Golden Retriever with remarkable healing skills earns the total trust of a terrified kitten
Toby's emotional intelligence appears to be off the charts.
Animals sometimes have behaviors that baffle or surprise us, for better and for worse. Sometimes our pets' quirks drive us bonkers and other times they delight us, but occasionally, an extra special pet will have abilities that astound everyone who encounters them.
Enter Toby, the Golden Retriever with a very special talent for healing traumatized rescue animals.
Mirai is a rescued stray kitten who experienced severe physical and emotional trauma, including a serious neck injury that left her with stitches across her throat. After weeks of physical healing, she was introduced to a cat that was already mothering a litter, who began caring for Mirai as one of her own. But the tiny kitten was still wary and fearful.
Then she was introduced to Toby, a dog with remarkable sensitivity, who completely earned her trust in just three meetings. At first, she hissed and growled at him, but he was patient and persistent, never becoming aggressive or pushing past her boundaries. Toby responded to Mirai's fear and discomfort signals with an emotional intelligence many humans don't even exhibit, never going too far too fast, and seeing the way he gradually wins her over is a master class.
Watch:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
People loved seeing Toby's gentle ways.
"That's one heck of a fine therapy dog! He's got a gift."
"Toby is better at reading and understanding her signals and backing off when she makes it clear she's stressed out than most humans are."
"If humans had the hearts of golden retrievers, there would be peace on earth forever."
"Toby is a special guy. So sweet and patient. Its like he knows it's his job to make that baby feel safe."
"Toby is a natural empath and nurturer whose patience is amazing."
Mirai isn't the first rescued baby that Toby has helped to heal, and Toby isn't even the only sensitive Golden Retriever in the family. Toby's sister, Candy, also has an impressive gift for building bonds with traumatized animals.
A puppy named Den, who had been severely abused, was introduced to Toby and Candy one at a time. And though it took some time for her to warm up to each of them, their patience and perseverance eventually resulted in beautiful bonds of friendship.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Again, people gushed about how these good doggos always manage to win over even the most timid and fearful of creatures.
"Goldens: you are going to be my friend. I'll wait."
"Goldens are such a wise and gentle breed."
"Beautiful. I wish people would be as kind, patient and loving as these 2 Goldies. The world would sure be a kinder place."
"Those doggies are so smart! They know exactly what to do! From avoiding eye contact, laying down to her level, not getting into her personal space, and not being forceful about it, they are so kind and intelligent and deserve an extra treat!"
"My date once told me that I have the personality of a golden retriever. I took that as a compliment."
Indeed, Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly, patient personalities, and though there are exceptions to every rule, it's rare to find a Golden Retriever with a mean streak. However, even among Goldens, Toby and Candy appear to be exceptionally intuitive and perceptive, making them perfect companions for rescued kittens and puppies who need to some extra tender loving care as they learn to trust.
Animals that have been rescued from abuse or neglect situations have needs that sometimes another animal can best provide. Humans can do a lot for vulnerable animals—and they should—but there's something special about having companions on your own level to play and snuggle with as well. Friends like Toby and Candy can help heal emotional wounds we can't see, and that's just as important as healing the ones we can.
You can follow Toby and Candy on YouTube.