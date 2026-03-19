From the Sequoias to ‘huge’ hardware stores, here are 14 U.S. places foreigners dream of visiting

You probably couldn’t pay a Parisian enough money to visit the Eiffel Tower, or an Italian to swing by the Vatican, even though both landmarks are objectively extraordinary. It’s a fact of life that people take for granted what they see every day, no matter how naturally splendid or meticulously crafted it may be. But sometimes an outsider’s appreciation can help you marvel once again at the wonderful things in your own backyard.

Recently, non-Americans on Reddit offered this gift by sharing some quintessentially American things they’d like to witness or experience for themselves. At a time when political division is making many Americans feel disillusioned, the conversation offers some timely comfort—and maybe even a renewed sense of hope for the good things the country still has to offer.

It’s also interesting to see how much American pop culture shapes what visitors find intriguing. Many people suggested fairly mundane things simply because they’ve seen them again and again in American movies and TV shows. For instance, one person mentioned the allure of Chinese takeout because of the iconic white cartons that appear a bajillion American films and television shows.

Keep scrolling for American things people from outside the country are eager to experience, or grateful to have experienced in their lifetime.

1. Sequoia National Park and the Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon at dusk. Photo credit: Canva

Even Americans agree that these two spots are must-sees.

“I promise, standing at the base of a giant tree is an experience that cannot be replicated…If you have a chance, learn about the ecology and also about fire history.”

“As I’m American I always brushed off the Grand Canyon and never planned to see it. I got a random chance on a return trip from Vegas. Do it. See it. I’ve traveled a fair bit around the US and Europe and it remains the most amazing, breathtaking thing I’ve ever seen or experienced.”

“I’m also an American, and pretty well traveled. The Grand Canyon brought me to tears. It’s one of only two placed I’ve ever gone to twice in the same year because it’s just THAT good. (The second was the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.)”

2. The rainforests of the Pacific Northwest

“I bet they smell AMAZING!!”

3. The French Quarter in New Orleans

“Nothing else like it. And you cannot get bad food there unless you just want to eat at McDonalds………”

4. Savannah, Georgia

“Savannah is great!! I stayed a couple nights there and always wanted to go back. Do a ghost tour! And a horse carriage tour!”

5. New England

New England trees in autumn. Photo credit: Canva

“I reallllyyy wanted to go to New England for the longest time lol. Such pretty leaves.”

6. Sedona, Arizona

“A friend said it was stunning but disconcerting because at times she felt things were off kilter. I like weird places and the geographic nature appeals, all those red rocks!!”

7. San Francisco

“I’m 30, an American and just landed in San Francisco this morning. It’s my first time here and I’m in love. Such a cool place. I’m actually moving here soon. Doesn’t feel real at all!”

8. Tornado areas

A tornado in an open field. Photo credit: Canva

“I lived in Mexico and Central America for many years, and one thing people kept asking me about was tornadoes…They thought it was an American thing, and a very common occurrence. Maybe because of Wizard or Oz. I had to sadly tell them I’ve never seen a tornado in my life. I’m from the west coast. They were definitely very disappointed. I also realized they don’t understand how dangerous they are. They thought it was more like lightning. Just happening in the background while people got on with their day.”

9. Gigantic stores

“Honestly just want to hit up some of those huge pc hardware stores…we don’t have anything like that scale here.”

“I wanna visit a Walmart. The closest thing to a giant store like that are some larger supermarket chains in Germany … In the Netherlands we don’t really have large stores where you can find EVERYTHING you wish for.”

10. Chinese takeout

“I have a good friend from Switzerland and the first thing she wanted to experience was getting to-go Chinese food and eating it out of those white cartons with chopsticks…I guess the whole Chinese food take-out in those particular cartons is pretty American, kinda like fortune cookies.”

11. Fast food restaurants

“I’m American, but my Irish colleague was so excited to try a Baconator from Wendy’s when he visited.”

“When my German friend visited she begged to visit In-N-Out because it looked ‘so fancy.’ She loved it. I surprised her by buying her a tshirt from there too.”

12. Items/places made famous by movies and TV

“Australian here, and I’ve always wanted to see a big yellow school bus, after being terrified of them in the opening scene of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2”

“I just wanna walk into a 24/7 diner at 3am and get a giant milkshake. No reason, just movie vibes.”

“My friend from England visited New York for business and thought it was wild that to-go coffee was served in the same blue and white cups she had seen on Law & Order.”

13. Halloween festivities

“I absolutely love American culture for Halloween, all those decorations, costumes and just the whole vibe about this holiday is something I would like to experience.”

“One thing that I really love about American culture is Halloween haunted houses. There’s haunted houses…There’s haunted hayrides, some where zombies attack you, and you have to try to get them with paintball guns.There’s haunted 5k runs, kids haunted houses (Not scary, just silly), even haunted car washes.”

14. Events that celebrate olden times

“I’d love to go to a Renaissance fair or at least a Medieval Times dinner show.”

Finally, people seem really eager to try rhubarb pie. Honestly, who can blame them?