Daughter makes incredible art out of hundreds of her dad's text messages
"I saved all of them throughout the years."
If there's one thing I know about dads, it's that we love a ritual. Even better if those rituals involve a catchphrase. We like saying and doing the same things over and over. We repeat stories, slogans, and words of wisdom (not to mention jokes) as often as possible, often to the chagrin of our spouses and children.
Dads are simple creatures, really. We have one or two messages we want to get across and we tend to hammer them home relentlessly, almost to the point where you're beginning to think they've lost all meaning. But, at this story proves, they never do.
Leah Doherty, a TV sports anchor in Cleveland, recently found a unique way to show her dad how much his presence in her life meant to her.
Leah and her husband, Matt, were brainstorming Christmas ideas for her father when they came up with the idea of giving him a framed father-daughter photo from their wedding — a classic present — but taking it one step further.
In a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Leah's dad slowly and casually unwraps the rectangular package while the family sits around the couch on Christmas. At first he thinks it's just a framed picture, a nice shot of him with his daughter on her wedding day. And then he looks a little closer.
To his surprise, the photo is actually constructed of blocks of white and black text, but not just any texts. These are text messages, hundreds of them, that he had sent to his daughter over the years. Doherty explained to Good Morning America that her dad would text her every single morning throughout her college years. He'd say good morning and wish her a great day, and end every text, without fail, with his patented motivational catchphrase - "Make good decisions, I love you!"
(Such a dad move.)
Watch her dad's emotional reaction as he finally realizes what he's looking at:
Leah's video went viral, racking up millions of views and thousands of adoring comments.
"I love how this video not only shows a lovely & caring Dad, but a loving & caring husband that knows how important her & Dad mean to each other so he took the time to learn this. I’m not shocked she found a good man since she was raised by a good man," one user wrote on Instagram.
"I would give ANYTHING to have something like this from my dad. I love this for you," said another.
Others had their own stories about their fathers that closely echoed Doherty's.
My Dad has passed 8 years now. He mailed me a letter every day that I was in Nursing School. Once in a while there was 5.00 in closed for a treat. He was the most incredible Dad.
I spoke on the phone with my dad every morning when I was in college. He suddenly passed away my senior year the day my husband was going to ask him for my hand in marriage. This is precious
Overwhelmingly, though, people wanted to know how Leah and Matt created this awesome mosaic. In an Instagram reply, Leah wrote that they were working on opening up at Etsy shop to help other people create similar prints for their loved ones.
Photo by Lawrence Crayton on Unsplash
The video got me thinking about my own dad, and all the other fathers I know, and how they all do their own version of this. One dad I'm friends with shouts "Learn something!" at his kids as they board the school bus every morning. Another one yells "make good choices!" A friend's dad I knew when I was younger would always holler "be careful!" every time she left the house, so frequently that it became a chorus so predictable you could practically lip-synch along.
I prefer the classic and always-relevant "I love you" whenever I'm sending my kids on their way, because I'll be damned if the last thing I say to them, God forbid, is anything else.
These dad-isms are the kinds of things you tune out or maybe even roll your eyes at when you're young, and only learn to appreciate when you're older. Sometimes, when it's too late. Not in Doherty's case. She got the chance to tell her dad exactly how much those texts meant to her, and in turn, you can see that it meant the world to him to know he had such a lasting impact.