+
A PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM UPWORTHY
We are a small, independent media company on a mission to share the best of humanity with the world.
If you think the work we do matters, pre-ordering a copy of our first book would make a huge difference in helping us succeed.
GOOD PEOPLE Book
upworthy
Pop Culture

Optical illusion that looks like a person with two dogs has people totally tripping

It takes a while to see it, but there are not two dogs in the photo.

photo that appears to be a man standing in a snowy field with two dogs
@Rainmaker1973/X, @farhadge/X

Where is the third dog in this photo?


Optical illusions are wild. The way our brains perceive what our eyes see can be way off base, even when we're sure about what we're seeing.

Plenty of famous optical illusions have been created purposefully, from the Ames window that appears to be moving back and forth when it's actually rotating 360 degrees to the spiral image that makes Van Gogh's "Starry Night" look like it's moving.

But sometimes optical illusions happen by accident. Those ones are even more fun because we know they aren't a result of someone trying to trick our brains. Our brains do the tricking all by themselves.

The popular Massimo account on X shared a photo that appears to be a person and two dogs in the snow. The more you look at it, the more you see just that—two dogs and someone who is presumably their owner.

But there are not two dogs in this picture:

There are three dogs in this picture. Can you see the third?

Full confession time: I didn't see it at first. Not even when someone explained that the "human" is actually a dog. My brain couldn't see anything but a person with two legs, dressed all in black, with a furry hat and some kind of furry stole or jacket. My brain definitely did not see a black poodle, which is what the person actually is.

Are you looking at the photo and trying to see it, totally frustrated?

The big hint is that the poodle is looking toward the camera. The "hat" on the "person" is the poodle's poofy tail, and the "scarf/stole" is the poodle's head.

Once you see it, it fairly clear, but for many of us, our brains did not process it until it was explicitly drawn out.

As one person explained, the black fur hides the contours and shadows, so all our brains take in is the outline, which looks very much like a person facing away from us.

People's reactions to the optical illusion were hilarious.

One person wrote, "10 years later: I still see two dogs and a man."

Another person wrote, "I agree with ChatGPT :)" and shared a screenshot of the infamous AI chatbot describing the photo as having a person in the foreground. Even when asked, "Could the 'person' be another dog?" ChatGPT said it's possible, but not likely. Ha.

One reason we love optical illusions is that they remind us just how very human we are. Unlike a machine that takes in and spits out data, our brains perceive and interpret what our senses bring in—a quality that has helped us through our evolution. But the way our brains piece things together isn't perfect. Even ChatGPT's response is merely a reflection of our human imperfections at perception being mirrored back at us.

Sure is fun to play with how our brains work, though.


This article originally appeared on 1.8.24

From Your Site Articles
optical illusions
Democracy

'It's all a lie': Woman who returned from Europe shares why life is much harder in the U.S.

Why work harder for a lower quality of life?

via Kayleigh Donahue/TikTok and Zeeshan Kundi/Pexels

Kayleigh Donahue explains the differences between the U.S. and Europe.

American-born TikTok user Kayleigh Donahue is going viral on the platform because of her unflinching take on why it was a mistake for her to move back to the U.S. after spending 4 years in Ireland.

She now lives in the Boston area.

Kayleigh moved back to the U.S. from Ireland to make more money, but that didn’t go as planned. Even though she got paid more, the cost of living was so much higher that she saved less money than she did in Ireland. She also missed the generous number of vacation days she got in Europe as compared to America.

@kayshaynee

popping off always #americanabroad #usavseurope #movingabroad #livingabroad #europevsamerica #fyp

“Basically, I really got sucked into the American Dream way of living when I was abroad, which is funny because I loved living abroad,” Kayleigh said. “But you know, making more money, that’s enticing. Good job, that’s enticing. It’s not true. It used to be. It definitely used to be. You could come here and make a ton of money, make a great life for yourself. But the younger generation today, in this country — screwed. It’s literally all a lie that is sold to you. It’s such a struggle, and the older generation doesn’t seem to see how much of a struggle it is for the younger generation here.”

In the end, who wants to work harder for a lower quality of life?

“Needless to say, I will most likely be moving back to Europe where 20-plus days of paid vacation a year is literally the law, and I will make less money, but somehow, you know, the cost of living is lower there and I can save more,” Kayleigh concluded the video.


