleague was so excited to try a Baconator from Wendy’s when he visited.”

“When my German friend visited she begged to visit In-N-Out because it looked ‘so fancy.’ She loved it. I surprised her by buying her a tshirt from there too.”

12. Items/places made famous by movies and TV

“Australian here, and I’ve always wanted to see a big yellow school bus, after being terrified of them in the opening scene of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2”

“I just wanna walk into a 24/7 diner at 3am and get a giant milkshake. No reason, just movie vibes.”

“My friend from England visited New York for business and thought it was wild that to-go coffee was served in the same blue and white cups she had seen on Law & Order.”

13. Halloween festivities

“I absolutely love American culture for Halloween, all those decorations, costumes and just the whole vibe about this holiday is something I would like to experience.”

“One thing that I really love about American culture is Halloween haunted houses. There’s haunted houses…There’s haunted hayrides, some where zombies attack you, and you have to try to get them with paintball guns.There’s haunted 5k runs, kids haunted houses (Not scary, just silly), even haunted car washes.”

14. Events that celebrate olden times

“I’d love to go to a Renaissance fair or at least a Medieval Times dinner show.”

Finally, people seem really eager to try rhubarb pie. Honestly, who can blame them?

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    An adorable compilation of cats interrupting serious news reports is pure joy

    Even the most stoic broadcaster can’t compete with the antics of a cat.

    Cecily Knobler

    Cats have an interesting way of showing up when you least expect them. Sometimes their mere presence at the oddest of times provides the perfect break from serious moments. This is especially apparent when they appear on news segments.

    On the @Explaining Instagram page, they share a montage of adorable cats appearing on news broadcasts, often without their owners realizing it. In the comments, the page explains that this usually happens because cats like to see and be seen: “Cats have a funny habit of interrupting video calls, and it is mostly because they are naturally curious and attention seeking.”

    In the clip, we see different breeds of cats yawning, stretching, and yes, jumping into the middle of news shots. Often they stand frozen, their mysterious eyes widened by the lights. Other times, they are oblivious to their surroundings.

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    But surprisingly, there’s another reason a cat might hop into frame. The page explains: “Cats are drawn to warmth and elevated spots. Laptops give off heat, and desks are often one of the highest places in a room, making them the perfect place for a cat to settle down right in the middle of a meeting.”

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    “Most times, laptops rest on an elevated surface, like a table, desk, or bed,” Adams writes. “The laptop offers a defined place to take a load off and a strategic vantage point. They can see who’s coming or going, peek out a window, or knock some pens on the floor—just for kicks.”

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    Cat adoration

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    Another cat lover notes that cat people know who’s really in charge, writing, “I love how none of them try to stop or move their cat, we’ve accepted that they are really in charge here.”

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    Why it matters

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    Specialized concrete structures are heavy enough to stay put in rough conditions and are one of the few things that can withstand years and years of being battered by rough, salty seawater without degrading.

    An artificial reef created by using nothing but concrete blocks
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    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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    Not only is the concept beautiful, but it can also do wonders for anxiety and spark the imagination.

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    On a Facebook post about the North York Moors dusking event, many commenters were eager to share their thoughts. One explains, “Dusking is a ritual and modern practice that involves consciously observing the transition from day to night. It is seen as a form of ‘slow living’ or resistance to the 24-hour economy, where one consciously stops working and waits to turn on the lights until it is truly dark.”

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    A clip of a golden retriever seemingly befriending a tiny mouse has given people the most unexpected joy

    “This is the most Golden Retriever behavior I’ve ever seen.”

    Cecily Knobler

    Beau, a golden retriever, is a very big deal. Like many dogs in the modern age, he has his own social media accounts. But one particular Instagram post went so viral that he’s gaining followers by the minute—and for good reason.

    His “person” happened to be filming him being his adorably goofy self one day in a parking lot. That’s when he spotted a tiny gray mouse. Some were concerned it wouldn’t end well. But Beau, tail wagging and fur shedding, immediately circled around it and lay down as though he’d known the mouse his entire life. His mom asked, “What are you doing? Did you find a mouse? Is that your friend?” Beau’s tail continued to wag as he occasionally side-eyed the little critter.

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    His bio is written in the first person on another Instagram post. While we can’t confirm or deny that Beau actually wrote it, it states:

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    His new fans seem overjoyed. One person notes, “This is the most Golden Retriever behavior I’ve ever seen.”

