Woman finds antique photo that looks just like her wife. Then more eerie similarities emerge.
Her viral video is making people believe in past lives.
Plenty of people browse eBay for rare and unique antique items. But antique faces? That pretty much is entirely Avery Klein’s territory.
For three years, the Tulsa-based artist, known on TikTok as “The Dead Detective,” has been identifying people in 19th-century photographs, a passion project that recently earned her a 2025 grant from the Artist Creative Fund. She spends her days collecting forgotten faces, researching their histories, and helping their portraits find their way into genealogical archives.
Still, despite years of practice, nothing prepared Avery for the night she discovered a girl named Sarah Somes…who bore a striking resemblance to her wife.
“I came across the photograph labeled ‘Sarah Somes’ as an ID’d carte de visite, and immediately felt she looked surprisingly similar to my wife, Casey, especially in the eyes,” Avery wrote to Upworthy in an email. “There was an instant sense of familiarity.”
A photo of Sarah Somes, circa 1865
Even Casey herself, sitting beside Klein on the couch, giggled when Avery showed her the listing. It was undeniably uncanny.
Casey, Avery's wife.
But since doppelgängers are so common in Avery’s work, she clicked away from the listing without thinking much of it.
However, the feeling lingered.
“A minute later, I bought the photograph and told my wife I had to get it,” she said. “I still was not thinking too deeply about why the face felt so familiar.”
The mystery deepens
The photo arrived in September. In November, Avery finally sat down to determine exactly which young woman named Sarah Somes she was looking at.
Her first clue was the studio stamp on the back of the portrait. It read “A. Somes,” of 149 Union Street, Schenectady, New York.
The back of Sarah Somes' photo.
“Her surname matched the photographer’s studio stamp, which made me suspect a family connection,” Avery explained. Further research confirmed that the photographer was Sarah’s father, Alson Somes.
Alson Somes' photography studio stamp
Then Avery found something that made her push her computer aside: both Alson and 17-year-old Sarah were listed in census records as artists.
“I think any genealogist or historian would agree that such a description for a teenage girl in the 19th century is extraordinarily rare,” she wrote. “To this day, I have never seen that documented before.”
A second census listed Alson as a Daguerreian Artist and listed Sarah as an oil painter. This detail struck Avery because Casey is also a painter.
A photo of Casey painting in her studio.
The more Avery researched, the more uncanny the parallels became. A Schenectady city directory listed Alson as offering “Ambrotypes, Photographs, Plain and Colored, In Oil,” further supporting the idea that Sarah worked in the studio as an oil-paint retoucher.
“The census description paired with his business advertisement aligns almost too perfectly to be a coincidence,” she wrote.
However, even more than the shared artistic passion, Avery couldn’t ignore the “familiarity” in Sarah’s eyes.
Those…are the same eyes…
“I could not shake the feeling that she was reaching across time, asking to be known.”
TikTok fell in love with the story
Avery shared the story on TikTok and, much to her surprise, people were just as profoundly moved as she was. Many shared their theories about soul connections carrying across lifetimes.
“Did you just…love her in every lifetime?”
“What if you actually found her in a past life too??? And this is one of those ‘I’ll find my way back to you in every lifetime’ moments?”
“Reincarnation is real and it’s passed through mitochondrial DNA.”
"That’s literally too coincidental to be anything but reincarnation.”
“I still get chills thinking about the possibility that this could be a past life of Casey’s,” shared Avery. She already has plans to host workshops through her Artist's Creative Fund project that can help people research their own family photos, thanks to the immensely positive reactions she received.
The search for Sarah continues
While Avery is still trying to piece together what happened to Sarah, she says the trail “fades after 1865.” Sarah’s father died in early 1866, and his gravestone is broken, which nevertheless might hide important clues. Some records also raise new questions, including a possible remarriage in the family and a strange reference to Sarah as “adopted” in one census that is not repeated anywhere else.
“I am actively reaching out to historians,” Avery wrote. “I am open to any help that might further uncover information about Miss Sarah Somes of 149 Union St.”
In the meantime, we’ll be over here pondering the enduring power of love.