Perfectly '80s video of guys 'summer skiing' down a grassy hill is blowing people's minds
Yup, it's an actual thing.
The video absolutely screams "1980s": a group of young men walk up a grassy hill with some kind of equipment on their backs, clad in short shorts and loud-looking wind breakers. But then something weird happens: as retro synthesizers blare in the background, they strap on what look like tricked-out roller skates and start gliding down a grassy hill. They perform gleeful mid-air splits, leap over tree trunks, and enjoy the editing benefits of super-cool slow-mo. What exactly is happening here?
The video, which appears to be compiled from a 1984 skiing documentary, went viral in January 2026 through an X post captioned "In the 1980s many were certain summer skiing would become a thing." People responded with a blend of confusion and nostalgia—wondering if the video was even real, pointing out how dangerous this sport looked, and asking why they'd never even heard of grass skiing to begin with.
"Well, why didn't it catch on?"
Here are some of the best reactions:
"This looks like a great way to frolic"
"This looks incredibly fun"
"LOL! The body english on the jumps is peak 80s. I wanna go back, go back, and do it all over but I can't go back I know...."
"Yep Still have mine but wouldn't dare nowadays."
"Guessing the broken arms, legs, backs, and necks convinced people it was not a great idea. Snow is far more forgiving."
"Where does one find a grassy hillside like this?"
"Wait…… HOW IS THIS NOT A THING?!!!! Somebody make them now!!!!! I swear I’ll buy the first pair!!!!"
"Looks fun until you faceplant right into dirt"
"80s seemed like so much fun. I’m a 90s kid and that was fun too but 80s feels like it was more raw"
"Fun fact: crashing hurts less and causes less damage in the snow."
The history of grass skiing
If you're like most people in the comments, you'd probably never seen this footage, which appears to be taken from the Warren Miller documentary Ski Country. According to The Ski Journal, that film "marked the height of grass skiing in the United States," 21 years after the sport was invented by Josef Kaiser in Germany. They note an average pair of these skis "consist of 192 rolls and some 1,500 individual pieces," with variations depending on the discipline and application.
The ultra niche design, The Ski Journal writes, is part of the activity’s "downfall" in the U.S. "The skis are made to be carved, and so snow-plowing and hockey-stopping aren't possible," they note, "meaning options for stopping are limited to falling or running out of momentum at the bottom of the hill." Nonetheless, the activity did have a brief moment in the sun. It's reportedly been Stateside since 1966, when it first hit Bryce Mountain Resort in Virginia. In 2024, SnowTrex Magazine notes that competitions are still held in Europe.
If you want to learn more about grass skiing, check out the detailed page at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation website.
