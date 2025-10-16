70 percent of those who have a near-death experience have a profound spiritual change
“I know I’ll never be the same person ever..."
Near-death experiences, or NDEs, can have a profound effect on someone’s life. Common experiences people have during an NDE are leaving their body and watching themselves from above, seeing a bright light, moving towards it, and encountering deceased loved ones and spiritual figures.
For many, the experience can create unexplainable joy, a sense of peace, and unconditional love. People often feel like they have an enlightened understanding of the world and that life’s great mysteries have been revealed. Some say they undergo an audit where their life flashes before their eyes. For many, the experience is positive and exhilarating. For others, they enter a dark, joyless void. But regardless of whether someone's NDE was positive or negative, it is always profound.
How does a near-death experience affect people?
A recent study from the University of Virginia’s Division of Perceptual Studies is believed to be the first to attempt to understand the psychological impact that NDEs have on people. It found that 70% of “participants reported changes in religious or spiritual beliefs and altered views on survival after death.” Previous studies had also found that after an NDE, people experienced spiritual growth and became more spiritually oriented.
The news that people regularly experience spiritual growth after an NDE should be comforting to many. The idea that death is a spiritual experience for most should make people feel more comfortable with their eventual exit from this realm.
Going towards the light.via Canva/Photos
“My NDE was considerable; I know I’ll never be the same person ever, so ongoing reflection and inner work are needed daily,” one study participant said. While others found it to be a “double-edged sword,” because they wanted to share their experience with others to assuage fears about dying, but thought they’d be seen as crazy. It has to be painful to have this amazing sense of existential relief and have to keep it to yourself.
Around 20% of people who experience an NDE reconsider the choices they’ve made in life and report marriage dissolutions or break-ups.
What does science say about near-death experiences?
“We know a lot about these experiences from decades of research, including their typical manifestations, incidence, medical circumstances, their impact on individuals, and even the physiological conditions of patients who have them,” researcher Marieta Pehlivanova, PhD, of UVA Health’s Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, said in a statement. “However, the research on how to support these patients and their specific needs is still limited. We hope to begin addressing this gap and to inspire other researchers, especially clinicians, to devote time and care in pursuing these questions.”
A ghost.via Canva/Photos
NDEs have always baffled scientists, but some neuroscientists argue that they aren’t spiritual experiences but the brain’s intense reaction to facing death. Researchers who measured brain activity in people who had just been taken off life support found an increase in gamma-frequency—activity associated with consciousness—near the back of the brain. This could account for the dramatic changes in perception during an NDE.
Researchers looking into the brains of rats suffering from asphyxiation—a lack of oxygen in the brain similar to what a human has during a heart attack—found huge spikes in brain chemicals, including dopamine, norepinephrine, adenosine, and gamma-aminobutyric acid. Serotonin levels also surged to 20 times their normal level.
Although there is no scientific consensus on why people have these dramatic experiences, the researchers at the University of Virginia know that those who go through them need quality care to process them. “We are hoping that this work sheds light on the support needs of individuals who have had a near-death experience and are trying to make sense of it and its impact,” Pehlivanova said. “In a new era of holistic patient care and extensive research on these experiences, including in medical journals, it is important to highlight the need for education of healthcare providers to address the gap in care for these patients.”