Flight erupts in applause after a man proposes to a woman exiting the restroom
She had no idea what would happen after she flushed.
There’s something beautiful about seeing the look of shock and disbelief on someone's face when they are being proposed to unexpectedly. It’s even better when they say yes without hesitation because they have zero reservations about getting hitched. A viral video on TikTok that has received over 3.6 million views shows a couple that must genuinely be in love because the woman says yes in a rather uncomfortable situation.
The video was posted by a TikTokker with the username Mzzgina13, who captured the magical moment on a flight to Cancun, Mexico.
In the video, we can see an entire plane full of excited people with their phones up, focused on the lavatory door on the flight. For about 30 seconds, the crowd waits silently for the woman to exit the restroom. Once she does, she’s greeted by her future husband, sitting on one knee, holding out a ring.
Interestingly, he doesn’t even bother to ask, “Will you marry me?” But maybe with all the stress of doing it in front of so many people, he couldn’t muster a word.
The great thing is that the woman doesn’t flinch. She’s stunned, says, “Yes,” and hugs him. Then, the whole cabin, full of excited passengers, burst into applause. “Love is literally in the air,” [name] captioned the video.
It's good she said yes, or it would have been a long flight to Mexico.
The couple must be in love because most people would be a little embarrassed if dozens of people were waiting for them to exit the restroom. It’s embarrassing enough to have to use a public bathroom, let alone a tiny one on a plane.
The video received many funny comments ranging from excited to disgusted.
Many women had a problem with the man putting her on the spot. "She had no choice but to say yes. Imagine her refusing a marriage proposal in the air," Nadege J wrote. "Don't anyone ever do this to me ... my bowels be acting UP," butta090 added.
Others thought he could have been a little classier. "If you do this we have to be in first class…not row 38B," Paiges1992 wrote._s.doll agreed saying, "If you knew you was going to propose on the plane, you should of saved for first class. Sorry."
Some critiqued him for the silent proposal. "So wait, he just presented the ring and didn't say anything? Or am I too old school?" Ti$ha asked. “Bro didn’t even ask her …. He just looked at her like 'wanna'?" another added.
The video threw a lot of folks in the comments because they didn’t notice the man on one knee with the ring and thought there would be two people exiting the bathroom. which would be an entirely different situation. Many also hoped that with everyone being so silent on the plane, no one had to hear her using the toilet.
Now that the “big question” is out of the way, one wonders if the couple is considering inviting everyone on the plane to the wedding.