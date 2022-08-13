+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Little girl sings Selena's ‘Como La Flor’ and wows the late singer's widower

'It's good to see someone like her, who will be the next Selena in so many ways.'

Little girl sings Selena's ‘Como La Flor’ and wows the late singer's widower
www.flickr.com

Little girl sings Selena's "Como La Flor."

Selena Quintanilla Pérez is so well-known that she's best recognized simply as "Selena," the same way people refer to Madonna.

Nearly 30 years after her untimely death, parents are passing the music of Selena onto their children and creating a new generation of fans. And in the age of social media, that means the new waves of fans are creating videos singing the icon's hits. In a video clip uploaded to Instagram and TikTok, 10-year-old Mariapaula Mazon gets up on stage to belt out "Como La Flor."

When Mariapaula gets up on stage, she whispers something in the ear of the man sitting next to Chris Pérez, Selena's widower. Within a few short seconds the microphone is up to her mouth and she's singing with the tone and richness of a trained adult singer. It's clear that the man is impressed because he stands up to record the young singer with his cellphone. While Mariapaula sings, the man recording says, "It makes me cry. It’s good to see someone like her, who will be the next Selena in so many ways.” The girl's voice is so impressive that the video has been viewed more than 5 million times on TikTok.

@mazonmariapaula1

Thank you Chris Pérez for allowing me to sing you this beautiful song by your sweet love 🌹🕊❤️ Thank you Las Vegas. #lasvegas #selenaquintanilla #comolaflor #chrisperez #selenanetflix #selena #selenafan #abquintanilla #tejano

Mariapaula told "Hoy Día" that she has been singing since she was 2 years old. She also explained that her mother is a singer and has been teaching her. While she can sing Selena's song like it was written for her, Mariapaula wasn't introduced to the late singer's music until her 9th birthday. It was then her father threw her a Selena-themed birthday party and the little girl got to know a pop icon.

After going viral, the talented fifth grader will get to perform at the Tejano Music Awards in Texas on November 26, according to a video uploaded to her Instagram. I certainly can't wait to see what else is in store for this pint-sized star and I'm sure she can't wait either.

From Your Site Articles
selena
Pop Culture

People shared 12 of the most surprising 'cries for help' the average person might miss

A dozen important signs you don't want to miss.

Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

Some cries for help can be hard to discern.

“I’m fine.”

How easily these two words slip from our mouths, often when nothing could be further from the truth. Sometimes, it feels safer to hide our true feelings, lest someone make a judgment or have a negative reaction. Other times, it’s a social rule instilled in childhood, perhaps even through punishment. Or maybe denying is the only way to combat overwhelm—if we ignore it all long enough, things will eventually get better anyway.

At the end of the day … it’s all about avoiding further pain, isn’t it?

But this denial can lead to even more suffering—not only emotionally, but physically as well. Everything from stiff muscles, to migraines, to digestive issues can stem from suppressing emotions.

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health
Pop Culture

Robin Williams' children pay a loving, humor-filled tribute to their father on anniversary of his death

"I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robin_Williams

"You wonderful, hairy man."

The world lost a bit of its light the day Robin Williams passed away. The beloved actor known for his eccentric comedy skills and generous heart took his own life in August 2014 at the age of 63. He would have been 71 this year.

It’s admittedly a little trite to say “his spirit lives on in his children,” but the phrase certainly feels true when reading the loving, endearing and, of course, humorous tributes made by Willams' son and daughter marking the eighth anniversary of his death.

Zak Williams, 39, shared a picture of his father on social media with a caption that read, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”
Keep ReadingShow less
mental health
Family

Dad's response to daughter's crash on a skate ramp is a masterclass in awesome parenting

A beautiful blend of empathy, encouragement and empowerment.

@chasing.sage/Instagram

This dad exemplifies stellar parenting.

As a parent, it's not always easy to know how to help your kids learn from life experiences. Some lessons they learn naturally and others they learn through parental guidance, but discerning which is which and how those things overlap can be challenging.

Kids don't come with instruction manuals, of course, but sometimes we see examples of great parenting we can point to and say, "AHA! That's how it's done."

One such example comes from a dad named Robert. He's been teaching his 5-year-old daughter Aubrin to skateboard and set up a mini half pipe for her to learn on. In a video on Instagram, Robert shared his interchanges with Aubrin after she crashed hard on the ramp during a lesson.

Keep ReadingShow less
supportive parenting
Trending Stories