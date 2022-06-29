+
Joy

Hilarious 21-second video may be the greatest pet-themed 'wait for it' ever created

Plastic wrap? Check.

via Treacle_A/Twitter

It all starts with plastic wrap.

The most clever types of online videos are the “wait for it” variety. The videos that start out making you wonder what they’re all about and then whammo, it’s totally not what you thought.

A viral video shared on Twitter by Treacle_A starts out with a woman putting plastic wrap on her forehead but then there's a considerable twist.

Didn’t see the dog part coming did you? That’s not the first time that the peanut butter trick has made the rounds. It’s believed that the first person to call attention to this clever, but potentially messy, way to trim a dog’s nails was shared by nurse Lindsey Shelton.

Shelton introduced the technique to dog lovers everywhere on TikTok in 2020 and the video received 2.6 million views. She told Chewy she came up with the idea when she realized that her dog Schmidt calmed down when he looked into her eyes.

“So, I thought if I could keep Schmidt’s attention on my face, he wouldn’t freak out,” she told Chewy. “And I knew the peanut butter would keep his attention, but I didn’t want the peanut butter to get in my hair, so I grabbed the Saran Wrap and thought, This just might work.”

One question remains, can dogs eat peanut butter? Yes, but be sure it’s pet-safe.

Education

Teacher of the year explains why he's leaving district in unforgettable 3-minute speech

"I'm leaving in hopes that I can regain the ability to do the job that I love."

Lee Allen

For all of our disagreements in modern American life, there are at least a few things most of us can agree on. One of those is the need for reform in public education. We don't all agree on the solutions but many of the challenges are undeniable: retaining great teachers, reducing classroom size and updating the focus of student curriculums to reflect the ever-changing needs of a globalized workforce.

And while parents, politicians and activists debate those remedies, one voice is all-too-often ignored: that of teachers themselves.

This is why a short video testimony from a teacher in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County went viral recently. After all, it's hard to deny the points made by someone who was just named teacher of the year and used the occasion to announce why he will be leaving the very school district that just honored him with that distinction.

Joy

Carson Daly and his wife sleep in separate beds. Here's why a 'sleep divorce' isn't so bad.

It's a problem a lot of couples face.

via Unsplash

Co-sleeping isn't for everyone.

The marital bed is a symbol of the intimacy shared between people who’ve decided to be together 'til death they do part. When couples sleep together it’s an expression of their closeness and how they care for one another when they are most vulnerable.

However, for some couples, the marital bed can be a warzone. Throughout the night couples can endure snoring, sleep apnea, the ongoing battle for sheets or circadian rhythms that never seem to sync. If one person likes to fall asleep with the TV on while the other reads a book, it can be impossible to come to an agreement on a good-night routine.

Last week on TODAY, host Carson Daly reminded viewers that he and his wife Siri, a TODAY Food contributor, had a sleep divorce while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

“I was served my sleep-divorce papers a few years ago,” he explained on TODAY. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

Joy

Golden retriever has the very cutest reaction to toddler taking her first steps

Finally, they get to play!

Photo by Stephen Andrews on Unsplash

Golden retriever has cutest reaction to sister walking.

Here at Upworthy we look for stories that will make you smile and warm your heart and, let’s face it, we could all use a little help in the smile department these days. When we ran across this ridiculously sweet story on The Dodo about a golden retriever and his little human sister, we simply had to share it with you. Taco is a 3-year-old golden retriever who has been lovingly waiting for his new baby sister, Vanora, to be able to play with him, and the day has finally come.

funny dog videos
