Couple shares hilarious viral video challenge to find out which person your dog loves best
A dog is a man's best friend, so the saying goes. On the other hand, many dogs actually show a preference for women over men. We also know that dogs are famously loyal to their owners. So what happens when a dog is forced to choose between its human parents?
Judging by this viral TikTok video, a fair bit of hilarity.
TikTok user @kamilandra_ shared a video with the hashtag #dogchallengerunaway, which calls on people to "Run in opposite directions to see who your dog loves more..." In the video, the couple's Yorkshire terrier is placed between its owners, who simultaneously run away from it in opposite directions. Forced to choose who to follow, the doggo looks back and forth, barks a couple of times, then starts spinning around in circles. It stops facing one owner, then spins the other direction and stops facing the other owner. Then it keeps doing the same thing over and over, clearly caught up in a fit of indecision.
Impressive show of equal loyalty there, pups.
@kamilandra_
The loyalty is real!! #fyp #loyaldog #yorkshireterrierlove❤ #dogchallengerunaway #dogchallenge
The video has been viewed more than 10 million times. People adore the sweet pupper's faithfulness to both of its owners. Comments on the video range from "You broke your dog!" to "He's playing spin the bottle with himself!" to "He said, "I CHOOSE ME!!!!'"
Many dogs would show a clear preference for one person over another, which is part of what makes this dog's reaction so sweet (and kind of sad, in a "Sophie's Choice" sort of way).
What would really be funny is to see someone try to pull this on a cat. You know a cat would just sit there, staring straight ahead, silently judging us humans for our ridiculousness.
Dogs are something else. We definitely don't deserve them.