    A few jokingly point out that if that mouse—or any mouse—crossed paths with THEIR breed of canine, it might not fare as well: “Our dachshund would have swallowed it whole. Ask me how I know.”

    Others seem to resonate with how wholesome the short clip is: “This needs to be a Disney movie.”

    Some animal experts might argue that Beau was “resource guarding” rather than becoming actual besties with the cute rodent. In a Los Angeles Times article, Kevin Spencer explains:

    “Resource guarding in dogs is a common canine behavior that does not always initially manifest as something dramatic. Sometimes resource guarding refers to a subtle head turn when a dog guards a food bowl. Other times, the same guarding behavior escalates into something far more obvious and unsettling. At its core, resource guarding describes a dog’s attempt to protect a valuable resource it finds important. This may be food, toys, bones, a dog bed, or other items dogs steal and stash. It might even be a favorite human.”

    It seems Beau has lots of cute quirks. Other photos on his Instagram page show him loving car rides, park days, and chasing balls. In one photo, Beau snuggles onto the couch with a leaf in his mouth. The caption reads, “Beau has been really into eating leaves lately.”

    While Upworthy wasn’t able to confirm with Beau (or his family) that the tiny mouse wound up having the best day ever, it seemed the dog’s owner did her best to keep him safe. All in all, Beau’s wagging tail was a delight to see—so much so that another commenter suggested maybe Beau needs his own pet buddy, writing, “Buy him a puppy!” Someone seemingly in the family replied, “We’re working on it!”

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    Video demonstrates that Mercury is the closest planet to every other planet in the solar system

    Yep, you read that right. Every single one.

    Annie Reneau

    Pretty much every elementary school student on Earth learns the names and order of the planets in our solar system. They label worksheets, color activity sheets, and build models. We teach them songs and mnemonic devices to help them remember the order of the planets by their distance from the Sun.

    But when we see the planets neatly lined up, we don’t get a clear picture of the distances between them. And as a CGP Grey video illustrates, one of the most interesting things about the distances between planets isn’t how far apart they are from each other, but how close they all are to Mercury.

    Or at least, how close they are to Mercury most of the time. The distances between the planets vary due to the speed and shape of their orbits. But as Grey’s You Learned the Solar System Wrong” video illustrates, the planet that is closest to every other planet most often is Mercury.

    Yep, every single planet in our solar system. It feels counterintuitive, but the math checks out.

    Mercury, the “mostest closest” planet

    “Planets are not humans queuing for coffee but rather spheroids scattered in space, always in motion,” says CGP Grey. “Not in simple circles, either, but ellipses at untidy angles.”

    He explains that because of differences in their orbits, there’s no clear answer to the question of which planet is closest to another, because it changes all the time. The better question is, “Which planet is closest most often?”

    The planets of our solar system lined up in order of distance from the sun
    Planets don’t actually line up like this. Photo credit: Canva

    Mercury. It’s always Mercury. And it comes down to its small orbit.

    “Mercury’s small orbit means he never goes as far away as the other planets with their bigger orbits,” CGP Grey says. “The orbital math that shows Mercury is the mostest closest to Jupiter is the same for all the planets and everything that orbits the Sun.”

    Mercury is the social butterfly of planets

    People were delighted to learn this fun fact and shared some clever comments:

    “Mercury must be a really good friend, he’s got so many friends but he makes time for them all.”

    “This is why Mercury was the messenger, he was able to reach every God.”

    “Mercury is that one kid who has ties with the seniors.”

    “All other planets are in some toxic relationship: constantly shifting between being super intimate and escaping as far as they can from each other. And Mercury is that one guy who’s not very close, but always within reach, if you ever need him.”

    “Mercury is like that kid in school who knows EVERYone.”

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    “Mercury is just the little brother that everyone loves.”

    “This is so delightfully appropriate for the planet named after the messenger of the gods. Who else can pass notes between them better but the mostest closest?”

    “Mercury is that hot (literally) playboy who steals everybody’s heart, from girls to guys, young to old.”

    Mercury does seem to get around, doesn’t it? It’s even the closest to Pluto, the poor, no-longer-a-planet outcast of our solar system.

