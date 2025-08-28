Hospice nurse explains how a 'shared death experience' convinced her of an afterlife
"It felt like he was smiling and soaring."
What happens after we die? It’s one of the biggest mysteries that we have to confront during the short time we enjoy on Earth. That is, of course, unless you have unshakeable faith in a religion that believes in an afterlife or are a committed atheist who has accepted that we are nothing more than worm food after we expire.
Julie McFadden, also known as Hospice Nurse Julie, is someone who gives hope to those who believe in an afterlife. During her time helping countless people pass away, she has had supernatural experiences that have led her to believe there’s more to death than we know. Julie is a registered nurse and hospice care expert who aims to normalize conversations about death and dying, and is the author of Nothing to Fear: Demystifying Death to Live More Fully.
What is a shared death experience?
One of the most moving supernatural experiences that McFadden has had came after the death of a patient who she claims reached out to her at the moment of his passing. She shared the story on her popular TikTok feed, as well as on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.
“I've had this experience that I now know was called a shared death experience,” she told the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. McFadden says that she shared death with a young man she refers to as Randy, who was under hospice care. He didn’t have very close family or friends and suffered from anxiety and had a hoarding problem. He had “hit bottom” and began talking about the tremendous anxiety he experienced while facing death, and became close with McFadden and his other caretakers. One day, while he was unconscious and actively dying, McFadden knew he was going to go very soon, so she left him with the continuous caretaker, knowing she may never see him again.
When she got into her car, she said to herself, "Goodbye, Randy, I hope you have a beautiful journey." At that moment, Randy entered her thoughts. "It hit every sense: I could hear his voice, I could feel how he was feeling, and I could see him in my mind's eye," she said.
"Oh my gosh, Julie, if only I had known how good this was going to be, I wouldn't have been so afraid,” Julie heard Randy’s voice call out. "It felt like he was smiling and soaring," Julie said, calling the experience 'beyond anything [she] could ever describe'.
"I was so emotional in the moment that I was weeping tears of joy in my car. I was so overwhelmed by what he was showing me," she said. Then, as she began to collect herself, she received a text that Randy had passed away. “I thought ‘I know’ cuz he just showed me what it was like,” she recalled.
She kept the story to herself
McFadden kept the story to herself for years because she felt that people would think she was crazy. “Finally, everyone kept asking me, ‘Why aren't you afraid? What makes you not afraid?’ and finally I just said, ‘You know what? Screw it, I'm going to tell people why, and that's one of the main reasons why,” she said.
We can all have our thoughts on what happens after we die, but for those of us who are unsure of what happens when we transition to the great beyond, it’s comforting to know that someone who's been so close to death, for so many years, chooses to face it without fear.