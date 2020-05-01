Adorable Golden Retriever interrupts meteorologist's weather forecast and he deserves all the treats
Earlier this month, Fox 13 meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was presenting the weather forecast from home when his Golden Retriever, Brody, kept accidentally bumping the computer. So Dellegatto let Brody sit on his lap during his broadcast and cuteness ensued.
But the Golden Retriever couldn't sit still for long. Body then jumped off Delgatto's lap and walked towards the window where his cameraman, Craig, was filing the weather segment from his porch. This confused poor Brody who probably doesn't understand social distancing.
"Don't take this the wrong way, Paul, but this is amazing," the show's anchor told the embarrassed weatherman.
'Brody' the dog interrupts Paul Dellegatto's weathercast www.youtube.com
