Noodle the 13-year-old pug predicts what kind of day it will be by standing—or not—on TikTok
Jonathan Graziano/TikTok

Is today going to be a bones day or a no-bones day?

Each year on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil—aka the world's most famous groundhog—peeks his head out and determines whether winter will last another six weeks or not based on whether he sees his shadow. There's a whole ceremony for the event and everything. (Ah, the hilariously bizarre things we people do for fun.)

Phil now has competition in the adorable animal prediction world, only instead of a groundhog, we've got Noodle the ground-dog.

Noodle is a 13-year-old pug who really, really loves the ground. So much so that on some days, he simply refuses to get up off it, which has turned him into a viral daily prediction sensation.

On his TikTok channel, Noodle's owner shares the senior puggo's decision about what kind of day it's going to be based on whether he "has bones" that day or not. If Noodle gets propped up and decides to stay standing on his own four feet, it's a "bones day." If he gets picked up and immediately flumps back down onto the ground, it's a "no-bones day."

We've all had no-bones days—probably lots of them during the pandemic. And now we have some cosmic canine permission to just let those days be what they are.

Here's Noodle on a bones day:

@jongraz

we…are not worthy #pug #adoptdontshop #nobones #noodletok

Bones day = a productive, positive, life-is-on-our-side kind of day. We're up. We're ready to go. Bring it, universe, cuz we're ready.

And here he is on a no-bones day.

@jongraz

the Bones have spoken!! #pug #adoptdontshop #nobones #noodletok #mondaymotivation

No-bones day = let's stay in bed because we're not ready for the world and the world isn't ready for us.

The whole fun of keeping up with Noodle, though, is not knowing which kind of day it's going to be. It's the same reason thousands of people show up to watch Punxsutawney Phil look for his shadow. The anticipation is the thing.

Well, that and the funny commentary from Graziano after Noodle either stands or slumps.

@jongraz

hope you all have the best Monday! 🔮🦴 #nobones #bonesday #pug #noodletok #monday

"It's a bones day on Monday, you guys. This is so exciting—you know what to do!" Graziano said after Noodle stood briefly to kick off this week. "You've got to treat yourself today. The Japanese fried chicken you were going to get for lunch? Get the curry to dip it in. All those festive gourds? Buy 'em! That raise you deserve but haven't asked for yet? You totally deserve it. Ask for it! You've gotta treat yourself today!

Noodle has become such a viral phenomenon that people have started making Noodle fan videos.

This fan video even includes an original song.

@jongraz

#duet with @notthemaincharacters can’t put into words how incredible it’s been to watch this whole thing turn into what it has. we’re blown away. ❤️

Amazing. And look at Noodle's tongue. Clearly, it's a no-bones day.

People are loving checking in with Noodle as if they're checking a daily horoscope—so much so that someone who isn't even Graziano created a Twitter account just to announce whether is a bones day or a no-bones day.

Graziano adopted Noodle when he was 7 1/2 and they've been good friends ever since.

"He's a silly old pug. He's got such a personality," Graziano told the Boston Globe. "You know, every dog is the best dog. Like, everyone's dog is the very best dog who's ever been? But I have to say Noodle is the very best dog that's ever been. He's got such a big personality.

"I never thought this would be like a fortune-telling thing," he added. "It was never anything like that. It was literally just to see if he is ready to go on a walk or not. And then people all of a sudden were like 'Well it's a no-bones day‚ so I can't do anything,' and I was like, yeah that's kinda how it goes."

Indeed. That's how it goes, which is why Noodle makes the perfect pandemic mascot. Thanks for sharing him with us, Jonathan Graziano. (You can follow them on TikTok here.)