This article originally appeared on 1.17.24

From Your Site Articles
europe
Elections

Tim Walz’s son goes viral with wholesome, emotional response to his dad's big speech

It was about so much more than politics.

C-Span/YouTube Screenshot

People can't stop crying over Gus Walz's reaction to dad

There's something about seeing someone else overcome with emotions that makes people choke up. Seeing someone's pure joy, excitement or sadness is almost always a recipe for a moment of genuine human connection, whether it's watching someone graduate, the birth of a new baby or in this case, watching a proud son react to his father's speech.

Tim Walz, the Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate is seen giving a moving speech at the DNC where he and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris are expected to accept their nomination. Walz was in attendance with his wife and children, who watched on as the vice presidential hopeful spoke about the difficulty he and his wife had conceiving children.

Walz explains to a packed venue that he and and wife had to undergo fertility treatments, "And I can remember praying each night for a phone call. The pit in your stomach when the phone would ring and the absolute agony when we heard the treatment hadn't worked."

The father of two says it took he and his wife years even though they had access to fertility treatments, sharing that when their daughter was born, they named her Hope. This revelation caused a visible reaction from his daughter who made a heart with her hands before placing one over her heart as she appeared to hold back tears.

Gus, Walz's 17-year-old son was overcome by emotions when his father says, "Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you." It was this moment that has taken the internet through an emotional journey of its own. The teen stood up with tears streaming as he clapped while shouting to anyone who could hear, "that's my dad! That's my dad!"



It's nearly impossible to look at this moment without the back of your eyes stinging from the emotions radiating from the screen. People on social media are also having a hard time controlling the tears as they watch his emotions overflow for the love and pride he clearly has in his father.

An account that goes by the name The Real Doubledeemuva uploaded the video with her commentary saying, "his son has a nonverbal learning disability and has anxiety and he was in a room full of people just to hear his daddy and as Tim was talking about his family saying how much he loved them and how they got their start due to fertility treatments. That baby stood up out of his chair and was pointing at his daddy and saying 'that's my daddy' and turned around to everybody saying 'that's my daddy.'"


@therealdoubledeemuva Tim Walz son Gus cries and says "that's my dad" as he Tim gives a phenomenal speech at the dnc #heyplayas #timwalz #kamalaharris #minnesota #dnc #Chicago #illinois ♬ Boundless Worship - Josué Novais Piano Worship


People in the comments also shared how emotional it was to see Gus react to his father's speech while several are ready to do everything in their power to protect the teen.

"Very emotional moment. The way his babies looked at their father in that light. I lost it! Love Gov. Walz," someone gushes.

"I'm a 52 year old black male from NJ, Gus had me ugly tearing nose running. The love," one commenter shares.

"When I tell you I was crying right along with Gus. America's Nephew now," another person cries.

For one commenter, the tears were a family affair, "this broke me and my husband both. We sat in the living room watching the love that child has for his dad. We were drowning in our own tears. If you didn't cry too, you don't have a heart."

The people have spoken, Gus Walz is now everyone's nephew and must be protected at all costs. It's the rule after you make nearly everyone on the internet collectively cry.

From Your Site Articles
tim walz's son
Pop Culture

Man's seemingly obvious 'dishwasher hack' is blowing everyone's minds

One man’s observation about his dishwasher may change the way you do dishes forever.

via Mike McLoughlin/Twitter

Mike McLoughlan realized something very important about his dishwasher.

No one likes doing the dishes, but the tedious chore is made much easier when using a dishwasher. However, an alarming amount of people have reported that their dishwashers can actually make the job harder because they don't properly fit their dishes.

And that's where Twitter user Mike McLoughlin (@zuroph) comes in.

Back in January, McLoughlin made an observation about his dishwasher that would change the way he does dishes forever. For a decade, the Irishman thought that the bottom rack of his washer simply was too small for his large dinner plates. Then he made an amazing discovery:

The tweet went totally viral, and was shared over 14,000 times. He even tweeted a picture to show just how much he could fit in the dishwasher now that he knows the racks are adjustable:

The "hack" (is it still called a hack if the appliance is doing what it is supposed to be doing?) blew people's minds:

But other people were basically like, "Seriously, dude?"

While a group of others tried to one-up McLoughlin with stories of their own:


Okay, go on and check your own dishwasher. You know you want to.


This article first appeared on 8.16.18.

From Your Site Articles
lifehacks
Community

Mom shares the tearjerking note given by kindergarten teacher on the first day of school

"I was immediately ugly crying."

