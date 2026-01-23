Neurologist reveals 3 simple tricks people can do right now to break nearly any bad habit
"You've done this before. This is easy. Let's do it again."
Nobody sets out to pick up a bad habit that will be difficult to break. This is true even if someone tries out something known to be highly addictive. Oftentimes, there's a false belief that they're the one person who has the uncanny ability to not fall victim to the addictive behavior. But a behavior doesn't have to start as addictive to become a bad habit.
Dr. Arif Khan, a pediatric neurologist, shares exactly how easy it is to pick up bad habits and the three tricks that can break them. Habits can be good or bad. Someone brushing their teeth twice a day is a habit dentists love for their patients, while spending 12 hours scrolling social media would likely be under a different category. While Khan likely isn't talking about breaking a habit that has turned into an addiction, like smoking, other habits people hope to change may respond to these science-backed tips.
"Have you ever noticed how your day starts?" Khan asks. "You open your eyes, and your hands already know what to do. Same apps, same path to the kitchen, same routines you never actually chose. It feels automatic because, well, it is. Habits aren't a personality trait, they're neural shortcuts your brain builds to save energy."
Khan explains the process of the brain building a new habit on his YouTube channel, The Brain Project. "Once your brain creates a shortcut, it loves using it, even when that shortcut works against you," he says. Turns out brains are actually like being comfortable. They want to take the path of least resistance because it requires much less energy. If someone's brain has created a shortcut, there's no need to problem-solve or plan for the unexpected, so the brain gets to be placed on autopilot. Breaking a habit disrupts this clear, easy path.
"Deep inside your brain is a structure called the basal ganglia. Think of it like the autopilot system. When you repeat a behavior enough times, this part of the brain saves it as a pattern. Your brain basically goes, 'Oh, we've done this before. This is easy. Let's do it again. The crazy part, once the habit forms, the brain's decision-making regions literally quiet down. You're no longer choosing, you're just doing. This isn't a lack of willpower, this is straight up biology," Khan says before sharing the strategies to help break habits.
1. Cue Shift
"Every habit starts with a cue. A feeling, a trigger, anything like stress, boredom, loneliness, a notification on your phone. Now, most people try to change the behavior, but by the time you notice the behavior, the brain has already made the decision. The real work happens earlier. Ask yourself, what happens right before the habit?" Khan asks. "What were you feeling then? What were you avoiding then?"
Khan explains that figuring out the feeling that comes just before the behavior can help you change the pathway in the brain by interrupting the pattern. When the feeling is noticed, that's when you have time to choose a different behavior.
2. The One Step Rule
The neurologist explains, "Your brain doesn't resist change because it's lazy. It resists change when the change feels too big. The part of your brain that manages planning and discipline, the prefrontal cortex, gets tired easily. So when a task feels overwhelming, your brain defaults straight back to the old pattern. Here's the fix: Shrink the task. Not to make it easier, but to make it neurologically doable. Just one step, like read one page. Do one push-up. Write one sentence. Drink one glass of water."
He shares that your brain is looking for consistency, not perfection, and small repeated actions create dopamine in the brain. Taking the first step makes your brain believe that the habit is now possible.
3. The Reward Rewrite
Habits survive because they're rewarding. Even if the reward isn't something big, there's still a release of dopamine when a habit is repeated, which is probably what makes habits so difficult to break. Khan says that some rewards are subtle, like relief or a sense of control.
"To break the habit, you don't remove the reward. You tend to replace it, and after the new behavior, give your brain something meaningful. A deep breath, a moment of pride, 'I did it!' A physical gesture, like placing your hand on your chest. Here's the truth: Your old habits were built by accident. Your new ones will be built by awareness."