    Mercury the planet
    Mercury is special.Photo credit: Image credit: Canva

    More fun facts about Mercury

    • It is rather wee. When Pluto was downgraded, Mercury claimed the title of smallest planet. It’s approximately one-third the size of Earth.
    • It is extreme. Daytime temperatures can reach 800 degrees Fahrenheit (430 degrees Celsius), and nighttime temperatures can drop to negative 290 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 180 degrees Celsius). A 1,000-degree swing is wild.
    • It has major magnetic tornadoes. According to NASA, “Though Mercury’s magnetic field at the surface has just 1% the strength of Earth’s, it interacts with the magnetic field of the solar wind to sometimes create intense magnetic tornadoes that funnel the fast, hot solar wind plasma down to the surface of the planet.”
    • It’s so metal. Mercury has a metallic core that takes up about 85% of its radius.
    • It is moonless. Mercury and Venus have no moons. Every other planet in our solar system has at least one.

    Mercury, the “mostest closest” of all the planets, truly is special.

    Follow CGP Grey on YouTube for more fun educational videos.

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  • San Diego Safari Park’s new Elephant Valley puts you in the middle of the African savanna
    The herd at Elephant Valley at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Safari Park
    ,

    San Diego Safari Park’s new Elephant Valley puts you in the middle of the African savanna

    The park’s largest exhibit gets you closer to the elephants than ever before.

    Tod Perry

    Have you ever wanted to visit the African savanna, inhale the beautiful scents of the grasslands, and watch a stunning sunset while walking beside a herd of elephants? It’s a little tough for most people to get to Africa, but now you can come close to the experience at Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. The newly opened interactive habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park puts visitors at the center of the experience.

    What’s unique about Elephant Valley is that Safari Park visitors are surrounded by elephants on both sides and can follow the herd as they march beneath a bridge in the center of the habitat. This gives guests a 360-degree view of these majestic animals as they chew on thorn trees, wade in a lake, or use their mighty tusks to pull treats from high up in the trees. Guests can also get face-to-face with the world’s largest land mammal at viewing windows that put them just inches from the herd.

    At Elephant Valley, you can experience elephants from above and below.

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    A boy looking through a viewing window at Elephant Valley. Photo credit: San Diego Safari Park

    Elephant Valley is an immersive experience

    Marco Wendt, wildlife ambassador for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, hopes the immersive experience inspires visitors to support conservation efforts in Africa.

    “We want to connect the guests, the people around the world, here in San Diego, to our projects out in Africa,” Wendt told Upworthy. “Garner that empathy, that understanding of elephants, so we can all work together.”

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    An elephant at Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Photo credit: Declan Perry (used with permission)

    Wendt’s message is important, considering African savanna elephants are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. This is due in large part to the rise of human-elephant conflict across the continent.

    The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s commitment to conservation is especially apparent in the three elephants of the eight-member herd that were saved from being culled in Swaziland.

    “We were able to help out by offering this massive space that we have here at the Safari Park and rescue the three 36-year-old adult females that you see here today,” Wendt said. “You’ll see those 36-year-old adults, but the youngest, is seven years old. So we have generations of grandma, aunties, daughters, and a little boy.”

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    An elephant at Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Photo credit: Declan Perry (used with permission)

    Which elephants live at Elephant Valley?

    The herd at Elephant Valley consists of eight elephants: matriarch Swazi, 36; Umngani, 36; Ndlulamitsi (Ndlula), 36; Khosi, 19; Phakamile (Kami), 18; Qinisa (Nisa), 13; young male Umzula-Zuli (Zuli), 7; and Mkhaya, 7. The herd’s founding members—Swazi, Ndlula, and Umngani—were rescued in 2003.

    To recreate the African savanna, a team of horticulturists and arborists worked together to replicate the region’s smells and sounds. The team grew more than 350 individual plants for Elephant Valley, including African thorn trees, a common food source for elephants.

    elephants, safari park, san diego, san diego zoo, elephant valley
    The herd at Elephant Valley. Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Safari Park (used with permission)

    Ultimately, Elephant Valley is about strengthening the connection between elephants and humans.

    “I want everyone here to gain some kind of empathy and understanding of this majestic animal, to leave the Safari Park with a little bit of hope, knowing that they were part of something bigger than themselves,” Wendt said. “I don’t care if you’re the emperor of the world or a kid from the barrio, that this is going to be for everyone, and we all have the opportunity to change the world together.”

    Keep Reading →
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