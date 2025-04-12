Dad and daughter relationships perfectly explained in 10 paintings
The bond between dads and daughters is amazing.
It's hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters.
Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we're raising. But there's something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters. Most dads know what it's like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.
You know how a picture is worth a thousand words? I'll just let these images sum up the daddy-daughter bond.
A 37-year-old Ukrainian artist affectionately known as Soosh, recently created some ridiculously heartwarming illustrations of the bond between a dad and his daughter, and put them on her Instagram feed. Sadly, her father wasn't involved in her life when she was a kid. But she wants to be sure her 9-year-old son doesn't follow in those footsteps.
"Part of the education for my kiddo who I want to grow up to be a good man is to understand what it's like to be one," Soosh told Upworthy.
There are so many different ways that fathers demonstrate their love for their little girls, and Soosh pretty much nails all of them.
Get ready to run the full gamut of the feels.
1. Dads can do it all. Including hair.
A father does his daughter's hairAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
2. They also make pretty great game opponents.
A father plays chess with his daughterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
3. And the Hula-Hoop skills? Legendary.
A dad hula hoops with his daughterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
4. Dads know there's always time for a tea party regardless of the mountain of work in front of them.
A dad talks to his daughter while working at his deskAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
5. And their puppeteer skills totally belong on Broadway.
A dad performs a puppet show for his daughterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
6. Dads help us see the world from different views.
A dad walks with his daughter on his backAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
7. So much so that we never want them to leave.
a dad carries a suitcase that his daughter holds ontoAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
8. They can make us feel protected, valued, and loved.
A dad holds his sleeping daughterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
9. Especially when there are monsters hiding in places they shouldn't.
A superhero dad looks over his daughterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
10. Seeing the daddy-daughter bond as art perfectly shows how beautiful fatherhood can be.
A dad takes the small corner of the bed with his dauthterAll illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.
This article originally appeared nine years ago.