People with unusual laughs were put together on a TV talk show and hilarious chaos erupted

A French TV show, “C'est Mon Choix,” made a hilariously diabolical programming decision and put together people who have unusual laughs on the same stage at the same time in an episode entitled, “‘Mon Rire Ne Passe Pas Inapercu’ or (“My Laugh Does Not Go Unnoticed”). The funny thing is that even though the clip is in French, it doesn’t really matter if you don’t speak the language; you'll probably still find it funny.
The guests on the show were seated beneath placards with a picture of what their laughs sounded like, including a pig, car horn, horse, seagull, and rooster. But once the woman who snorts like a pig started laughing, the other people on the panel joined in, and each funny laugh forced the others into fits of bizarre laughter. The whole thing is a laugh riot that builds like a crescendo.
The show’s host, Évelyne Thomas, cannot keep it together, especially when she asks a man on the panel if his laugh has affected his romantic life. "If you are single, it is not because of your laughter?"
"I hope not," the man responded before he began laughing like a dolphin.
Commenters on the video loved the setup and how the participants had a blast playing along. They could have easily felt insecure or ridiculed, but they seemed to be in on the joke. "Whoever came up with this concept is an absolute genius,” one commenter wrote. “I swear their laughs combined sound exactly what I think the Amazon rainforest sounds like,” another added.
"I love the fact they are mature enough to have a sense of humor about it,” a commenter said.
What’s interesting about the video was how once one person in the stage began to laugh, it had a ripple effect on the rest of the participants, the host, and the audience. Many people laughed because the bizarre cackles were funny, but as research has shown, laughter is contagious. When one person starts laughing, it physically affects those around them.
Is laughter contagious?
“Laughter is a social phenomenon,” Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London, said according to Psychological Science, who wrote a study showing that the brain responds to laughter by preparing one’s facial muscles to join in. Hence, you start to feel a tug at your lips when someone next to you begins to chuckle. “Contagious laughter demonstrates affection and affiliation,” Scott adds. “Even being in the presence of people you expect to be funny will prime laughter within you.”
"It seems that it's absolutely true that 'laugh and the whole world laughs with you," Scott said, according to Live Science. "We've known for some time that when we are talking to someone, we often mirror their behavior, copying the words they use and mimicking their gestures. Now we've shown that the same appears to apply to laughter, too—at least at the level of the brain."
The big takeaway from this story is that if you laugh, the whole world will laugh with you. But if you have a ridiculous laugh that sounds like a car, pig, or a horse, the world will not only laugh with you but probably fall on the floor, guffawing ‘til their stomach muscles ache.