Wholesome moment between UPS driver and author caught on camera helps book sales skyrocket
The author was struggling to pay the bills. Then one kind encounter changed everything.
Sometimes, even the simplest human interaction can turn into something miraculous and life-changing. One such interaction recently happened on a New Jersey doorstep, resulting in a launched career and an unlikely friendship.
In a video that blew up on TikTok, we see UPS driver Kyle Thurkauf inquisitively asking, “What’s the deal with all these books?” as he unloads piles of large boxes.
Little did Thurkauf know that he was delivering to Damian Lewis, a first-time author who had recently self-published a motivational guidebook for men titled Call Me First: A Man’s Blueprint to True Leadership at Home.
Upon discovering this, Thurkauf replies, “I’m happy for you, bro!” Before returning to his route, Lewis gifts Thurkauf a free copy.
A UPS driver noticed the constant book deliveries at my house and asked what was going on. I handed him a copy of the book I wrote, and two days later he came back saying how much it helped him and asking where he could buy it. This book is written for men who want to lead better at home, communicate with confidence, earn real respect, and become dependable husbands and fathers. It breaks down leadership, responsibility, discipline, and presence in a way most men were never taught.
“Kyle had been dropping off boxes of my books for a while,” explained Lewis in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “But we had never actually met face to face. It was usually my wife grabbing the packages or he would leave them on the porch. This was the first time we really crossed paths in person.”
Lewis added that he was more than content that Thurkauf took a sincere interest in his work. But then Thurkauf returned days later…not to make a delivery, but to tell Lewis how much he enjoyed the book and ask where it could be bought.
“For him not to have a delivery for me that day, when he came back to tell me how good the book was and to ask me where to get it, it was like, I feel like I made it at that point,” Lewis shared with News 12 New Jersey.
Pretty soon, that video garnered nearly 34 million views and helped Lewis sell 9,000 copies. This stroke of luck came at a pivotal time, as Lewis informed PEOPLE he had just quit his job in August 2025 to pursue writing full time and was certainly feeling the struggles of self-publishing.
“Things were slow. I had about six weeks of savings left and knew I might have to walk away if something didn’t change. That momentum honestly helped keep me afloat and allowed me to keep chasing the dream instead of walking away from it.”
But perhaps most endearing of all, this viral interaction has inspired a very real friendship between two entrepreneurs. Lewis told PEOPLE that, in addition to being a UPS driver, Thurkauf is also the owner of Preservation Pantry, which sells pickles and jams. Now they are both “talking nearly every day" and “supporting each other’s businesses.”
“Somehow it turned into something bigger than both of us. I’m just grateful for it,” said Lewis.
As for Thurkauf, he told News 12 New Jersey that he always tries to “provide a close, meaningful relationship” filled with “respect and kindness and gratitude” with every customer.
This lovely story is just a brief, yet oh-so meaningful glimpse into what humans can really accomplish when they extend friendship and kindness to one another.