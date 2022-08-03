+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pets

Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together

This is just the smile you needed today.

dog video; nursery rhymes; sweet video
Canva

Little girl and her dog sing nursery rhymes.

There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. The short clip was posted to YouTube by the girl's mom, Linda Slater. In the video the girl is singing a nursery rhyme when her Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obvious the big dog has an incredible singing voice and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzard.

At one point in the clip the girl stops singing, much to the dog's confusion. It doesn't take long for the little one to get the hint as she belts out more tunes. The duo's rendition of Twinkle Twinkle is beyond cute, albeit a little difficult to understand from the canine singer. But the important thing about music is that it doesn't matter who's singing it or how well its sung. It only matters if the singer enjoys it but in this case, I think most listeners would give this performance five stars.

If you've never attended a duet with a dog and preschooler, you're missing out. I'm sure these two will be selling out arenas soon enough. If not, there's no harm in them both keeping their day jobs. I'm sure the human part of the duo still has a bit of schooling to complete.

From Your Site Articles
animal videos
Well Being

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

“Such findings imply that, in order to be adaptive, first impressions of personality or social characteristics should be accurate,” a study published in the journal Intelligence says. “There is accumulating evidence that this is indeed the case—at least to some extent—for traits such as intelligence extraversion, conscientiousness, openness, and narcissism, and even for characteristics such as sexual orientation, political ideology, or antigay prejudice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Pop Culture

9 of the craziest internet trends that are long forgotten

RIP, custom cursors.

IMDB

Somewhere out there, a Neopet is still hungry.

As an elder millennial, I remember when the internet was completely uncharted territory. So many new things to discover and try out, with seemingly zero rules. The World Wide Web truly was the Wild Wild West, and we were its brave internet explorers.

With the ferocious speed at which information travels through social media today, we’ve become accustomed to internet trends simply coming and going. So much so that we’ve probably forgotten a few gems that were once considered the “it” thing.

Remember the unparalleled joys of making your Neopet happy? Or the instant self-esteem boost you’d get upon seeing that website hit counter go up on the bottom corner of your virtual masterpiece? (Remember, we didn’t have “likes” to lean on during this dark period.) These are just a few relics of a not-so-distant past—once cherished, but now buried in antiquity.

One Reddit user recently asked: “What’s something the internet was crazy about but is now forgotten?” and people’s answers were a wild nostalgia ride. Use this list for a stroll down memory lane, or to confound a Gen Z friend. Either way, it’s a bit of idle fun—something the internet will always be a good source for.

Without further ado, here are 9 of the weirdest internet trends no one remembers:

Keep ReadingShow less
reddit
Joy

Raising Cane's spent $200,000 trying to win the billion dollar jackpot for its employees

Talk about employee appreciation.

www.flickr.com

Raising Cane's spent $200,000 on lottery tickets.

Raising Cane's is a chicken restaurant staple in many states, selling tasty chicken fingers and secret Cane's sauce that really should be bottled and sold in stores. It's both delicious and makes you want to go buy more knowing that the CEO of Raising Cane's spent a small fortune trying to win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot to distribute to all of his employees. Raising Cane's spent $100,000 on lottery tickets then turned around a few days later and spent another $100,000 when its first batch of tickets didn't win.

Keep ReadingShow less
mega millions
Trending Stories