@taviawade/TikTok

Bless this teacher, and all teachers who do this.

School is now in session. And for many families, it’s the first time ever waving their little ones (and the chapter of parenthood when they’re home 24/7) goodbye. And before you know it, they’ll be doing it all over again just before college! Gone forever!

Needless to say, it can be an emotional time.

This was the bittersweet situation a mom named Tavia Wade found herself in as she was sending her twin daughters to kindergarten. But whatever worries Wade might have been dealing with, those were soon put at ease when her daughters’ kindergarten teacher gave her a note so touching it made her “ugly cry.”

In a video posted to TikTok, Wade shows the pink slip of paper along with some tissues (clearly this teacher was thorough) handed to her that very morning.

On the slip was a lovely poem, which read:

I give you a little wink and smile as you enter my room today,

For I know how hard it is to leave and know your child must stay.

You’ve been with them for many years now, and have been a loving guide,

But now, alas, the time has come to leave them at my side.

Just know that as you drive away, the tears down your cheeks may flow;

I’ll love them as I would my own and help them learn and grow.

So please put your mind at ease and cry those tears no more,

For I will love them and take them in, when you leave them at my door.



@taviawade It needed to be heard
♬ original sound - Tavia Wade


Though she was able to recite it with a straight face, Was admitted that“My husband and I couldn’t even lift our heads until we were, like, halfway home; we live, like, a block away from the school. We were both uncontrollably crying.”

Wade’s video quickly racked up 200,000 views and tons of comments—most from teachers who couldn’t help but share their own sentiment.

Here’s a small sampling:

“We really do love your babies as our own, I promise 🥰”

“I mean it with my entire soul when I say I love my students like they’re my own. Good day, bad days I don’t care, I love each and every one of them.”

“I do this every year. I truly just want parents to know how loved their child is going to be ❤️”

“Teacher here….every word is true! And enjoy every school aged moment…dropping them off at college (sophomore year starts next week) is 😳😩😭.”

Many even shared that they would be doing the same thing for parents the following year. So perhaps we are witnessing a very wholesome trend in the making!

Either way, it’s lovely to see a teachers who put so much care to make their students—and their students’ parents—feel loved and comforted during such big transition.

From Your Site Articles
family
Pop Culture

Viral sibling trio wows 'AGT' audience with cover of "Clearly" by Grace VanderWaal

This trio already has a huge following online. And it's easy to see why.

America's Got Talent/Youtube

This trio is joy personified.

Musical sibling trio Biko's Manna, hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, has already taken the internet by storm with outstanding covers of “Stand By Me,” “What Was I Made For,” “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and much, much more.

The group’s viral fame even got them a spot on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where they sang “I Say A Little Prayer,” and played their first stand alone concert and the DC Jazz festival. And now, the talented trio has made their way to the “America’s Got Talent” stage, where they performed "Clearly" by Grace VanderWaal.

Biko’s Manna might have made their claim to fame with casual performances in their living room, but man, they know how to fill a stage. Between the big sister Biko (aka BikoStar)’s crystal clear angelic vocals, middle brother Manna (aka MannaHero)’s guitar playing and harmonies, and youngest brother Mfundo (also aka TauLion)’s dance moves which are a whole vibe, it’s easy to see why folks are impressed. But it’s also their contagious joy and undeniable chemistry that keeps people coming back.

Though it’s hard to pick a favorite moment, Mfundo jamming with maracas and shouting “it’s gone, so gone!” during the chorus is definitely up there.

Watch:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Biko previously shared that “music is in her blood,” and was inspired at an early age by singer and songwriter India Arie (yep, that checks, she’s definitely got an Arie vibe to her voice). Not long after she started learning guitar, Manna and Mfundo joined in, and thus "Biko's Manna” was formed.

Nailing it one the head, judge Simon Cowell told the group, “there’s something really authentic about what you do. You have the ability, which is rare, just to make everyone feel amazing when you perform.”

“I couldn’t stop smiling,” Howie Mandel echoed. “What you do is contagious and wonderful and just makes us happy.”

In response, Biko sweetly said, “The love that we have for each other, we are so grateful to spread it to the world cause all we really need is love.”

What a beautiful sentiment. The ability to spread love, joy and happiness is quite possibly the greatest talent of all.

Continue following this amazon trio’s journey on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.







From Your Site Articles
music
Trending Stories